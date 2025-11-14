If Reality Is A Piece Of Bread I Have Some Marmalade.

My obsession is to create poetic alternatives to reality out of pieces of everyday life.
More info: zabadu.de
#1 When Claudine Drinks Coffee She Often Thinks Of The Sea
#2 Cloudgardener, Did You Fall In Love?
#3 The Mother And The Light-Blue Door
#4 The Long-Established
#5 Lord Kumulus And The Journey To The Blue Moon
#6 Lullaby
#7 Jesus Helps A Leaf To Find A Tree
#8 The Trading With Antimatter And The Aftermath
#9 Your Brain Is Nature
#10 When The Gods Came The World Was A Golden Acre
