35 Worst Facebook Fails Ever

Social media has revolutionized the way we communicate and has provided us with one crucial advantage – when someone says something stupid; it is published for the entire world to see. We’ve collected some of the funniest examples of Facebook fails that we could find and posted them here for all of you to enjoy.
The grumblers and misanthropists among us might be quick to judge and say that such images indicate that modern society is growing progressively dumber. However, we’re not sure that’s the case with these funny social media fails. We simply believe that the media has given more people than ever before a public mouthpiece to voice their ideas and opinions – for better or for worse. And whether these people simply have brain farts, tricking their friends with a funny Facebook status, or they genuinely believe what they’re saying, the fact that they can now publish these ideas means that there’s a greater chance that someone will correct them and turn it into Facebook memes.
So scroll through our list of funny Facebook fails and decide for yourself, whether we are going dumber or just more hilarious with the help of social media.
h/t: dailymail
Follow Us