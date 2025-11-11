35 Worst Facebook Fails Ever

by

Social media has revolutionized the way we communicate and has provided us with one crucial advantage – when someone says something stupid; it is published for the entire world to see. We’ve collected some of the funniest examples of Facebook fails that we could find and posted them here for all of you to enjoy.

The grumblers and misanthropists among us might be quick to judge and say that such images indicate that modern society is growing progressively dumber. However, we’re not sure that’s the case with these funny social media fails. We simply believe that the media has given more people than ever before a public mouthpiece to voice their ideas and opinions – for better or for worse. And whether these people simply have brain farts, tricking their friends with a funny Facebook status, or they genuinely believe what they’re saying, the fact that they can now publish these ideas means that there’s a greater chance that someone will correct them and turn it into Facebook memes.

So scroll through our list of funny Facebook fails and decide for yourself, whether we are going dumber or just more hilarious with the help of social media.

h/t: dailymail

35 Worst Facebook Fails Ever
35 Worst Facebook Fails Ever
35 Worst Facebook Fails Ever
35 Worst Facebook Fails Ever
35 Worst Facebook Fails Ever
35 Worst Facebook Fails Ever
35 Worst Facebook Fails Ever
35 Worst Facebook Fails Ever
35 Worst Facebook Fails Ever
35 Worst Facebook Fails Ever
35 Worst Facebook Fails Ever
35 Worst Facebook Fails Ever
35 Worst Facebook Fails Ever
35 Worst Facebook Fails Ever
35 Worst Facebook Fails Ever
35 Worst Facebook Fails Ever
35 Worst Facebook Fails Ever
35 Worst Facebook Fails Ever
35 Worst Facebook Fails Ever
35 Worst Facebook Fails Ever
35 Worst Facebook Fails Ever
35 Worst Facebook Fails Ever
35 Worst Facebook Fails Ever
35 Worst Facebook Fails Ever
35 Worst Facebook Fails Ever
35 Worst Facebook Fails Ever
35 Worst Facebook Fails Ever
35 Worst Facebook Fails Ever
35 Worst Facebook Fails Ever
35 Worst Facebook Fails Ever
35 Worst Facebook Fails Ever
35 Worst Facebook Fails Ever
35 Worst Facebook Fails Ever
35 Worst Facebook Fails Ever
35 Worst Facebook Fails Ever

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Lady Called “Cruel” As She Refuses To Let Ex’s Stepkid Use Her Bathroom, Suspects He Wants To Snoop
3 min read
Aug, 2, 2025
Starz BMF: Who are Meech and Terry?
3 min read
Oct, 4, 2021
5 Great Movies Featuring Ancient Deities
3 min read
Sep, 1, 2022
Curse of Oak Island Thinks “Sonic Drilling” Could Help Find Treasure
3 min read
Jul, 12, 2018
Can You Believe “Property Brothers” Is Already in its 12th Season?
3 min read
Feb, 15, 2018
Jamie Dornan is Saying No to Anymore Fifty Shades Movies
3 min read
Feb, 8, 2018
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.