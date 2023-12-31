Since Ginny & Georgia premiered on Netflix on February 24, 2021, the series has enjoyed a growing fan base amongst viewers and critics. Created by Sarah Lampert in her screenwriting and producing debut, the comedy-drama follows its two titular characters as they try to build a new life in the fictional affluent town of Wellsbury, Massachusetts. After a two-year wait, Ginny & Georgia premiered its second season on January 5, 2023.
Besides the dramedy’s plot, audiences have been drawn to the cast and characters of the show. With the cliffhanger Ginny & Georgia left at the end of its second season, expectations for a third season have been rising. Unsurprisingly, Netflix renewed the series for a third and fourth season in May 2023. With a few character upgrades in season 2, these are the cast and characters of Ginny & Georgia.
Brianne Howey as Georgia Miller
Arguably, the success of Ginny & Georgia has hinged on the character of Georgia Miller. Hate or love the character, Georgia’s actions have been the glue that has held the series’ plot together. Georgia Miller is a 30-year-old single mother of two – Ginny Miller and Austin Miller. She had her oldest daughter at 15 years old, the same age her daughter is introduced in the series. To help the viewers properly understand Georgia’s backstory, the series incorporates flashbacks to what happened to her before she and her children arrived in Wellsbury, Massachusetts.
Ginny & Georgia season 2 ends with Georgia getting arrested at her wedding reception. While Nikki Roumel plays the younger Georgia Miller in the flashbacks, Brianne Howey portrays the older character. Both actresses have been perfect casting for the character. Brianne Howey has had a career of over a decade and is known for her roles in XOXO (2016), The Exorcist (2016–2017), The Passage (2019), as well as portraying Reagan Pye in Batwoman (2019–2020).
Antonia Gentry as Ginny Miller
Ginny Miller is Georgia’s 15-year-old daughter. With her mother’s inability to stay in a location for a long time, Ginny had never been able to form a solid, long-lasting relationship with anyone. However, she adapted well to the fictional town of Wellsbury, Massachusetts, and made new friends. For most of the first season, Ginny is forced to behave as the mature one with her mother’s carefree attitude. Practically living in her mother’s shadow, Ginny takes comfort in her friendships and romantic relationships. Despite her mother’s shortcomings, Ginny showed she appreciates her mother’s unorthodox ways of protecting her. 22-year-old Antonia Gentry was cast as 15-year-old Ginny Miller when the series premiered in February 2021. Like the character, Antonia Gentry has aged well through the series.
Diesel La Torraca as Austin Miller
Child actor Diesel La Torraca plays Georgia Miller’s last child, Austin Miller. Austin’s biological father is Gil Timmins, who was introduced in Ginny & Georgia season 2. Although Georgia informed Austin that his father was alive and in jail, she refused to send the letters Austin wrote to his father. Austin’s discovery became one of the cliffhangers of season 1. Actor Diesel La Torraca, who plays the character, although making his acting debut in 2019, is known for his roles in Lambs of God (2019) and La Brea (2021–2022).
Jennifer Robertson as Ellen Baker
Ellen Baker lives on the same street as Georgia, Ginny, and Austin. Ellen is also the mother of the twins Maxine and Marcus. The character sports a short blonde hair and is a fun and easy-going personality. As neighbors, she and Georgia hit it off almost immediately and became close friends. Canadian actress and comedian Jennifer Robertson plays the character of Ellen Baker. In 2017, long before being cast in Ginny & Georgia, Robertson played Mrs. Bouchard in Undercover Grandpa (2017). Jennifer Robertson is also known for starring in popular Canadian sitcoms Wingin’ It (2010–2012) and Schitt’s Creek (2015–2020).
Felix Mallard as Marcus Baker
Besides being one of Ellen Baker’s twins, Marcus Baker becomes Ginny Miller’s love interest in season 1. He’s the fraternal brother of Maxine. After breaking up with Ginny, part of his backstory is revealed that he suffers from depression. Australian-American actor Felix Mallard plays Marcus Baker in Ginny & Georgia. Like several Australian actors, Felix Mallard began his career in the Australian soap opera Neighbours (2014–2019). Besides playing a major role as Cooper James on the CBS sitcom Happy Together (2018–2019), he starred in recurring roles in Locke & Key (2020–2021) and Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist (2021).
Sara Waisglass as Maxine “Max” Baker
Canadian actress Sara Waisglass plays Ellen Baker’s second twin child, Maxine “Max” Baker. Max, who’s lesbian, became Ginny Miller’s new best friend after the Millers moved to Wellsbury. Max was visibly upset when she discovered Ginny and her twin brother, Marcus, were romantically involved. However, after they broke up, she warmed up to it, helping to explain Marcus’ depression to Ginny. Sara Waisglass got her breakthrough role as Jordy Cooper in the Canadian children’s television sitcom Overruled! (2009–2010). She also starred in the Canadian teen drama series Degrassi: The Next Generation (2013–2015) and Degrassi: Next Class (2016–2017). Her most recent television roles were in Holly Hobbie (2018–2022) and October Faction (2020).
Scott Porter as Mayor Paul Randolph
NBC’s Friday Night Lights actor Scott Porter plays Mayor Paul Randolph in Ginny & Georgia. He’s not only handsome but Wellsbury’s most eligible bachelor. With his tenure almost ending, Mayor Randolph is up for re-election. With Georgia hired for his campaign, 82 finale (“I’m No Cinderella”). While the couple danced in their first dance at the wedding reception, Georgia was arrested for the murder of one of her ex-lovers.
Raymond Ablack as Joe
Joe lives and owns the Blue Farm Café in Wellsbury. The Café caters to clients looking for local farm-to-table meals. Although Joe didn’t immediately recognize Georgia Miller when she came to town, she was the girl he crushed on as a teenager. Joe is heartbroken but supports Georgia’s planned marriage to Mayor Paul Randolph. Canadian actor and comedian Raymond Ablack plays the character. Raymond Ablack is known for playing Sav Bhandari in Degrassi: The Next Generation. He also starred in Orphan Black (2013–2016), Narcos (2017), Shadowhunters (2016–2018), and Maid (2021).
Aaron Ashmore as Gil Timmins
Gil Timmins is fully introduced in Ginny & Georgia season 2. He’s the biological of Austin Miller, who was abusive to Georgia while they were dating. His physical and emotional abuse left Georgia terrified of him. She orchestrated plans to send him to jail and away from her. He returned in season 2 to blackmail Georgia into giving him custody of Austin Miller. Smallville Canadian actor Aaron Ashmore plays Gil Timmins in a recurring role. Besides Ginny & Georgia, Aaron Ashmore has starred in a few other popular TV shows like Veronica Mars (2004–2006), Missing (2005–2006), Warehouse 13 (2011–2014), Killjoys (2015–2019), and Locke & Key (2020–2022).
