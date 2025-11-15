Hey Pandas, What Is Something Weird You Can Do That Makes You Special? (Closed)

What’s something weird only you can do and you haven’t met anyone else who can do it. Just want to know lol.
#1
Let’s see I can twitch my lip and my forehead at the same time. I can push my thumb joint to where instead of it being in the normal position it’s pointing to my palm and I can do that back a forth in seconds. I can put my left leg and only my left leg behind my head while sitting down. I can put my hands together like I’m praying but behind my back pressing on my spine which surprisingly doesn’t hurt. And that’s it I can also do the thumb things where it’s resting on you knuckle of your index finger but I know a lot of people that can do that.
#2
I can sit in the weirdest ways possible
#3
I can sing high and low pitch right after eachother
