40 Photos Revealing How Silly Ferrets Can Be

Sure, there’s nothing quite like a cute cat or dog to get you feeling good inside. But, thankfully, those two species of animals aren’t the only ones that can be cute, derpy or anything in between.
As Bored Panda has already pointed out, bears and bunnies are also on that list—way high up on that list. And you know what? Ferrets should be up there too.
Here’s a curated list of pictures of the ferretiest ferrets ever doing ferrety things like being ferrets and blepping, making faces, hopping in a cute fashion, and, of course, wedging themselves in toilet paper rolls.
Scroll down to see all of this goodness, and while you’re there, leave a vote and a comment on the submissions you loved the most!
#1 My Brothers New Ferret, Vin Weasel
Image source: jmp325
#2 Meet Nova The German Shepherd And Pacco The Ferret, That Are The Unlikeliest Of Best Buds
Image source: nova_n_pacco
#3 Worried My Kitten Might Grow Up Thinking He’s A Ferret
Image source: mallinds
#4 H O P
Image source: reddit.com
#5 Girlfriend Woke Her Ferret Up By Coming In To The Room Loudly And Was Greeted With These Absolute Daggers
Image source: JordanToner
#6 Lilith Is On Cage Rest For A Little While And Peach Isn’t Taking It Very Well
Image source: ParrotLad
#7 I Lost My Special Boy At 8 Years Old Tonight. Sharing This Photo In His Memory. I Will Forever Miss Him, It Hurts So Bad
Image source: RosieJ666
#8 One Wet Ferret Boy
Image source: curseddelvirer
#9 Grieving Young Man Quits Everything To Travel The World With His Pet Ferret After 3 Tragic Deaths In His Life
Image source: Charlie Hammerton
#10 Sleepy Ferret
Image source: leventisky
#11 I Work At An Animal Shelter That Typically Only Accepts Dogs And Cats. Today Someone Brought Us A Ferret, He Was Scared And Lonely So This Happened
Image source: Ladyelune
#12 She’s Turning Four This Year, But Still Looks Like A Little Baby
Image source: howimetmyferret
#13 My Handsome Little Sneeze
Image source: takemyd_va
#14 This Is The Happiest Moment Of My Year. Happy Holidays
This may not mean much to all of you but this is the first time that one of my two adopted ferret babies has trusted me enough to sleep on me, let alone be near me without biting.
Image source: elabrave
#15 A Comfortable Sleeping Position
Image source: jb920o
#16 Rescue Kitten Adopted By 5 Ferrets Thinks It’s A Ferret Too
Image source: garo004giru
#17 My Girlfriend’s Ferret Is Less Than Thrilled With His New Festive Hat
Image source: Speeker28
#18 Chuck Fell Asleep
Image source: spokaneisokay
#19 Torunn, My Ferret
Image source: _Meowish_
#20 Ferret Plumbus
#21 Meet Sam, The Laziest Ferret Alive
Image source: Excellent_Campaign_1
#22 Silly Florence, She Thinks She’s People
Image source: reddit.com
#23 Bonnie And Clyde
Image source: reddit.com
#24 My Wonderful One Eyed, Half Tailed Snuggly Ferret, Stumpy
Image source: ProcrastinationRus
#25 The Tongue And The Interlocked Arms
Image source: rigatonitheferret
#26 I Was Putting Together A Desk And Looked Away For One Minute. Long Story Short Bandit Got Into The Styrofoam
Image source: CutesMachine69
#27 Our Newest Baby. She’s Only 8 Weeks Old. We Need Name Suggestions
Image source: reddit.com
#28 My Ferret Fell Asleep On My Dog
Image source: Bananapantzzzz
#29 So My Friend’s Ferret Crawled Into One Of Her Socks
Image source: aberrant0ne
#30 Teddy Seems Unenthusiastic About Walks And Turns Into A Pancake
Image source: spoopy_sammich
#31 My Girlfriend Sent Me A Picture Of One Of My Ferrets, Douglas, While I Was At Work The Other Day. Something About This One Brought Tears To My Eyes
Image source: Tonyper
#32 Helmet. Ferret Sleeps With A Bowl On Her Head
Image source: lenochta
#33 I Look Away For 2 Seconds
Image source: olivia-likescats
#34 Funny Ferret
#35 My Absolute Unit Of A Ferret Compared To My Average Sized Ferret
Image source: amieo27
#36 3 Innocent Looking Ferrets
#37 In Early June I Took Home A Kitten And Was Worried About Introducing Him To My Ferrets. Watch Him Grow Up With Them
Image source: mallinds
#38 Because Other Animals Are Allowed On Friday, Meet My Chonky Ferret
Image source: JackyLemoineau
#39 Ready For The Summer, But Summer Just Ended
Image source: sabrinaa8a
#40 My Girlfriend’s Ferret, Ethan
Image source: Grungewarhol
Follow Us