“A Satin Bed Sheet”: Gordon Ramsay’s Daughter Marries And Her Dress Sparks More Buzz Than The Wedding

On Saturday, Holly Ramsay, the 25-year-old daughter of television chef Gordon Ramsay, married 31-year-old Olympic swimmer Adam Peaty. After Gordon shared pictures from his daughter’s wedding on Instagram, they attracted unexpected scrutiny.
“I’m truly so lucky being able to walk this beautiful bride down the aisle and gaining an incredible son-in-law,” Gordon wrote in the caption. While netizens got a glimpse of Holly’s wedding dress, it left a mixed impression with several users criticizing her choice.
Holly Ramsay’s wedding dress received mixed reactions from netizens
Image credits: hollyramsayy
Holly is one of Gordon’s six children with his wife, Tana Ramsey. She announced her engagement to the three-time Olympic gold medalist in September 2024. The couple’s nuptials took place at Abbey Church of Saint Peter and Saint Paul in Bath, UK.
Image credits: hollyramsayy
Ahead of the ceremony, Holly was photographed draped in a white satin cape, which some netizens assumed to be a wedding dress. While most users congratulated the newlywed couple, others criticized Holly’s look online.
“Looks like she is wearing a satin bed sheet….weird dress,” one netizen said of her wedding attire.
“Is she wearing the tablecloth?” a second user asked.
A third person commented, “I have no idea what she is wearing. Also, couldn’t someone have run an iron over whatever she is wearing?”
Image credits: hollyramsayy
However, other people were quick to point out that the 25-year-old bride was actually wearing a cape to cover up her dress. Some users speculated that the cloak was meant to “cover her dress so details aren’t public before she wants them to be.”
Another user commented, “(I) would think a magazine is involved, that’s why we are not seeing the dress.”
Victoria Beckham reportedly designed Holly Ramsay’s wedding dress
Image credits: Ben Birchall/Getty Images
Despite the cloak, photographers captured glimpses of Holly’s dress, which appeared to have a white lace trim around the neckline and the bottom hem alongside a wider skirt with a scalloped trim that flared at the bottom.
“Holly’s wedding dress features delicate meshwork at the neckline, which is reminiscent of some of her current pieces that showcase the same lace,” Laura Sutcliffe, the lifestyle and beauty editor, said.
Image credits: hollyramsayy
The speculation was further fueled after Holly’s mother was confirmed to be wearing a dress designed by the former Spice Girls member. Holly’s arrival also caused quite a commotion as photographers and security clashed just before she entered the church.
Holly Ramsay and Adam Peaty’s wedding was marked by family feuds
Image credits: hollyramsayy
Most of Adam’s family, except his sister, Bethany Peaty, were not invited to the lavish ceremony in Bath Abbey. The falling out between Adam and his parents reportedly started during preparations for the couple’s engagement party.
Image credits: Karwai Tang/Getty Images
A source close to the family told The Sun, ”Frankly, it’s disgusting that it went ahead without Adam reaching out to his mum and dad beforehand.”
His dad, Mark, was allegedly invited to the wedding but was asked to sit at the back of the church with the plus ones. However, he declined to attend, and the family reportedly spent the evening together.
Meanwhile, Brooklyn Beckham, a close friend of Holly, also skipped the wedding. According to reports, the duo had grown up together, and Holly had attended Brooklyn’s marriage to actress Nicola Peltz in 2022.
Image credits: Finnbarr Webster/Getty Images
His parents, David and Victoria Beckham, who are friends with Gordon and Tana Ramsay, attended Holly’s wedding. The 26-year-old’s decision not to attend the nuptials came days after he reportedly blocked his parents on social media. The family feud escalated after Brooklyn’s wife and mother allegedly took jabs at each other through Christmas messages.
“Why’s she wearing a tent?” Netizens questioned Holly Ramsay’s apparel choice on her wedding day
Image credits: cmills4370
Image credits: petaitoksf1
Image credits: LionLio7624
Image credits: toastykrunch
Image credits: giddygoat69
Image credits: FranOrmont
Image credits: StevenLind78746
Image credits: ducatiepie
Image credits: ChezHigher
Image credits: AnitaFrost18
Image credits: kevsteel50033
Image credits: lostbutterfly28
Follow Us