Wedding Influencer Given A Reality Check After Calling Out Guests For Ignoring Her Big Moment

Every bride dreams of a grand entrance.
But for Casey James, her big main character moment was ruined because her guests couldn’t take their eyes off their plates.
“And the crowd goes mild,” one commented on the embarrassing video.
Casey James dreamed of a grand entrance at her wedding but was sorely disappointed
Image credits: caseyjamess_
Australian model and entrepreneur Casey James had her fairytale wedding with Sydney socialite Warren Ginsberg in March.
Since then, she has been sharing videos and pictures of her special day with fans.
One particular video piqued many viewers’ interest, as it captured her guests’ reaction to her “second look” of the evening.
Image credits: caseyjamess_
The Copini Beauty founder expected to be welcomed with loud cheers and applause.
But the big reveal turned out to be an utter flop.
“When you come down in your second look and get two claps,” read the text in her video.
Her husband and a couple of others seemed to notice that the bride had walked in
Image credits: caseyjamess_
Thankfully, her groom was ready and available to greet her, while a few waiters also joined in with supportive claps.
“All I’ve ever wanted from my favorite people,” the Sydney-based influencer jibed in her caption.
Viewers were sharply divided in the comments section, with some rolling their eyes at yet another “performative” wedding moment.
“People just come for food and booze,” one bluntly said, while another suggested, “Maybe try to just enjoy life.”
“You’re also walking into what looks like the buffet table, what did you expect a grand entrance to chicken tenders,” said another.
One asked, “Why does it have to be a show?”
“Weddings are so performative,” another declared.
Netizens were divided in the comments section of her TikTok video
Image credits: caseyjamess_
Others rallied behind her, calling it a painfully relatable moment.
“Legit this is how I feel like my life is… haters everywhere,” one said.
Another said the bride and groom may have “Invited the wrong people.”
“At least the main one was there to clap for you,” read one comment.
Image credits: caseyjamess_
Another viewer said, “These guest dont deserve you ! Im clapping for you queen.”
Others blamed the logistics, saying, “They need to announce you.”
“Same thing happened to me,” said another. “I walked into a nearly empty room and it was so awk. people complimented it throughout the night but there was literally NO moment when i walked in.”
“It’s YOUR biggest day of your life and it’s just a regular day to everybody else,” read one comment online
Image credits: caseyjamess_
Etiquette expert Kate Heussler agreed that the event should have had better logistics to accommodate all of Casey’s big, dreamy wedding moments.
“Guests are not mind readers. If you want a cinematic entrance, it needs to be cued properly by the bridesmaids, MC, DJ or wedding planner,” she told news.com.au.
“Otherwise, people are chatting, eating, drinking, facing the wrong direction or simply unaware that this is meant to be a moment.”
Image credits: caseyjamess_
The expert further said that there was nothing “narcissistic” about Casey wanting all eyes on her when she walked in.
“Wanting to feel celebrated at your own wedding is not narcissism – it’s very human,” she said.
Kate noted that couples often put a large portion of their hard-earned money into their wedding, along with plenty of emotional and planning into creating a “beautiful day” for themsevles and their guests.
So, “if a bride has planned a second look, it’s completely understandable that she’d hope people notice it,” she added.
An expert spoke about whether Casey seemed “narcissistic” for wanting all eyes on her when she walked in
Image credits: caseyjamess_
Warren and Casey met at a party in Sydney in 2019.
“You could say we fell hard for each other from day one,” the newlywed bride previously said.
They dated for a couple of years before a year-long split when Casey moved abroad for her modeling career.
“My nana is the main reason we found our way back to each other as her and Warren stayed in touch throughout the year, we were broken up,” she recalled.
Warren proposed to her last year in Palm Beach, Australia, the same place where they had their wedding.
Casey spoke about the vision she had for her wedding dress, saying she wanted a classic, well-fitted, and timeless design.
She wore a KYHA-designed dress and a veil, embroidered with a special message.
“I had it custom embroidered with the words ‘Mumma, forever by my side’ as she was not physically with us on the day, but as an ode to her,” she said.
“I think you need to get married again,” one commented on her video
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