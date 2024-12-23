Franchise OG Courteney Cox to Return for ‘Scream 7’

Fans of the cult-classic horror franchise can rejoice, as Gale Weathers will be returning to pack on the spookiness in Scream 7! Courteney Cox will reprise her role as the beloved character in the highly anticipated film, which is set to premiere on February 27, 2026.
On December 18, 2024, Variety exclusively reported that franchise OG Courteney Cox has officially signed on to play Gale Weathers on Scream 7. Back in September 2024, Cox had expressed uncertainty about whether there would even be a Scream 7, which had faced multiple delays due to production delays, creative overhauls, and cast shakeups. Cox expressed her excitement about resuming her role and being a part of Kevin Williamson’s first time directing a Scream movie — he had written the script for the very first film back in 1996. Cox expressed how she was pleased about the directorial choices for the movie in the following words:
“You can’t get better than that choice. “It’s going to be fun.”
The Friends star had also expressed her disappointment about Dewey, played by David Arquette, being killed off in Scream 5 but is keeping her fingers crossed, hoping that the creators would find a way around the loopholes to rope him in as Dewey. The actress stressed on the fact that Dewey is a fan-favorite character in the Scream franchise. News of Cox’s onboarding on Scream 7 comes after Variety had previously exclusively reported that Mason Gooding will also return as Chad Meeks-Martin.
‘Scream 7’ Was Embroiled in Messy Situations That Led to Multiple Delays
Fans of the Scream franchise can finally breathe a sigh of relief! Scream 7 had wafer-thin chances of materializing owing to multiple odds working against its favor. From cast shakeups to replacing the director, Scream 7 was not off to a great start.
Back in 2023, Melissa Barrera, who was a part of the previous two films, was fired from the upcoming sequel due to controversial social comments made on social media about the Israel-Hamas war. Jenna Ortega, who has also been a familiar face in recent installments, dropped out of Scream 7 owing to scheduling conflicts with Netflix’s Wednesday Season 2.
To make matters infinitely worse, director Christopher Landon, who was initially onboarded for the project, dropped out in December 2023, after which Williamson filled the spot in the director’s chair. Scream 7 also faced production delays owing to the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes. Cox and Gooding’s casting should hopefully provide the film with a semblance of stability after the tumultuous challenges it had to endure. to
Scream 7 will be released on February 27, 2026. In the meantime, you can stream Scream VI on Netflix.
|Scream (Franchise)
|First Movie Release Date
|December 20, 1996
|Total Films
|6 (as of 2024, with Scream 7 slated for February 27, 2026)
|Main Cast
|Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, David Arquette, Roger L. Jackson (voice of Ghostface)
|Stream On
|Paramount+, Netflix (select regions), Amazon Prime Video
|Created by
|Kevin Williamson (writer), Wes Craven (director of original films)
|Plot Summary
|A meta-horror slasher series following survivors of Ghostface’s reign of terror, blending satire, suspense, and jump scares.
|Musical Elements
|Scores by Marco Beltrami for the original films; modern installments feature more contemporary soundtracks.
|Current Status
|Scream 7 in development, set to premiere February 27, 2026; filming expected to begin in December 2024.
