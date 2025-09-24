50 Times Shibas Proved They’re The Most Much Wow Dogs Ever

Many people first became familiar with the Shiba Inu from that ‘Doge’ meme that was everywhere for a while (very Shiba, much soft. Wow), but these lovable, eccentric Spitz dogs are actually a very old breed, that has developed quite independently from other common breeds of today.

It is this that makes them seem so ‘weird.’ They are incredibly intelligent dogs that like to keep themselves fastidiously clean, and they have also learned to use their paws much more often than other breeds. In many ways they act more like a cat than a dog! This goes for their personality too, while they like having humans around, they don’t necessarily want or need your attention. You have gotta earn the respect of a Shiba!

Sounds like the perfect pet for someone who can’t decide between a cat and a dog, right? Just make sure you keep your Shiba stimulated and well exercised, they can become quite destructive when bored. So while they are adorably cute, bright and funny, Shibas are not for everyone, be sure you know what you are doing before you get one!

In the meantime, we here at Bored Panda have compiled a list of Shiba Inus doing what they do best, being hilariously funny. Scroll down to check them out for yourself, and let us know what you think in the comments!

#1 Here Come The Ears

Image source: shiba_charmy

#2 Please, Tell Me More

#3 Shiba Inu Maru Loves To Sleep, Especially With His Little Stuffed Polar Bear Toy

Image source: marutaro

#4 Oh My God He’s Looking Straight At The Camera With Crossed Paws This Is The Best Photo I’ve Taken

Image source: hvrrysstyles

#5 Hello Sir, How May I Help You?

Image source: yu k

#6 She Is Not Looking At A Fly… She’s Looking At Us! This Is Scout’s Own And Very Unique Way Of Telling Us That She Needs To Go Out

Image source: rnehiebert

#7 Someone Put This Sign Up On The Campus Notice Board And It Made My Entire Day

Image source: electrapng

#8 Just Hangin’ Out Here… Stuck? No Way

Image source: yamamochi223

#9 She Ate A Scorpion

Image source: didlo

#10 The Cutest Thing To Come Home To

Image source: loopdeloops

#11 I Can Do This

Image source: tommyrts

#12 Very, Very Angry Shiba

#13 Happy Doge

#14 Camping Buddies

Image source: nigaiii

#15 Uni-Chan Is A 7-Year-Old Shiba Inu Who Loves Swings

Image source: unihalo

#16 What’s That Wet Thing On My Left Leg?

Image source: ali_the_tohono_shiba

#17 I’m Tired Of This “Couple’s Yoga” Thing Karen

Image source: shibaken_nuts

#18 What Th..- Turbo Doge!

Image source: shibacentraI

#19 I Believe I Can Fly

#20 My Puppy Gave His Mom A Hug

Image source: BigWorldSmallDogs

#21 She Looked So Pleased With Herself, Until I Decided To Have Some Fun

Image source: sofuckingfabulous

#22 All Aboard The Shibe Express

Image source: mRNA28

#23 Meet Ryuji, The Most Expressive Shiba From Japan

Image source: ryuji513

#24 Now Kiss

#25 Before And After I Eat

Image source: yorokonemo

#26 Adventure Shibe Reporting For Duty

Image source: Ipostrandomthings

#27 Shiba Sticking Their Heads Out Of The Wall And Waiting To Be Noticed

Image source: Yuri

#28 When Someone Forces You To Go Out And You Actually Have Fun

Image source: shibainuinari

#29 Conspiracy Theory: Memory Foam Is Made From Shiba Inus

Image source: shibacentraI

#30 Much Fighting, Very Combat

Image source: _Googly__Eyes_

#31 The Look On His Face

Image source: shibaheaven

#32 Screen Captures That Perfectly Depict Yoshi’s Derpy Yet Nutty Personality

Image source: JustAnINFJ

#33 I Managed To Capture A Scary Ghost Sighting

Image source: coco_NUTS

#34 “No, I’m Not Standing On Anyone”

Image source: sunbolts

#35 Like A Boss

Image source: zero.mika

#36 Oh You Thought I Was A Bunny? Bamboozled!

Image source: minapple

#37 “Just Act Normal”

Image source: donuttheshiba

#38 Draw Me Like One Of Your Shibas

Image source: shibainu_roco

#39 When You Try Your Best But It’s Not Enough

Image source: OveraHype

#40 This Week On Shiba Ball Z…

Image source: CrazyKrash

#41 Tickling A Shiba Inu

Image source: Art_Magician

#42 This Shiba

Image source: MaGuishi

#43 So… My Doge Is Really Into Painting

Image source: glumpyfish

#44 It’s A Living

Image source: thegentilewookie

#45 The Shiba Redemption

Image source: shibacentraI

#46 He Warming

Image source: 5tommi

#47 Shibeception

Image source: SeriesOfAdjectives

#48 No No

Image source: yukari6416_yuri

#49 When You High AF And You Try Eating A Burger Like This

#50 Two Sides Of The Same Breed

Image source: Charlynn Rose

