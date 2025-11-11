The Winners Of The 2014 Sony World Photography Awards Have Been Announced

The 2014 Sony World Photography Awards have finally published the winners of their worldwide photo competition. This year, 139,554 images from 70,000 entries made it into the competition.
The competition is separated into four major sections – Professional, Open, Student, and Youth. Each category is filled with incredible submissions – from portrait photography to beautiful nature shots, and most of them are also split into sub-categories. The winner and shortlist galleries are definitely worth checking out because whatever sort of photography you’re interested in, you’ll probably find it there. And no matter what category or sub-category they’re in, you can be assured that they’re some of the best photos that people have come up with this year.
Several winners have been announced for the Open, Youth and National Award categories, and shortlists have been published for the Professional and Student categories. The final winners will be announced at the Sony World Photography Awards ceremony in London on April 30th. The best photographers will receive Sony a6000 cameras, and the category winners will receive tickets to fly to the award ceremony in London. The Open Photographer of the Year will also receive a $5,000 prize.
International photo competitions are always a great opportunity to see an eclectic selection of the world’s coolest photos. We have a few posts about other photo competitions that are also worth checking out, like the National Geographic Photo Contest if you are more into beautiful nature views, the Wildlife Photographer of the Year contest and the Red Bull Illume Photo Contest.
Source: worldphoto.org | Exhibition tickets
Winners In Open Category
Enhanced category: “Rescue Operation” by Kylli Sparre, Estonia, 2014 Sony World Photography Awards
Smile category: “Muddy smile” by Alpay Erdem, Turkey, 2014 Sony World Photography Awards
Panoramic category: “Starry Lighthouse” by Ivan Pedretti, Italy, 2014 Sony World Photography Awards
Architecture category: “Under the staircase” by Holger Schmidtke, Germany, 2014 Sony World Photography Awards
Split Second category: Untitled by Hairul Azizi Harun, Malaysia, 2014 Sony World Photography Awards
Nature & Wildlife category: “The cold pony” by Gert van den Bosch, Netherlands, 2014 Sony World Photography Awards
People category: “Poor god” by Arup Ghosh, India, 2014 Sony World Photography Awards
Arts & Culture category: “Rodeo” by Valerie Prudon, France, 2014 Sony World Photography Awards
Winners In Youth Category
Portraits category: Untitled by Paulina Metzscher, Germany, 2014 Sony World Photography Awards
Environment category: “Life and Line” by Turjoy Chowdhury, Bangladesh, 2014 Sony World Photography Awards
Culture category: Anastasia Zhetvina, Russia, 2014 Sony World Photography Awards
Winners In National Category
Indonesia National Award: “Not Superman” by Irwansyah, Indonesia, 1st place, 2014 Sony World Photography Awards
Singapore National Award: “What are you staring at !?” by Chin Boon Leng, Singapore, 1st place, 2014 Sony World Photography Awards
Honk Kong National Award: “Fire Dragon” by Chi Hung Cheung, 2nd Place, 2014 Sony World Photography Awards
Nordics National Award: “Exit” by Michael Nordqvist, Sweden, 1st Place, 2014 Sony World Photography Awards
Hong Kong National Award: ”Jump of Life” by Cheung Lai San, Hong Kong, 1st place, 2014 Sony World Photography Awards
Thailand National Award: “Children Day” by Suthas Rungsirisilp, Thailand, 1st Place, 2014 Sony World Photography Awards
Vietnam National Award: “Tin Oven Builders” by Minh Ngo Thanh, Vietnam, 3rd Place, 2014 Sony World Photography Awards
China National Award: Untitled by Minwei Yan, China, 3rd Place, 2014 Sony World Photography Awards
Peru National Award: “Smiles in the Cemetery” by Milko Torres Ramirez, Peru, 1st place, 2014 Sony World Photography Awards
Nordics National Award: “Lightning” by Lise Sundberg, 3rd place, 2014 Sony World Photography Awards
South Korea National Award: “Ripples in the calm lake” Dowon Choi, Korea, 1st place, 2014 Sony World Photography Awards
United Kingdom National Award: “The Calm Before the Storm” by Sean Batten, United Kingdom, 1st Place, 2014 Sony World Photography Awards
Poland National Award: “The inhabitant of Szack of Ukraine and her horse” by Mateusz Baj, Poland, 1st place, 2014 Sony World Photography Awards
China National Award: “Horse fighting in Rongshui, Guangxi” by Ngai-bun Wong, China, 2nd Place, 2014 Sony World Photography Awards
Australia National Award: “Going Home” by Neville Jones, Australia, 1st Place, 2014 Sony World Photography Awards
