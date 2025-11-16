Hey Pandas, Do You Have Any Unpopular Opinions?

Some people like or don’t like things a lot of people don’t agree with. I won’t judge you for your opinion!
#1
I don’t like tiktok
#2
Euthanasia of humans should be legal. I think this for multiple reasons.
Firstly, we consider it inhumane to keep an animal alive if it will live a life of only pain. Yet it is considered inhumane to euthanize a human if they agree to it and will not recover from physical trauma.
Secondly, many people want to kill themselves even with help, medicine, and therapy. If they cannot kill themselves painlessly and successfully, then they could risk permanently damaging their body. Of course, first all other resources should be exhausted to help the individual.
Finally, with genetic testing, more people will know that they have a mental disorder which slowly destroys the brain, and they should be able to decide if they don’t want to lose themselves.
#3
Having kids or pets is not a right. You need to be able to afford both when you plan to get 1
#4
This might be an unpopular opinion. I think that if you’ve had the opportunity to get the Covid vaccine and declined, then if you come down with Covid you should NOT be allowed to go to the emergency room and put healthcare providers at risk
#5
Politics suck
#6
My unpopular opinion is how people come on to this site, answer about an unpopular opinion and then get bashed for it. time and again, not even JUST in this post. People are so rude and angry. It boggles my mind. I don’t have to agree with you but I won’t call you names and think you’re a POS just because you disagree with me. That’s what’s wrong with this world. If we would just talk about things maybe we could see each other’s point of view even if you don’t agree in the end it’s still not a reason to be nasty and rude. I can’t believe how many keyboard warriors there are on here, and if you get angry at this, than it’s you and you validated my point.
#7
Starbucks coffee is the worst!
#8
When I was single I refused to use dating apps. I just don’t see the, “we met on Tinder” as a cute meeting story. I prefer to meet people in real life where a connection is made not a swipe right.
#9
Yes, many.
#10
I don’t think it’s wrong to skip breaking the Kit Kat in half before I eat it
#11
You don’t have to love your family.
Yes, it’s considered ideal, but sometimes toxic people are toxic and just because you happened to be born in a specific group of people, it doesn’t mean that you’re obliged to love them if they keep harming you. They’re still normal humans, some of them are just awful people you shouldn’t be around, and being related by blood doesn’t change that.
#12
I don’t care about celebrities dating, breaking up, getting married, or having children…literally everyone in the world does those things. It’s not newsworthy just because a celebrity does it.
AND there is nothing LESS newsworthy than a “celebrity feud”; two wealthy, famous people arguing over some petty thing? No thank you.
#13
black licorice tastes good
yell all you want, it has a sweet herb flavor that i just LOVE
#14
Will Ferrell is overrated and not as funny as people make him out to be.
#15
All religion should be abolished. It was invented as a way to explain the stars in the sky or why natural phenomenon like earthquakes, lightning and volcanoes happened. But it was quickly discovered that it was also a good tool to control the masses, so they expanded it to evolve into a tool for obtaining power and wealth.
The Vatican is a supremely wealthy nation unto itself for an organization who claims to take vows to live a life of poverty. They are the most successful criminal empire in human history, responsible for large scale murder, rape, corruption, theft and so much more in a bid to increase their power and authority.
Religion has been responsible for more murder and crimes against humanity than anything else in human history. It’s still being used as an excuse to be terrible to people today. From middle eastern jihads and the Taliban, to China putting roughly 1.8 million Muslims in ‘re-education camps’ to hypocritical Baptists judging others and leaving fake scripture $20 tips for servers. And don’t forget the torturous conversion camps evangelicals make anyone who has the misfortune of being gay in their religion go to.
And let’s not forget Scientology or the Mormons, both of which are equally absurd and cruel and agenda driven. The LDS is well documented for their cruelty to women. I’m sure many have seen any of the many shows detailing the plight of their members and attempts to escape the church and abuse they’ve suffered. There’s a whole underground system in place to rescue these poor people.
The Amish will forever turn their backs on their own family, friends and neighbors if anyone dares to step out of line in their church. Religion is no longer about worship and wonder. It’s about power, control, wealth and cruelty.
Abolish religion and you take away humanity’s excuse and motivation to be terrible. Imagine how much more peaceful the world would be without it.
#16
A lot of people hate them but I love rats and mice, i think theyre really cute 🐭
#17
Dating is dumb, sexual relations are dumb. Like, can I just have friends and laugh like an idiot without someone asking if I like one of them???? I’m here for a plantonically good time!
#18
I don’t think Steve Carell is funny.
#19
Video games are not just for children! And Animation is WAYYYY better than live action! It’s way more expressive and has more soul to it.
#20
I don’t believe that God made man. I believe that man made God.
#21
While I greatly admire and appreciate all of my sisters who fought so valiantly for “equal rights” for women in eras past, I also feel that the dawning of feminism has brought on a whole lot more work and pressure for women in modern times. Like, oh cool, you mean we are expected/required to work outside the home AND do the majority of the housework, the social planning, most or much of the child rearing, homework help, and be the point person for school and extra-curricular activities? June Cleaver had a sweet deal!
PS. I AM a feminist …. Just a tired one.
#22
My pets are more important to me than the most people in my life.
My step dad once asked me, when I was little, who I’d save in a fire: my neighbors or my dog. When I said my dog, he told me I should never tell my opinion out loud.
#23
The world is taxed; stopped having kids.
#24
I love liquorish and pickles, I always see people post they hate them but
I just don’t get that.
#25
Owning a car is a privilege…a bloody expensive one too! Also folks need better responsibility when driving. Those who treat pedestrians terribly should have their driving revoked and forced to commute for a few weeks.
#26
I can’t figure out why people think new born babies look like one parent or the other. They all look the same, very red, sqirmy and squashed. In all fairness they have been squashed
#27
It’s ok if someone’s opinion is opposite to mine. Not ok to be slammed for having an opinion that doesn’t match theirs. Hence why it’s called an opinion.
#28
Wishing for equality and not for equity
#29
Respecting everyone’s political belief, wether they are liberal or conservative
#30
The way the western media industry handles diversity and inclusion is pretty bad.
(Note: Before a rabid outrage happens, I mean the execution and display, not the touched topics themself)
The “woke” content became boring and reppels the average customer, companies run right into their doom (saved by tax money bailouts) and they created a very hostile environment (mostly online).
And while they claim to be “progressive” they hand out leftover scraps to any oppressed group in form of remakes or re-writes instead of creating original content.
#31
Working towards a goal is not bad. Achieving that goal is not bad.
working hard is not bad or racist.
Being responsible for your actions and decisions is not anyone else’s fault if you are an adult (18+).
People who treat anyone different from themselves are poor humans.
#32
Reality shows, Cooking shows apart from Anthony Bourdain who was FANTASTIC…the whitch-hunt of Chris Cuomo fired by CNN,he and Don Lemon were the reason I paid extra for getting to see CNN,Us…and his crime?supporting his brother (right or wrong) that had nothing to do with his work as a journalist and commentator. Racism and all small-mindedness and envy that seem rampant now-a-days.
#33
The death penalty doesn’t need to be canceled in fact it needs to be more enforced upon people with actual solid evidence against them in cases such as murder and rape / child abuse. Explain to me why someone can be recorded murdering or tempting murder, raping a child, raping or molesting a woman and such, but they don’t deserve to have a death penalty. We let criminals such as this do multiple offenses, we live in fear of people like them and yet we can’t wipe the garbage from our planet? I don’t understand
#34
Men should not have as much control over women and their bodies (esp. when it comes to abortion) and shouldn’t feel entitled to sleep with a woman simply because he likes her. When men say that “remember, men were the ones to give you your rights!” tell them that men should never have been in a position to take those rights away. Most also need to learn that they can’t just be a Nice Guy™️ and expect women to be tripping over themselves to get laid by him.
On the flip side, women should understand that men can experience abuse, harassment, be manipulated, and get raped. It’s not a “female-exclusive” thing.
People,in general need to learn and remember that there is, in fact, still racism in America, and that just because YOU personally aren’t experiencing it, someone else is. They also need to learn that we shouldn’t judge people based on outward appearances, sexuality, race, or gender.
TL;DR: People need to realize that things that people think happen exclusively to one gender or one race affects all of us collectively as a common species.
#35
Women have the right to an abortion
#36
Mayonnaise on a burger hurts to look at.
#37
I think Liz Cheney is a hero for investigating the Jan 6th insurrection and voting to impeach tRump twice. The woman has more balls than tRump ever had!
#38
Hiding downvoted submissions on this thread is so hypocritical that it’s actually funny.
#39
No body knows what literally means anymore.
#40
Mint toothpaste and mouthwash are horrible! They ruin your ability to taste anything for hours, and if you have sensitive teeth, they can literally make your mouth hurt!
#41
trump is a mutant cheeto/orange
#42
Princess Diana….never got why people went nuts for her
#43
Star Wars is boring.
#44
The USA isn’t a good country.
#45
I don’t enjoy kids performing alongside adults on stage.
#46
I once wanted a big family. Then I realized just how overpopulated the world is. I told myself I’d adopt a few. The one day, I was just scrolling through tiktok when I found a family with 22 bio kids. The comments said things like “are you not aware we’re going to run out of food in 200 years?” “You are crushing other peoples dreams by taking spots on this earth for their kids” even just outright “DEMON”
Big families are for people who hate people who aren’t directly related to them. Adopted big families are for people with a heart for kids and the planet.
#47
The over sexualization of our culture leads to more objectification, sexual assault, rape, unwanted pregnancies and abortions, more kids in the foster care system, broken families, and divorce. It is extremely dysfunctional that the average person is exposed to porn at the age of 12 and that teens are expected to not only have sex, but be good at it, by 18. I don’t even think teens are mature enough to have sex.
#48
That ALL rapists should be castrated.
#49
The white monster is the best one. I mean come on, it tastes like strawberries and oranges. so delicious.
#50
I don’t find monkeys cute nor likeable.
#51
My popular opinion is that not everyone should have a drivers license. Teaching someone how to drive a car is easy. You can even teach a monkey how to operate a car. But no one in his right mind would allow a monkey to drive unsupervised on the open road, because it has no notion of the dangers and responsibility it takes to operate a 2000 kg or 3000kg killing machine. Sadly no one is tested if they have the mental capacity and attitude to drive a car responsibly and safely. In my country people pass an exam and get their license. Only when they prove to be a dangerous driver, they get an evaluation if they are even fit to drive. Why can’t we integrate an evaluation in the exam?
I’ve been a driver instructor and I had people in my car that I wouldn’t even trust with a bicycle. They got their license, they are driving unsupervised, all of them have caused major accidents, most of them have been arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.
#52
Dolly Parton is like a modern day saint, beautiful on the inside and out and consistent with her practical yet positive views and suggestions for being a responsible, common-sensed, balanced contributor to our collective society.
#53
Churches are just cults
#54
I love black licorice, pickles, and tootsie rolls.
#55
Can’t stand Nicolas Cage. I am not speaking to who he is as a person but as an actor. He always seems to play the same exact roles and I am so sick of seeing him.
#56
I’m begging the internet with all my little heart, stop making, like, every fandom into Gacha lmao-
#57
people should not be prejudiced, discriminated or oppressed base on their gender, skin color, ethnicity or sexual preference… they should however be discriminated based on their dumbness… and vast majority of people are dumb, that’s just a fact
#58
women’s rights being eroded by hard-line LGBTQ…we all need to support each other. All of us
#59
People think it’s a sin to terminate a pregnancy. It’s the mother’s responsibility to make that decision. If a child is created by rape, how is it right that the poor woman should look at that child every day and love it, knowing she didn’t want it? Especially if the woman is just a 14 year old girl? And developing fetuses born with horrid abnormalities that would cost millions of dollars to care for over its lifetime. And who’s going to take care of it when the parents are gone?
#60
The whole ‘Lord of the Rings’ series just never really did anything for me.
#61
Youtubers who just have a whole channel about reacting on news and videos Shouldn’t be famous,they add no content or information to the video.
#62
Most soldiers are not heroes
#63
My unpopular opinion is that the obsession with STEM education in K-12 schools is a slow moving disaster. Kids can build robots in 2nd grade, but show up to high school unable to write 5 sentences about a robot. We blow technology funding on buying everyone an expensive touch screen laptop, whether they need it, have the means to use it, or use it as anything other than a smartphone esile.
I’m not suggesting we refuse to adapt to increased technology use, but STEM, and STEAM (adding an “a” for arts) results in the near decimation of history, government, and civics education.
Now we have kids who can develop an app to share the poems they write about robots. Unfortunately, they can’t recognize media bias, the constitution, or the march toward fascism that’s eroding their rights to do anything.
#64
Less of an opinion, more of a life choice. I’m lesbian, and if I adopt a child and end up with a wife I’m going to get them to call me Dad. Makes them feel less left out on Fathers’ day, and helps them differentiate between my wife and I. A lot of people think this is not good, idk why.
#65
can’t stand the *famous* reality types, no talent, don’t need to see you everywhere
#66
Consent matters even with family
#67
I think opinions are like A$$ holes .Everyone has one ,and they all stink .
#68
The Game of Thrones ending was fine.
From the very start, the show was renowned for unexpected twists, callous killings of beloved characters, and generally avoiding predictable tropes to tell a brutally unique story. I feel like the ending did the very same thing, but then the fans complained because they didn’t get a predictable happy ending? Were they expecting that the person saying ‘I’m gonna rule the kingdom’ for the past 7 seasons was going to rule the kingdom in season 8? Were they expecting the beautiful man and beautiful woman to fall in love and live happily ever after?
*SPOILER* Moreover, there’s an element of historical precedent to Daenerys’ shocking character climax. She was orphaned from the start and the family she found were the Dothraki, who were a textbook equivalent of the Mongols. This was where she learned her values and made her kin. From there, she took on the role of Genghis Khan: travel, overrun and rule from afar. Do not stop to rule any one city, but instead install a leader there to turn it into one of your own and your allies before moving on to the next. The Mongols were never the type to settle down, and they damn sure weren’t the type to recognize any other ruler over them. So Daenerys tool her Mongol values throughout life and they played out the way a Mongol would in the end; if you can’t rule it, destroy it – people included.
#69
Calculus is literally nothing other than how to describe the world around you. Sadly, people believe it can’t be taught to most high-school students because the way they learned calculus was purposely designed to weed out all but a certain type of thinker. Insanely, American schools spend years prepping kids to understand calculus, but then never teach them calculus. Trigonometry’s only purpose is to understand how calculus describes curves. On the other hand, people major in art without studying how to describe curves? Journalists try to understand economics without understanding derivatives? That’s insane!
#70
GMOs. People have modifide genes in crops for 1000s of years. Doing it a lab is just faster.
#71
I feel like TV is just getting worse and worse, and video games/movies are SOOO much better
Also, I prefer putting ketchup on my tuna sandwiches and eating potato chips with ketchup as well.
#72
hasbro sucks at making beyblades
#73
This is a serious sore subject in my house. Hubby thinks Pete Rose should be admitted to the Baseball Hall of Fame. He lost that privilege when he admitting to betting on games when he was a manager. I think he should never be allowed into the hall of fame because of that. Them’s the rules, people!
#74
I have some
1. Family Guy ruined western adult animation. Adult animation got worse and worse ever since Family Guy came out.
2. Western comics are not as creative as graphic novels and manga anymore. All comics I’ve read are mostly about superheroes I mostly don’t care about anymore.
3. Fanfics can be great. Not much to say for this one.
4. Coffee is bitter no matter how much sugar I put in it AND it makes me tired.
5. Cats vs dogs debate is just a snowclone of boys vs girls. To the mainstream, cats are seen as destructive, timid, aloof and just pets for lonely people; whilst dogs are seen as brave, kind, helpful and loyal.
6. Modern American video games all look the same.
7. Snake vs tiger, fox vs chicken and bunny vs bird are better than cat vs dog.
8. Mainstream American humor is getting more dated.
9. Talkshow hosts are rude to their guests.
#75
The Beatles were a good pop band who stole almost everything from people who were not as young, white and attractive as they were. They don’t deserve the hype.
#76
Black Karen’s are worse than White Karen’s
#77
I liked the way Supernatural ended. Imo, it seemed fitting.
I think many people disliked the way it ended because it was absolute so people couldn’t imagine they just went off and did whatever brotherly things forever.
#78
Believe in evolution and creation. Who’s to say that 1 day 4 God wasn’t millions compared 2 us.
#79
Root Beer lollipops are the best
#80
The Twilight Saga is s**t.
#81
I hate soju
#82
I can’t stand Ryan Reynolds.
He seems like a perfectly nice guy, but I think he is a terrible actor and his quippy smart mouth routine grates against my nerves.
#83
Any other ending of Seinfeld would be an injustice. Seriously, I used to get upset being in a room with Seinfeld on because everyone on the show was so terrible. Since seeing that ending, I now can love every episode of Seinfeld. These are bad people, not people to emulate. That episode when George did the opposite of what he thought he would normally do? The tragedy is that he stopped.
#84
Sure, I do! I think this “woke”-movement makes more harm, than good stuff, in the end. Because, let’s just see the race/religion-thing. If the mainstream communication doesn’t allow to say openly, if an aggressor belongs to which race or religion, even if it’s “unofficially” known, that will just raise more negative feelings towards those groups. With racists one can’t do very much… they are existing from the time cro magnoni met neanderthals. But the waste amount of the population is neutral to this thing. Basically. And unless, with your “woke”-movement, you are starting to protect criminals of given races or religion, will remain so. Because in everyday life no one gives a s**t about your race or religion, if you are not pushing it, and are a decent human being.
But with this shitty “woke” moment you are generating conflicts between people, just because you want to make money from generating artificial conflicts between races or religions…as, for example the BLM-movement showed us, whose founders made money from donations, spend buying houses in white-neighborhood in US. Even they don’t trust their “n***a-bros”!
#85
Europe is not a separate continent. Europe is just Western Asia.
#86
I eat the crust first on pizza so that the last bites are of toppings instead of crust. Don’t get me wrong, I like the crust, I just like the rest of the pizza more.
I also twist apart oreos and eat the frosting first, but must when I’m alone. In public, I eat them whole. (As in, not taken apart. Depending on the size, I may take bites out of them)
I don’t peel string cheese
I slice whole oranges into their sections and then suck the juice out of each section. I don’t like the white stuff or the stringy bits. If it’s orange slices that come in a can, I’ll eat them whole bc no white stuff.
I don’t like ham because it always seems to be either too fatty or too stringy and tough
I eat the outside of the banana first (the white part) and then the inner yellow stuff that’s sweeter and less chalky. I peel them upside-down by pinching off the little spiky bit on the bottom and peeling it.
I have soooo many food-related ones lol
#87
idont do Facebook; metta, or whatever they want to call themselves.lol. no insta; facetime.
#88
Over The Hedge was a fantastic movie!
#89
Megolavania is overrated
#90
Probably only relevant to UK folk but I think Victor Meldrew had a point in most of the episodes with what he was moaning about – maybe I’ve just got to THAT age :)
#91
Please stop cultural appropriation. It is very much a thing and in fact very prominent today. While I do believe that culture should be celebrated amongst everyone, I think different cultures have their different customs, clothing, hairstyles, etc for them and them only, and it’s important to recognize and respect that. For example: eating Mexican food or Chinese food or African food isn’t cultural appropriation, BUT dressing up like an “Indian” (Native American/Indigenous peoples), wearing box braids, cornrows, or trying to look like another race and not showing respect to it IS CULTURAL APPROPRIATION. I think all cultures are good and should be cherished amongst all, but some things aren’t for everybody.
#92
I hate gum in general. When it runs out of flavor and you have to keep chewing it, I just get a headache and also the idea of mint is just too much, I hate it.
#93
“The Handmaid’s Tale,” a novel by Margaret Atwood, has won awards and been made into graphic novels and television series. It’s been called strong, moving, an important book for women’s rights. A lot of people like it.
I think it sucks. It’s superficiale, immature, and ridiculous. Maybe it’s because I read George Orwell’s “1984” when I was in high school. Orwell creates a “real” world and gives good reasons for how it came about. Atwood doesn’t give reasons. She explains nothing.
I don’t remember exactly what happens in a particular scene, whether Offred had to lie underneath Fred’s wife while he had sex with her, Offred, or whether she had to lie underneath the wife while she, Offred, gave birth, and I don’t think it’s worth the trouble to re-read, but the scene just cracked me up. It reminded me of cabbage patch dolls.
And don’t be thinking I’m not a feminist, because I am.
#94
As someone born and raised in the Cincinnati area i think Skyline is nasty
#95
Jesus Christ was a wealthy man who grew up in Tiberius across the Sea of Galilee from the Golan Heights. His father Joseph was a wealthy Carpenter, one of the highest paid professions in the Roman world.
They lived four hours by horse from Damascus, where Jesus learned healing as a doctor. He was also a Rabbi, meaning He was married.
Jesus had paid servants, possibly slaves, and commonly visited the Temple in Jerusalem, not something a poor man could ever do.
Jesus was exiled, not crucified. His bones can be found at a monastery in northern Spain. He lived about 80 years and died.
#96
I think having a pet, unless it’s a rescue, is selfish. Pets have no control over their lives, their routine, what they are given to eat or allowed to do. They are completely dependent on their owners’ decisions and values; and get punished/trained if not complying. I don’t think it’s ethical to breed living creatures just for the purpose of entertaining humans/being their friends.
#97
Pele is overrated
#98
I hate Peanut Butter Chocolate….(I am looking at you , Reese )
#99
I think that the death penalty is morally wrong. I have always felt this way. Civilized countries don’t do this.
See response #37; apparently both sides of this coin are unpopular.
#100
an unpopular opinion i have is that LGBT+ people are not special, and i don’t mean that in a bad wag, we are just normal people, no need for an entire month for us where the only thing we get is a company with a rainbow in their logo, just treat us like normal people.
#101
Biden is far worst than Trump
#102
People who got stupid degrees shouldn’t have their student loans forgiven. Tax payer money isn’t an infinite resource, and there are much more important things to use it on, such as infrastructure, criminal justice, humanitarian aid for developing countries, transitioning to renewable energy, etc.
I’d rather see my tax dollars go to those things than see it go to some philosophy degree barista.
#103
Biting the string cheese is the right way to eat it
#104
Unless it’s a rescue, I think it’s mean to own
birds. They have wings!
#105
Anchovies are good.
#106
I hate Peanut Butter Chocolate….(I am looking at you , Reese….. )
#107
I don’t like watermelon, cilantro, cucumber, and kale.
There.
I said it.
#108
I’m so over people talking about Crypto. Yes, I own crypto… it’s the ‘speak’ I hate.
#109
It’s OK to be fat as long as you’re otherwise healthy. Well it’s unpopular with my doctor anyway despite my heart rate always being normal my blood pressure is perfect as is my cholesterol level.
#110
The people who came out during the whole #MeToo thing after not reporting their own assaults for decades hold some responsibility in every person after them being assaulted by the same individual.
#111
Korea was better off as part of the Japanese Empire
#112
Cemeteries, and any means of preserving remains. Cemeteries are a waste of perfectly good space. I do like the greenery they add and would love to see them all converted to green space and community gardens. Why do we need to preserve remains?? Seriously just let them decomp and enrich the soil.
#113
Clickbait-y youtubers, like Unspeakable, Preston, family channels and the like
#114
We need population control. competency test to be a good parent is needed.
#115
There is no abiding essence in any thing.
#116
Camilo is best
#117
Fight Club was a terrible movie.
#118
vaccine discrimination
#119
ban all private transportation. only feasible solution is mass transit.
#120
Bacon is NOT GOOD! It’s greasy, salty, and horribly unhealthy.
#121
Nothing ruins a fandom/online community more than LGBTQ ships and shippers. Their discusting attitude and the drama ruins the experience for everybody.
#122
Apple pie sucks. The texture is like baked slugs.
#123
80% of the global human population needs to go. The planet cannot sustain this high of a population, we are condemning ourselves and every living thing on this planet to death. Also, a lot of you are completely selfish A-holes, you’re not welcome and won’t be missed.
#124
Rabbits are better pets than dogs and cats.
Sorry, but it’s true.
#125
I (firmly) believe the legal majority should be set at 13/14. everytime i say it, people treat me as if i were mad. what can i do. i think most of society problems have their roots into the youth frustrations. remove the frustrations (or reduce them drastically), and lot of nowadays problems vanishes
#126
I’m a woman, and I don’t believe women should be able to collect alimony unless they have been married over 5 years and have not worked in that time. That would prove to a reasonable judge that there was an agreement for her to stay home with the kids, etc. And even then, alimony should be temporary and should be enough to pay for reasonable accomodations and she should have to get a job within a year or so. I would make exceptions for anyone over 50 years old because getting a job at that age is incredibly hard and if you’ve been a stay at home wife for 20 years, it’s not reasonable to expect someone to go back into the job market with no skills. But alimony is kind of ridiculous in some states. You shouldn’t be looking for a payday when you break up and that goes for men, too. You should have to pay child support for sure…but I have issues with some women (and some men) being married a year and getting alimony in the millions.
Also I have a real problem with trial-by-twitter. Accusing people of major crimes like rape or abuse should be handled with the police. If you’re brave enough to put it on twitter than be brave enough to go to the cops. As a woman I can tell you I have literally been in rooms with other women who have said things like how they are going to claim their husband abused them or their kids in order to get custody, or to use it as leverage to get more support money. Stop precious-izing women by acting like they can’t lie…they can and do. And yes, about abuse, too. It’s really so anti-feminist to act like we have to protect women and believe them no matter what. And people found to be lying about the crime should go to jail for a significant amount of time. No slaps on the wrist.
#127
only women can give birth
#128
Aviator glasses are ugly on everyone. I know people love them. I think they look awful.
#129
water tastes good in cereal
#130
Drag-queens make a mockery out of what it is to be a woman. (Not referring to transgender women)
#131
Neither Bruce Springsteen nor Bon Jovi are good.
#132
Bored Panda sucks. They basically steal 97% of their “content” and then shamelessly censor it. I suspect they miss the old Soviet days of their Lithuania.
#133
I think we should stop immediately giving citizenship to everyone born on US soil. Many poor women risk their own and their children’s lives to get across the borders for it, while women with better resources can fly in for the same purpose.
Not all countries operate this way. I think at least one parent must be a citizen for a baby to be given it immediately; if that’s true, the mothers can stay where they are, safely, with the same result. Otherwise, gain citizenship via the usual channels.
#134
Emma Watson is the snobbiest, meanest, and most entitled human being in showbiz. Like Zuul from Ghostbusters mean.
#135
I got tons of it! Abortion is murder, monarchy is nice, all races and sexes should have equal rights, only looks matter, positivity / optimism / confidence are very unattractive, money can buy happiness, working hard is not enough to succeed, college is the worst years of your life, friendship does not exist…
#136
I think Donald Trump was a good president. I just don’t get the utter hate toward him (and I’m sure replies will affirm it. No, I won’t argue with you). Yes, he was bombastic, flamboyant and ego driven but I had to respect his ‘lead, follow, or get out of the way’ attitude. Besides, anybody that stirred the DC establishments status quo pot, completely upsetting the career politicians apple cart like he did can’t be all bad.
#137
I don’t agree with Darwin’s “Evolution of Species” theory. Symbiosis, for one, cannot be explained this way. Nor can Neanderthals, who were not our ancestors. I think Zachariah Sitchin is more accurate. The “serpent” might have been symbolic of the DNA structure, and that is what Genesis is about.
