Hey Pandas, What’s Something That Got You Excited, But Disappointed You When You Learned More About It? (Closed)

As people with different interests, we tend to enjoy different things. And when something catches our interest, we get excited to see what comes of the project. Be it a movie, a tv show, a video game, or whatever else it may be.
However, when more details emerge, there are times when our perception of that project change immediately. Was there a new project you were excited for that disappointed you when new details on the project came out? And if so, what details sunk the idea in your mind?
#1
Being an adult.
I couldnt wait to grow up when I was a kid. Now that I’ve been here for 14 years, I can confirm that IT F*****G SUCKS!!!!
#2
Being old enough to vote and then realizing you’re usually not voting for someone but against someone else.
#3
The American Dream…as a kid growing up, I was taught that you should study hard, go to college, study more, work hard, buy a car, buy a house, work hard, go on vacation twice a year, raise a family, work hard, go to the Dr often, go to the Dentist often, work hard, pay your bills, Retire with benefits and plenty of $$$ in order to enjoy the Golden Years…the American Dream right? I Realized in my early twenty’s the American Dream was just that, a mother humping fantasy! No matter what the job or how hard I worked, no matter who I vote for, the American Dream is in reality a f*cking nightmare! In the Real World today, Everything is Outsourced, OVERPRICED and everyone is Underpaid! Add Climate Change and lack of Healthcare and Corruption in the government and you have the result of “too Expensive to live/die” in the world now.
#4
being alive 💀
#5
Medical school. An endless grind of rote memorization of anatomical parts shoved into the brain alongside complicated physiology (biochemistry!). I want to beat Grey to death with his frigging Anatomy.
#6
How The Grinch Stole Christmas (2000) with Jim Carrey. A live action version of the movie seemed so cool. You may or may not have noticed though, it is a completely different story from the original. Like, absolutely opposite, completely different message type of story.
The original How The Grinch Stole Christmas is a sweet story about a wholesome town that wins over a mean grinch with its resolve to stay positive and grateful for having each other. The Jim Carrey version, on the other hand, paints the picture of a promiscuous, debaucherous, and outright mean corrupt town that drove the grinch to his nastiness. It’s the opposite story of what it once was.
I find that upsetting and prefer the original. The Grinch is supposed to be the mean one and the Christmas town is supposed to be the nice place. That’s the point. The Carrey version was a fine film in and of itself, but don’t call it the story of the Grinch. Different grinch, different town.
I’m sure opinions will differ, but as you see I’m quite passionate about this, ha ha.
#7
High School and being a teenager…
Sounded so cool cuz oh independence and oh I’m becoming a woman!
Nah bro that stuff is there but it’s overpowered by depression, anxiety, fear of failure, overprotective smothering from my mom, being treated like a child but expected to act maturely… you get the point :/
Oh and let’s not forget the intense fear of growing up when you reach high school and realize you’re expected to move out and make your own living in 4 years.
#8
Becoming an adult when inflation is at an all time high, rent is insane, owning a house is out of the question, and I will probably never be able to live “comfortably” while minimum wage barely moved an inch.
#9
adulting.
#10
I saw we were having a dance at our school. I was super excited until I found out it was a silent disco…
In a silent disco you all wear headphones and listen to the same music. IMO, it’s just gonna be super awkward bc we can’t even talk to each other. Like, why can’t we just have a DJ like the last dance?!
#11
Relationships. Disney sells us lies about true love and happily ever after, but in reality it’s hard work and once you’ve been hurt the first time, you are super careful about giving your heart to anyone ever again. It takes decades to recover fully.
#12
Family vacations
#13
Got Into weightlifting as a teenager and wanted to look the guys in the magazines. No clue they were on steroids. Now I’m in my 40s and most of those guys are dead from steroid abuse. Now I see modern body builders and clowns.
#14
Religion. As a teenager it was my major focus. I went to seminary college out of high school expecting to find great purpose and instead found business as usual, the same venality we find among humans everywhere. And I discovered that the concept of God they presented was far too limited. Basically they still conceived God as having human characteristics including all of our faults — jealousy, anger, venality, arrogance, needing to be worshipped. It struck me that there was nothing divine about God as they created Him nor was there any reason why there should be separation between any individual and whatever the organizing force of the universe might be. No real God would need to be worshipped. Plus these would be priests were all terrified of women. It is a strange thing we have created with religion. So I took myself and my cosmic thinking elsewhere.
#15
Wokes. When I learned of this ideology, I believed it to be good and positive. I now realize that people who call themselves Wokes are vindictive, sometimes violent in their actions and words, and not open to discussion. According to the Wokes, THEY are always right. The past is always wrong and THEY are the best. I can’t wait to see how future generations will judge them for their acts of eradication and cancel culture and erasure of history.
#16
Finding an app for a show/movie you really want to have, only to find your you have to f**king pay for a stupid subscription or purchase fee that’s like $40/mo
#17
Technocracy. I thought it was voting smart people to be president/prime minister but found out it meant only smart people can vote.
#18
My ex.
#19
Star Wars Episode I: The Phantom Menace. I was about to come out of my skin when it opened! I heard some not-so-hot reviews before I saw it, but I thought – This is STAR WARS, dammit, and I’m gonna enjoy it!
I didn’t.
#20
Hoverboards. These are not what the 80s promised us.
#21
Growing up. Being a teenager. I cannot believe I was SO EXCITED to grow older, to have coolness and all that. It is pain. It is anxiety. It is not the fun I thought it was.
#22
The US Marines. If you want to know what sociopathy and awful leadership are then visit your local USMC. Recruiting office.
#23
The future! Whelp, I´m here now in the future all the way from 1960 and HoooBoy, can I tell you how disappointed I am.
#24
The original How the Grinch Stole Christmas was beautiful.
I never wanted to be an adult, yet here I am…
#25
Driving.
#26
The Colbert Report.
I once adored the show, and even now when I watch clips it’s captivating and hysterical.
But I found out that it’s not all in good, harmless fun. It’s consciously, utterly harmful “fun,” and won an audience by manipulating them with jingoistic propaganda while pretending to satirize jingoistic propaganda.
It doesn’t improve my opinion that the host has been stalking a woman since the show started and steals her writing. For the squeaky clean, friendly public image he puts out and defends with bullying and endless lies, he’s not a good guy.
#27
Being an adult
#28
I used to be a huge iCarly fan as a kid (literally was one of my favorite shows growing up), and Sam was my favorite character. I even used to watch the spin off of Sam and Cat too. I read Jennette McCurdy’s (the actress who plays her) book. Great book, but now I can never bring myself to look back at either show the same way now that I know what she was going through.
#29
I was very disappointed when I found out that DJ Frankie Wilde is not a real person :(.
#30
being 10. like, what did i dot o this world for it to be so FREAKING CRUEL TO ME?!?!?!?
#31
Toki pona. I thought it was a fun concept but it seems like everyone associated with it is an incel so I noped out if that. The language itself also has really bad vibes so that’s part of it. I’ll just stick with learning french
#32
Clinkers. I thought they where solid chocolate balls but no they had to ruin them with their insides.
#33
Early retirement (@36). Seemed like a dream, and I volunteer to contribute to society and spend time… But you quickly learn all your friends and people your age are never available to hang out like you are, and some are jealous/resentful! And in my case it wasn’t even voluntary (I liked my job but was laid off due to Covid at the beginning, just happened to have a profitable “hobby”)!
#34
A very recent one that stung me.
I am someone who very much became a fan of Invincible from the Amazon Prime show. I knew of the comics, but I never personally read any of them just due to not finding them.
A few days ago, they revealed a trailer for a new game called Invincible: Guarding the Globe. And the trailer looked good. The character models of Invincible, Atom Eve, and Monster Girl looked great in a 3D cell-shaded art style, and the cutscene looked good… Until another Atom Eve and two more Monster Girl’s showed up. That’s when the game started to be sus.
And just a few seconds later… they tacked on the gameplay. Which happens to be your standard mobile phone “RPG” that would see your team battle against another, but only requiring the most minimal of involvement from the player, and every other character more than likely needing to be bought.
Screw me for hoping for a fighting game, or maybe even a “Marvel Ultimate Alliance”/”X-Men Destiny” styled RPG, am I right?
Let’s hope the Mortal Kombat 1 rumours are true, so that way an Invincible character will be able to have a better first video game appearance.
#35
Mass effect andromeda I love mass effect trilogy but this one was garbage just go back to commander Shepard
#36
One D&D!
Like I was super hyped about it, then they messed around with their OGL, and the more we see of their “play test” stuff the less I like it. The ruined my favorite class (Bard) and so much just makes NO sense whatsoever!
#37
being a gifted and talented kid. i’m so burnt out and I can barely do anything now and my teachers from school think i’m doing something good
Follow Us