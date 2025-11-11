My Surreal Illustrations Of Women And Birds

I change my style fairly often. This is because I get bored of doing the same process over and over again and I like to explore more and get out of my comfort zone. I’m not sure if this is a good thing as people may not recognise my work instantly when they see it.
Anyway, in these images I tried to merge flowers with birds, and bodies of women. Sometimes I left them colourful but I always had a thing for black and white images. They look great on the wall, and even though it lacks colour, it still creates a sense of warmth and comfort… For me at least. Hope you guys like these!
More info: Facebook | Instagram
Did you like this article? Follow us on Google News
Follow Us