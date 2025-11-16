Hey Pandas, What Is The Weirdest Phrase You’ve Ever Seen Advertised? (Closed)

by

There are so many weird ads out there. Share the phrases that seemed weird to you.

#1

I once saw a Dorito ad where a man was paying attention to his woman, he only wanted Doritos. So she went to the bedroom and covered herself in Doritos. I was traumatized.

#2

That new Capri-sun ad, bro. It’s a man acting all seductive and squirting Capri-sun into his mouth. Then at the end, it says: “Your kids will never know” Even though it’s talking about “less sugar,” I think there’s a deeper meaning…🤔🤔🤔

#3

Another Doritos ad A boy loved Doritos and his girl got jealous and then played in bed and got naked and put Doritos on her boobs and d**k.

#4

Protochol. 100% unnecessary.
It’s a protein shake mixed with alcohol. At least it’s not false advertising.

#5

Evolution isn’t real, it’s a corporate lie, call (this number) for truth!

#6

I saw a QT Kitchen ad that said “Your Mouth Is Round For A Reason”

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
The Family Man
Five Things We’re Psyched to See on Amazon in September
3 min read
Aug, 24, 2019
My Digital Illustration Of Batman’s Gotham City That’s Full Of Easter Eggs
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Doodle Challenge: Use This Random Pattern To Complete A Picture
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Five Things You Didn;t Know About HBO’s “Mosaic”
3 min read
Jan, 24, 2018
Fresh Prince of Bel-Air
Five Well Acted Serious Scenes from Fresh Prince of Bel Air
3 min read
Nov, 3, 2017
American Guy Travels Around To Take Pictures With Celebrities (73 Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.