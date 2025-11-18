Woman Refuses To Entertain Grandparents After Giving Birth, They Ignore Her And Still Plan It Out

A newborn in the family is always a big deal and typically extended relatives show interest and care about it. However, sometimes relatives can be inconsiderate and underestimate the hardships for the new mom, as it takes time to recover.
Today’s story covers how a woman’s grandparents dismissed her needs and instead focused on their holiday, expecting the woman to entertain them.
Extended family is important, but shouldn’t be the focus once a newborn is brought into the world
A soon-to-be mom recently approached the Mumsnet online community to see if she was being unreasonable
Her extended family plans to visit her and the newborn, and that’s good, but the grandparents think of it more as a holiday
This stresses the woman out, as she’s unsure if she’ll be fit to go sightseeing with the grandparents just a couple of days after labor
She needed advice from people online to see if she was reasonable for telling the grandparents that she probably wouldn’t be ready to entertain them and that it’s their concern
Netizens overwhelmingly supported her, with 97% of those 1000 people who voted saying that she wasn’t being unreasonable at all. Not shocking, given that everyone is aware of how difficult bringing new life into the world is, and that the mother needs to rest afterward, and not just for a few days.
According to postpartum research, women feel mostly recovered after 6-8 weeks after giving birth, but it might take longer than this “to feel like yourself again”. The upcoming months after giving birth can be brutal for women, as not only the body needs to heal, but postpartum mental health issues are common.
Of course, coming back home with a newborn is great, but after already being under immense pain and stress for hours, it doesn’t end there. The baby has a lot of needs that must be taken care of as well. It’s hard to believe that someone could be ready to go sightseeing just a couple of days after labor, and it might be even dangerous to the well-being of the woman, even if she’d like to go.
Postpartum can commonly be brutal, as its complications can range from headaches to serious infections and even strokes. Therefore, letting the woman rest after childbirth should be the obvious choice here, as it’s not a light matter. Overall, it truly looks evident that the woman isn’t being unreasonable at all, and on top of that, she will explain this to the grandparents. They’re welcome to visit, but being entertained is their own business.
What do you think about today’s story? Do you think the grandparents’ request was okay? Let us know in the comments below.
Netizens support the woman, 97% of those who voted say that she’s not being unreasonable at all
