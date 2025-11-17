Hey Pandas, What Is The Most Ironic Thing That Has Ever Happened To You? (Closed)

Share some of life’s irony.
#1
I named my gecko Fluffy after a dream where my mom got me a mini cat, and she is allergic to cats
#2
not to me but to my friend, she has always been an alto and the day before we got voice placed in choir for the year she was making fun of soprano 1s, next day she becomes one and i just laughed when i saw her face.
#3
The man I love asked me to marry him. The day before my wedding to someone else.
#4
After putting my parents through the ordeal of raising me with my ADD, I now have a child that has very same properties as I had. (And I do love her more than anything!)
