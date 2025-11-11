My Surreal Illustrations Of Women And Birds

by

I change my style fairly often. This is because I get bored of doing the same process over and over again and I like to explore more and get out of my comfort zone. I’m not sure if this is a good thing as people may not recognise my work instantly when they see it.

Anyway, in these images I tried to merge flowers with birds, and bodies of women. Sometimes I left them colourful but I always had a thing for black and white images. They look great on the wall, and even though it lacks colour, it still creates a sense of warmth and comfort… For me at least. Hope you guys like these!

More info: Facebook | Instagram

My Surreal Illustrations Of Women And Birds
My Surreal Illustrations Of Women And Birds
My Surreal Illustrations Of Women And Birds
My Surreal Illustrations Of Women And Birds
My Surreal Illustrations Of Women And Birds
My Surreal Illustrations Of Women And Birds
My Surreal Illustrations Of Women And Birds
My Surreal Illustrations Of Women And Birds
My Surreal Illustrations Of Women And Birds

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
The Best They Ever Looked: Mariska Hargitay on “Seinfeld”
3 min read
May, 10, 2017
The Unfair Requirement to Be on Shark Tank You Never Knew About
3 min read
Mar, 2, 2018
Woman Swears She’ll Never Date Men With Kids Again After A Terrible Experience With Her Ex-Fiancé
3 min read
Oct, 3, 2025
Castle 5.15 “Target” Preview – Alexis Castle is kidnapped
3 min read
Feb, 15, 2013
If I Lay Here: I Travel Around The World Inspired By Snow Patrol’s Song
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
What is the Cast of “Girls” Up to These Days?
3 min read
May, 10, 2019
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.