Five Terrible Movies Involving The Cast Of Redeeming Love

Redeeming Love is a story that takes place back in the California Gold Rush of 1850. The feature centers around Angel, who grew up in a world of prostitution after being sold as a child. Angel has survived on anger and self-loathing until she meets Michael Hosea and discovers true love for the first time in her life. The romantic drama features veterans Logan Marshall-Green and Famke Janssen, who are no strangers to being in bad films. This list will focus on the five worst movies involving the cast of Redeeming Love. Each of the movies has ten or more unfavorable reviews. The only features exempt from this list are animated. Let’s get started with the first movie.
I-Spy
One of Eddie Murphy’s failed comedies sees the actor play World Class Boxing Champion Kelly Robinson, who’s teamed up with elite spy Alex Scott for a dangerous espionage mission. Their assignment is to catch Arnold Gundars, one of the world’s most successful arms dealers. Unlike many of Murphy’s bad comedies in the early 2000s, I-Spy actually had some potential to produce a hilarious oddball couple type film, but nothing separates the feature from the numerous buddy comedies that came before it. Worse of all, I-Spy simply isn’t funny and though Murphy and Wilson are able to crack out a funny line or two every now and then, this film is just a reminder that even the best actors in Hollywood can still be in the center of a godawful film.
Hide and Seek
This disappointing and misguided feature follows psychologist David Callaway, who moves away from New York City with his daughter after the suicide of his wife. Unfortunately, Emily is still haunted by the death of her mother and hasn’t been able make any new friends, except Charlie. The situation only intensifies when Charlie grows resentment towards David, which escalates into a horrific nightmare. Hide and Seek could’ve been a compelling psychological horror that explored grief and the dangers it could have on one’s mind. Instead, the script dives into supernatural silliness and never recovers despite the solid performances from both Robert De Niro and Dakota Fanning. Hide and Seek eventually succumbs into the trappings of the conventional horror tropes and the results end up being a bland exercise that’s somehow cartoonishly over-the-top.
Taken 3
In another example of an unnecessary cash grab, ex-covert operative Bryan Mills finds his ex-wife dead. Mills is the prime suspect of the murder and flees the scene to prove his innocence to the CIA, FBI, and police. The ex-covert operative channels his particular set of skills into hunting the men that murderer his ex-wife, gaining some closure for his daughter Kim. It’s clear that the writers had no more fresh ideas for this series as Taken 3 recycles a plot that you’ve seen a thousand times before. The problem also lies with the fact that the script isn’t as sharp as it should be for this type of film, and the central performances are quite disappointing, especially since Liam Neeson and Forrest Whittaker are Oscar nominated talents. Admittedly, the action sequences have its cool moments and Neeson is still equipped to handle the stunt work, but all his talents on the action front are wasted on a story that feels meaningless and lame.
The Roommate
This failed Fatal Attraction/Swimfan knockoff finds Sara arrive at college in Los Angeles; She meets her roommate Rebecca, who seems like a pleasant person who she’ll be able to be good friends with. However, as Sara begins to branch out and make new friends around campus, Rebecca’s jealously grows. Rightfully alarmed, Sara leaves her roommate, but that only causes Rebecca’s behavior to take a turn for the worse. The Roommate fails to add any spark to a genre that’s been done a million times before, and better. Oddly, The Roommate takes itself too seriously, and given the lackluster characters and bland plot, it strips any potential fun this could’ve been. Leighton Meester isn’t bad in her role, but she’s saddled with a script that refuses to give her something really good to aid her solid performance.
Flatliners
In this loose and surprisingly boring remake, five medical students embark on a dangerous experiment to find out the truth on what happens in the afterlife. These near-death experiences take a turn for the worse when they’re dealing with a paranormal force that makes them confront the sins from their past. The biggest sin of Flatliners is there is no life or energy to its intriguing plot. It could’ve been a thought-provoking piece on after life and its importance, but the remake fails to take any surprise risks with its plot and uninteresting characters.