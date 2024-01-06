Who Are the New Cast Members of Grey’s Anatomy?

The new cast members of Grey’s Anatomy will help the show reinvent itself yet again. The revamp is poised to anchor on a shift from the medical drama’s focus on Ellen Pompeo’s Dr. Meredith Grey to an ensemble format. Sharing the screen time among the new performers will allow for robust storytelling driven by interactions between the ensemble cast, with Pompeo relegated to a recurring role. Joining the show, the new cast members are expected to provide a wider range of arcs to pursue. This would serve as another bedrock for the ABC drama to meaningfully elongate its legacy as one of the longest-running scripted prime-time television series in the United States.
The Shonda Rhimes-helmed series debuted with nine main actors but has undergone significant cast changes since its premiere in March 2005. Including Chandra Wilson’s Miranda Bailey and James Pickens Jr’s Richard Webber, only three original cast members are still part of the show. The series’ color-blind casting technique has been primarily responsible for its diverse characters from the get-go. This was employed for the new additions to the medical drama, which was greenlit for season 20 in February 2023. Here are the new cast members of Grey’s Anatomy.
1. Niko Terho As Lucas Adams
The Barbadian-Finnish actor is one of the five performers cast as first-year surgical residents to champion another transformational season for the long-running series. Niko Terho plays Lucas Adams, a member of the Shepherd family determined to become a successful surgeon despite his poor grades. His bubbly personality gives him an edge but can only get him so far if he fails to cultivate and develop his hard skills. Before Grey’s Anatomy, Terho had gained some measure of public recognition as Harry Turpin in Peter Paige’s television movie The Thing About Harry and Dr. Lucas Adams in a 2022 episode of Station 19.
2. Alexis Floyd As Simone Griffith
As one of the new cast members of Grey’s Anatomy, American actress Alexis Floyd plays Simone Griffith, a surgical intern from a complicated family background. Her grudge against Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital and romantic entanglements have primed the character for an impressive subplot within the medical drama. Floyd stormed the limelight in 2022 as Neff in Netflix’s Inventing Anna, a miniseries created by Shonda Rhimes. This probably paved the way for her casting in Grey’s Anatomy, also created by Rhimes. Apart from Inventing Anna, Floyd played Tia Clayton in several episodes of Sarah Watson’s The Bold Type. She has also appeared in series like Boy Shorts, Way Down, and The Good Fight.
3. Midori Francis As Mika Yasuda
Like other new cast members of Grey’s Anatomy, American actress Midori Francis debuted on the “Everything Has Changed” episode of the medical drama. She portrays Mika Yasuda, a surgical intern dead set on rising to the top of her profession despite being constantly ignored and grappling with the student debt she incurred from med school. Francis has been active since the 2010s: she began her career on stage in 2014 as Nina in Syracuse Stage’s production of Christopher Durang’s Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike. She pulled off her screen debut before the decade ran out and has been seen in popular projects like Ocean’s Eight, Good Boys, Dash & Lily, and The Sex Life of College Girls.
4. Adelaide Kane As Jules Millin
As Adelaide Kane has been performing since she was three, it’s not a surprise she’s one of the renowned performers among the new cast members of Grey’s Anatomy. She spent most of the 2000s performing on stage before landing her debut screen role as Lolly Allen in Neighbours. The Australian actress portrayed the character in at least 46 episodes of the long-running soap opera in 2007.
Neighbours earned her the mainstream recognition that launched her career, paving the way for her to land roles in Power Rangers RPM and other productions that brought her international acclaim. Before Grey’s Anatomy, Kane had proved her talent in dozens of movies and television shows, including The Purge, Teen Wolf, Reign, Dragons: Race to the Edge, Once Upon a Time, and Seal Team. In Grey’s Anatomy, she plays Jules Millin, a bossy surgical intern from a dysfunctional family.
5. Harry Shum Jr. As Benson Kwan
Harry Shum Jr. is the most accomplished performer among the new cast members of Grey’s Anatomy. He plays Benson Kwan, a competitive surgical intern committed to not letting any life challenge stop him from attaining his career goals. Shum’s career kicked off in 2003 when he appeared as Fletcher in the “Chapter Sixty” episode of Boston Public. His feature film debut came the next year as a dancer in You Got Served. The Costa Rican-American actor has since cemented his Hollywood legacy with incredible performances in dozens of popular projects. He is best known for his roles in Glee, Shadowhunters, and Crazy Rich Asians.
Follow Us