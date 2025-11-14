If Reality Is A Piece Of Bread I Have Some Marmalade.

by

My obsession is to create poetic alternatives to reality out of pieces of everyday life.

More info: zabadu.de

#1 When Claudine Drinks Coffee She Often Thinks Of The Sea

If Reality Is A Piece Of Bread I Have Some Marmalade.

#2 Cloudgardener, Did You Fall In Love?

If Reality Is A Piece Of Bread I Have Some Marmalade.

#3 The Mother And The Light-Blue Door

If Reality Is A Piece Of Bread I Have Some Marmalade.

#4 The Long-Established

If Reality Is A Piece Of Bread I Have Some Marmalade.

#5 Lord Kumulus And The Journey To The Blue Moon

If Reality Is A Piece Of Bread I Have Some Marmalade.

#6 Lullaby

If Reality Is A Piece Of Bread I Have Some Marmalade.

#7 Jesus Helps A Leaf To Find A Tree

If Reality Is A Piece Of Bread I Have Some Marmalade.

#8 The Trading With Antimatter And The Aftermath

If Reality Is A Piece Of Bread I Have Some Marmalade.

#9 Your Brain Is Nature

If Reality Is A Piece Of Bread I Have Some Marmalade.

#10 When The Gods Came The World Was A Golden Acre

If Reality Is A Piece Of Bread I Have Some Marmalade.

Patrick Penrose
