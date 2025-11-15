Hey Pandas, Post Your Favorite Family Story (Closed)

by

Post a family/ancestor story that you love! No first names of living people and no last names please. Also, keep it appropriate for the kids! Don’t write novels, a paragraph or summary will suffice.

#1

Not a story, more of a fact, but my great-great-great grandfather was a president of Nicaragua!

#2

my great-great grandma lived in New Jersey and was a really great old lady. She never remarried after her husband died and lived alone, maintaining the house they built in Haddonfeild, growing the grapes they planted and mowing her own yard until she was more than 80. She rented out extra rooms to earn money, and supported her growing family of grand kids even when her kids did not.

#3

I asked my mom which came first, the chicken or the egg. She said the chicken. I said “Then where’d the chicken come from?” she said “God.” then walked away. I was shocked into silence. Didn’t expect that.

