40 Photos Revealing How Silly Ferrets Can Be

Sure, there’s nothing quite like a cute cat or dog to get you feeling good inside. But, thankfully, those two species of animals aren’t the only ones that can be cute, derpy or anything in between.

As Bored Panda has already pointed out, bears and bunnies are also on that list—way high up on that list. And you know what? Ferrets should be up there too.

Here’s a curated list of pictures of the ferretiest ferrets ever doing ferrety things like being ferrets and blepping, making faces, hopping in a cute fashion, and, of course, wedging themselves in toilet paper rolls.

#1 My Brothers New Ferret, Vin Weasel

Image source: jmp325

#2 Meet Nova The German Shepherd And Pacco The Ferret, That Are The Unlikeliest Of Best Buds

Image source: nova_n_pacco

#3 Worried My Kitten Might Grow Up Thinking He’s A Ferret

Image source: mallinds

#4 H O P

Image source: reddit.com

#5 Girlfriend Woke Her Ferret Up By Coming In To The Room Loudly And Was Greeted With These Absolute Daggers

Image source: JordanToner

#6 Lilith Is On Cage Rest For A Little While And Peach Isn’t Taking It Very Well

Image source: ParrotLad

#7 I Lost My Special Boy At 8 Years Old Tonight. Sharing This Photo In His Memory. I Will Forever Miss Him, It Hurts So Bad

Image source: RosieJ666

#8 One Wet Ferret Boy

Image source: curseddelvirer

#9 Grieving Young Man Quits Everything To Travel The World With His Pet Ferret After 3 Tragic Deaths In His Life

Image source: Charlie Hammerton

#10 Sleepy Ferret

Image source: leventisky

#11 I Work At An Animal Shelter That Typically Only Accepts Dogs And Cats. Today Someone Brought Us A Ferret, He Was Scared And Lonely So This Happened

Image source: Ladyelune

#12 She’s Turning Four This Year, But Still Looks Like A Little Baby

Image source: howimetmyferret

#13 My Handsome Little Sneeze

Image source: takemyd_va

#14 This Is The Happiest Moment Of My Year. Happy Holidays

This may not mean much to all of you but this is the first time that one of my two adopted ferret babies has trusted me enough to sleep on me, let alone be near me without biting. 

Image source: elabrave

#15 A Comfortable Sleeping Position

Image source: jb920o

#16 Rescue Kitten Adopted By 5 Ferrets Thinks It’s A Ferret Too

Image source: garo004giru

#17 My Girlfriend’s Ferret Is Less Than Thrilled With His New Festive Hat

Image source: Speeker28

#18 Chuck Fell Asleep

Image source: spokaneisokay

#19 Torunn, My Ferret

Image source: _Meowish_

#20 Ferret Plumbus

#21 Meet Sam, The Laziest Ferret Alive

Image source: Excellent_Campaign_1

#22 Silly Florence, She Thinks She’s People

Image source: reddit.com

#23 Bonnie And Clyde

Image source: reddit.com

#24 My Wonderful One Eyed, Half Tailed Snuggly Ferret, Stumpy

Image source: ProcrastinationRus

#25 The Tongue And The Interlocked Arms

Image source: rigatonitheferret

#26 I Was Putting Together A Desk And Looked Away For One Minute. Long Story Short Bandit Got Into The Styrofoam

Image source: CutesMachine69

#27 Our Newest Baby. She’s Only 8 Weeks Old. We Need Name Suggestions

Image source: reddit.com

#28 My Ferret Fell Asleep On My Dog

Image source: Bananapantzzzz

#29 So My Friend’s Ferret Crawled Into One Of Her Socks

Image source: aberrant0ne

#30 Teddy Seems Unenthusiastic About Walks And Turns Into A Pancake

Image source: spoopy_sammich

#31 My Girlfriend Sent Me A Picture Of One Of My Ferrets, Douglas, While I Was At Work The Other Day. Something About This One Brought Tears To My Eyes

Image source: Tonyper

#32 Helmet. Ferret Sleeps With A Bowl On Her Head

Image source: lenochta

#33 I Look Away For 2 Seconds

Image source: olivia-likescats

#34 Funny Ferret

#35 My Absolute Unit Of A Ferret Compared To My Average Sized Ferret

Image source: amieo27

#36 3 Innocent Looking Ferrets

#37 In Early June I Took Home A Kitten And Was Worried About Introducing Him To My Ferrets. Watch Him Grow Up With Them

Image source: mallinds

#38 Because Other Animals Are Allowed On Friday, Meet My Chonky Ferret

Image source: JackyLemoineau

#39 Ready For The Summer, But Summer Just Ended

Image source: sabrinaa8a

#40 My Girlfriend’s Ferret, Ethan

Image source: Grungewarhol

