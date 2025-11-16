Hey Pandas, What Do You Think Is Going To Happen To Planet Earth?

We have all heard various ideas from various sources who have an idea of how they think the world will go. Be it the second coming, Armageddon, or robots taking over the world.
I wanted to know your thoughts about the future of our beautiful blue planet. Will we end up on mars? Will Jesus come back? Will apes evolve again? Will the elusive lost sock from the dry-ar system finally revolt? Will we all drown from global warming? Or will it be World War three…?
Prepare for a controversial (and hopefully slightly silly) buffet of ideas from every walk of life.
#1
The earth will reset itself. Humans will go extinct and the earth will go to a more deserving species.
#2
I had a thought that humans would ruin the planet, then the current apes might evolve (again?) and do it better? Or they’ll evolve all over again and ruin it again… at least the earth would have a few million years to sort itself out. And since there wouldn’t be any fossil fuels they’d have to find a new way! Totally unscientific and probably very naive but hey, it’s all theoretical anyway!
#3
I think most of us are going to die, leaving Mama Earth a chance to take a breath and heal. I think there will be pockets of people left. I HOPE they’ll be more mindful and careful and kind.
#4
the planet earth will endure….it always has..but our place on it? well, that’s the question?
#5
Depends on how we end up killing each other. If it’s a nuclear war then life on Earth will be very weird for a long time. If a miracle happens and we end up starving to death, then within fifty years everything will be gone and the planet will just keep going like we never existed. The former much more likely.
TL;dr: Either we f*ck up the planet for millions of years, or we are forgotten in the blink of an eye. There’s no middle ground.
#6
Nuclear fallout
#7
If we don’t destroy the planet ourselves first, Armageddon will end life as we know it. Or for a secular approach, the Sun will eventually cease to exist in its current state. So unless we colonize elsewhere every few billion years, we will become extinct as a species.
#8
it will either burn or flood
#9
We humans are going to destroy it in some tragic, terrible way and aliens or an alternative life force will watch it happen on social media in the future while they are safe on their own planet.
#10
So basically I think that the earth is going to get quite polluted. We will kinda endure it and then in around 5 billion years the Sun and Earth will both come to an end
#11
It will turn from Blue Planet to Grey Planet and we will have to wear oxygen masks.
#12
The earth will rather end up with flying cars, robot cleaning system, less pollution, flying tables, stuff like that… OR, pollution will not be taken care of and we will go extinct. I don’t think pollution has gotten to the point that we will go extinct no matter what. But if we do not start taking better care of earth it WILL get to that point. What I am saying is that we still can save ourselves and other people if we try! :D
#13
We will become just like our sister planet Venus. No life, hot poisonous gas clouds and a very bitter Mother Nature.
#14
It will go boom
#15
Die
#16
Robots will gain so much intelligence that they will either kill all species or make humans slaves. The world will be covered in fire, ash, and barely any life. Humans will be tortured. Their loved ones, their enemies, will be beaten, cut, abused, and killed without any mercy.
It will, basically, be like the Terminator movies.
#17
It will be burned be fire and brimstone as people scream and cry in terror and pain, as their loved ones burn alive. I have a dark mind.
#18
Dispite what you think you know from junk science, its more likely the earth will be hit by a giant meteor/asteroid/whatever you want to call them. However Im really hoping either the sun becomes a white dwarf, or a black hole eats our entire solar system.
#19
Based off a recent fall down a rabbit hole on the internet and my own thoughts: the oceans will rise and flood low level plains, forcing inhabitants to higher grounds (piedmont/mountains); technology will advance and most jobs will be run solely by some form of technology; by proxy, increased technology will lead to longer lives with questionable effects; the continents will fuse together once again; volcanoes will erupt erratically; the climate of earth will become too hot to support most life; the sun will eventually become a red giant and will either scorch or swallow earth; then it will become a white dwarf leaving earth (if it somehow survived the red giant stage) too cold to harbor life.
I often think about this and I probably shouldn’t….
#20
My mom thinks that we will go into an apocalyptic war and kill each other and then the earth will explode due to so many nukes being used. She got this idea from watching Walking dead🤦🏽♀
#21
Despite our best efforts to ruin it, the earth will survive humanity. After humans are gone, nature will have reclaimed our constructed environment. Natural disasters (volcanoes, floods, etc.) will afflict what life remains and natural selection will determine what inherits (so to speak) the planet.
In a billion years, give our take, our sun will become brighter, the additional heat triggering earth’s transformation into a planet like Venus. A few billion years after that, the sun will become a red giant, likely enveloping and consuming earth. If earth somehow avoids that, in a few trillion years the ultimate heat death of the universe will leave the earth a barren ball in a black void.
But then maybe cosmologists are wrong.
#22
The sun will go supernova and burn it.
#23
All will be as it was long ago. Nature will take back over the earth and we will become an ancient civilization with technology and devices that the current civilization can only guess at. Much like the ancient Greeks and ancient Egyptian cultures.
#24
Based on the fact that Crows are currently in their own stone age, I wouldn’t be surprised if they became the next dominant species.
#25
Uh well biblically speaking the world will end which we probably should know by now and uh a big white thing will appear in the sky and everyone will see it whether your at Spain or Paris and uh I think a angel will come down and chop it with a giant axe so that’s what’s happening to earth eventually and there will be no other way that the world will end so it’s gotta be that one scenario and that’s not even called the apocalypse at that time no no the apocalypse is a heavenly fight between demons and angels satan and god and everyone will fight in it so technically yeah the big white thing isn’t he sky is the apocalypse sorry my bad then after that it will be the fight between demons and angels
