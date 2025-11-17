Hey Pandas, What Are The Most Overrated And Underrated Actresses And Actors? (Closed)

What in your opinion are over- and underrated actresses and actors Looking at the acting abilities)?
Not talking money-wise (movie budget, salaries, box-office numbers). For e.g. Adam Sandler: brings in a lot of money, and earns well, but commonly know as not the greatest actor. So definitely neither under nor overrated (IMO).
What do you think? Who gets too much credit acting-wise and who doesn’t get enough?
#1
Some examples in my opinion:
Overrated:
John Boyega – he was lucky to be in the right movies at the right time. But a very mediocre actor. His first minor hit “Attack The Block” made him appear on the big screen. Which was actually a very average movie – at best.
Jesse Eisenberg – got lots of big roles for a while. Never understood why. Brings zero charisma to the screen.
Diane Keaton – she’s just the same turtle-neck character in every movie…
Underrated:
Paul Giamatti still is underrated – should have gotten an Oscar for “Sideways”, wasn’t even nominated. Great roles (even small) in so many movies. I just say “Private Parts”. But also serious roles in “Barney’s Version” or the series “John Adams”
Ed O’Neill – he will always be Al Bundy to the older crowd. And Jay Pritchett to younger folks. Showed in “Dragnet” and “Popeye Doyle” that he is capable of more. And his acting in “John From Cincinnati” is among his best. Deserves definitely more credit.
Emily Blunt – she’s in lots of big movies, yes. But I think acting-wise she doesn’t get enough credit. She can do it all: Action, comedy, drama…
#2
I think Jamie Campbell Bower is underrated. (In the US at least) Everyone went nuts when he played veccna like he was this hot new star. Like the reveal was ruined from the start for me cause as soon as I saw him I knew he was the villain
#3
Overrated: Tom Cruise
Underrated (but quickly winning popularity): Timothée Chalamet
#4
Underrated Helena Bonham Carter she was amazing as Bellatrix Lestrange in the Harry Potter films and she is amazing in all films she is in.
Overrated can’t think of anyone
#5
Overrated? I know I am going to get hate for this, I do like these actors just think they are always playing the same roles, do not show any great acting ability.
Ryan Reynolds, always sarcastic and with the one liners and insults.
Keanu Reeves, his range is not great.
Again, I like them, and am glad they are successful, but just think they are okay actors, not great ones.
#6
I don’t know if underrated is the proper term, but I do feel James McAvoy deserves more attention than he seems to get. Watching the movie “Split” where he portrayed a man with multiple personalities, I was in awe seeing him shift from character to character seamlessly, not only throughout the film, but on some occasions within a single sentence; The man has range, the skill to show it, and should be tapped for more projects that give him the chance to put that skill on display.
#7
Overrated?
Chris Hemsworth. The guy really can’t act that well…it’s just all his looks and accent that get him places.
Unpopular opinion.
#8
Stephen Colbert is overrated. He is a one-note hack who pays to have other people make him look funny. When he can’t pay for material, he’ll steal it.
He’s neither kind nor empathetic, although his publicity people make him out that way. He’s your typical egomaniacal attention-seeker at all costs entertainment industry tycoon. Most people don’t know the kind of sexual harassment he’s been up to.
Follow Us