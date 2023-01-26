Five Things We Secretly Love About Ricky Gervais

Ricky Gervais is a man who values his privacy, but he’s also a man who works enough in the entertainment industry to have amassed a net worth of around $140 million. To say he is not talented is a disservice. He’s one of the most hilarious comedians in the world, though many call him controversial. We have a shocking revelation for those who call him that. All comedians are controversial. They mock people, lives, current events, the world, the government, and every subject or topic. It makes comedians funny, so you cannot call one controversial without calling them all the same. Ricky Gervais, though, is a man who only comes out when he’s got work to do. Otherwise, he hangs out with his cat and does things that are not entirely public, and we appreciate that about him. We have a few shocking pieces of information you didn’t know about the man everyone is begging to return to the Golden Globes as host.
1. Ricky Gervais is Not Married to His Partner of More than 40 Years
Ricky Gervais is technically a single man, but he’s not available. He’s been dating the same woman since he was 21. Her name is Jane Fallon. They’ve been together since 1982, but they chose never to get married. He chose not to marry his longtime love because he feels that weddings are a way to recognize your relationship status in front of God, and he doesn’t believe there is a God. Why would he get married in front of God as his witness if he doesn’t believe in God’s existence?
Don’t think for a moment that they are not happy, however. They are quite happy together; we assume this is true because they keep their relationship private. It’s far easier to be happy in private than when you live such a public life. They met when they were both students in college. They attended the University College of London. That was back in 1982. By 1984, they were living together and sharing their lives, and they’d been doing so for the past 41 years.
2. Ricky Gervais Never Wanted to Dedicate his Life to Raising Kids
Some people have kids. Some people with kids are amazing parents. Other people shouldn’t have kids, but they do. Then, some choose not to have children, which also works for them. Ricky Gervais was never inclined to be a father, nor was his girlfriend a mother. They never felt like spending so many years of their lives dedicated to raising a person was for them. It’s an honest take, though many would call it controversial. I’ll share this with you – my husband and I have four kids, and we don’t find that controversial. It’s never controversial to decide not to have children if you don’t want them. Far too many people have kids because they ‘should’ have them, and that is not the way to raise a child.
3. He’s a Huge Animal Activist
He’s a man with a cat; we know this because he regularly shows off his cat on the gram. He loves his cat, and that’s darling. Ricky Gervais is a man who also spends a great deal of his time advocating for animal rights. He’s big into animal welfare, and much of his social media presence is dedicated to that. He knows his following is massive, which presents him with a great platform. So, call him controversial all you want, but there is nothing wrong with loving animals and enjoy taking care of them.
4. He Has a Love/Hate Relationship with Social Media
Don’t we all, though? It’s such a great way to document the amazing moments while also not needing to compile dozens of emails to your extended family to update them on life. But it’s also a pain in the you-know-what when people recognize you from other people’s photos. For Gervais, he loves it because he gets too much of his content and ideas from social media – it’s a disaster, so we get that it’s easy to find comedy there. He hates it because no one should have such easy access to everyone else. Primarily, he dislikes that everyone on the internet feels entitled to say anything that crosses their mind without thinking about how that makes others feel. Cyberbullies, anyone?
5. He’s a Great Host, but a Bad Fan
We won’t say bad if we are being honest. Why? This might shock people, but I don’t watch award shows. They’re…uninteresting to me. Gervais only watches the ones he is hosting. If he is not hosting a show, he’s not watching a show. I have so much respect for that.
