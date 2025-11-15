20 Movie Stars Answer What Fans Typically Say To Them On The Street

If you’re like me and you’ve ever wondered what fans say to movie stars when they see them on the street, then you’ll be pleased to hear that the wait is finally over! BBC Radio 1 uploaded a series of videos on their TikTok account with actors answering exactly that question. The responses some of our fave actors gave ranged from hilarious and even heartwarming to just downright weird. It’s a fun way to start your Monday morning and I definitely hope you feel the same way. It’s also perfect proof that you can’t avoid your fans, your reputation, and your earlier roles, no matter how hard you try.

I wanted to find out what the proper etiquette is for when we spot a movie star on the street, so I reached out to celebrity expert Mike Sington from LA. He was brutally honest that we shouldn’t be doing what plenty of fans do. “When encountering a celebrity, don’t blurt out a well-known line from a movie they’ve acted in. They’ve heard that over and over again, and it gets very old. What they never get tired of is a compliment,” he told Bored Panda.

“Simply be kind and pleasant and compliment them on their work: ‘I thought you were extraordinary in such-and-such a movie,’ or ‘I really admire the work you do, I’ve been following your career for years.’ Stars, just like anyone, simply want to meet a nice person, saying nice things. There’s no need for gimmicks,” Mike pointed out that simplicity and being genuine is best.

Scroll down, check out what the celebs shared with the BBC below, upvote your fave lines, and use this as a great opportunity to be way more genuine if you ever see them in the street. Meanwhile, I’ll be trying to puzzle out how I can become an overnight silver screen success so I can get cakes as gifts from fans, too.

#1 Patrick Stewart

Image source:  bbcradio1

#2 Chadwick Boseman

Image source:  bbcradio1

#3 Anthony Mackie

Image source:  bbcradio1

#4 Brad Pitt

Image source:  bbcradio1

#5 Lupita Nyong’o

Image source:  bbcradio1

#6 Arnold Schwarzenegger

Image source:  bbcradio1

#7 Mark Ruffalo

Image source:  bbcradio1

#8 Dylan O’brien

Image source:  bbcradio1

#9 Paul Rudd

Image source:  bbcradio1

#10 Denzel Washington

Image source:  bbcradio1

#11 Emilia Clarke

Image source:  bbcradio1

#12 Chris Pratt

Image source:  bbcradio1

#13 Russell Crowe

Image source:  bbcradio1

#14 Leonardo Dicaprio

Image source:  bbcradio1

#15 Jennifer Lawrence

Image source:  bbcradio1

#16 Michael Fassbender

Image source:  bbcradio1

#17 Paul Rudd

Image source:  bbcradio1

#18 Tom Holland

Image source:  bbcradio1

#19 Margot Robbie

Image source:  bbcradio1

#20 Orlando Bloom

Image source:  bbcradio1

