Hey Pandas, What Is The Weirdest Phrase You’ve Ever Seen Advertised? (Closed)

There are so many weird ads out there. Share the phrases that seemed weird to you.
#1
I once saw a Dorito ad where a man was paying attention to his woman, he only wanted Doritos. So she went to the bedroom and covered herself in Doritos. I was traumatized.
#2
That new Capri-sun ad, bro. It’s a man acting all seductive and squirting Capri-sun into his mouth. Then at the end, it says: “Your kids will never know” Even though it’s talking about “less sugar,” I think there’s a deeper meaning…🤔🤔🤔
#3
Another Doritos ad A boy loved Doritos and his girl got jealous and then played in bed and got naked and put Doritos on her boobs and d**k.
#4
Protochol. 100% unnecessary.
It’s a protein shake mixed with alcohol. At least it’s not false advertising.
#5
Evolution isn’t real, it’s a corporate lie, call (this number) for truth!
#6
I saw a QT Kitchen ad that said “Your Mouth Is Round For A Reason”
