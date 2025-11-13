A Town In Alaska Lives In Complete Darkness Every Year For 65 Days

by

At a first glance, the city of Utqiagvik might seem like any other arctic city. It’s unsurprisingly cold, with permafrost prevalent throughout most of the year, as well as gloomy, with Utqiagvik being one of the cloudiest places on Earth. Though the climate is unforgiving, the city has over 4000 citizens, with the majority of people being Alaskan Native. They are also one of the northernmost public communities in the world as Utqiagvik is located far up north, making it the northernmost city in the United States. And people of Utqiagvik are definitely proud of it, as their motto is “The Northernmost American City”.

Utqiagvik is the northernmost city in the United States

A Town In Alaska Lives In Complete Darkness Every Year For 65 Days

Image credits: Unknown

Previously known as Barrow, the city of Utqiagvik is the economic center of the North Slope Borough. Some people help out with oil field operations, others rely on government work, while the rest rely on tourism. And you might ask yourself why would anyone come to a place so far in the North with such an unforgiving climate?

A Town In Alaska Lives In Complete Darkness Every Year For 65 Days

Well, like other arctic cities, Utqiagvik experiences quite a few natural phenomena related to the sun and day-night cycle. One of the most prominent events is the midnight sun.

Like many other areas in the Arctic Circle, Utqiagvik experiences the phenomenon known as the midnight sun

A Town In Alaska Lives In Complete Darkness Every Year For 65 Days

Image credits: Daniel Case

Midnight sun occurs in the summer months in the Arctic circle. At that time the sun up for 24 hours of the day, meaning that at midnight, the sun is visible (if the weather is good). During this time, many Arctic cities host various events and festivals to attract tourists that want to experience the magical moment of seeing the sun at nighttime.

A Town In Alaska Lives In Complete Darkness Every Year For 65 Days

Image credits: Joseph

However, midnight sun isn’t the only occurrence that makes Utqiagvik stand out. Unlike other Alaskan cities, Utqiagvik is located so far north, that during the winter months it experiences an unusually long polar night. A night that lasts 65 days!

As midnight sun occurs in spring-summer, by winter the city goes dark

A Town In Alaska Lives In Complete Darkness Every Year For 65 Days

Image credits: weatherchannel

In 2018, the sun set for the last time that year on November 18. With it, the city descended into the long night and will only see the sunrise on January 23. And even then the sun will only brush against the horizon and fully return only about a week later.

The polar night lasts 65 days, with only mere hours of civil twilight to provide any natural light

A Town In Alaska Lives In Complete Darkness Every Year For 65 Days

Image credits: mark_tarello

During the first half of the polar night the amount of twilight decreases and around Christmas, on the winter solstice, civil twilight in Utqiagvik lasts for only 3 hours.

The citizens will see the sun again only by the end of January

A Town In Alaska Lives In Complete Darkness Every Year For 65 Days

Image credits: Floyd Davidson

That means that while the city won’t be completely plunged into darkness, the amount of light is very minimal. Thankfully, the residents of the city are used to the extended periods of darkness and after welcoming the sun back in January can look forward to the midnight sun.

A Town In Alaska Lives In Complete Darkness Every Year For 65 Days

Image credits: U.S. Department of Energy

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
I Made A Christmas Card To Surprise Little Atv Riders
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
This Giant Panda Has Mastered The Selfie Game
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Ax Men
10 Things You Didn’t Know about History Channel’s “Ax Men
3 min read
Jul, 22, 2019
Shark Week 2022 Celebrity Appearances
Five Things you Totally Forgot about Discovery’s Shark Week
3 min read
Aug, 1, 2017
Hey Pandas, Design A Flag For This Sexuality
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Seeds: I’ve Spent Several Years Photographing Various Plant Seeds
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.