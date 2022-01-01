There’s been a lot of criticism launched at Batman over the years, and a lot of praise, but there are a few arguments that this vigilante/hero is not exactly the best example of what it means to be a superhero. Those that stick up for him tend to range from the fans that believe he can beat anyone with enough prep time because…he’s Batman, to those that will vehemently argue every point they can find from the comics and the movies. The stark reality of this character however is that he’s a raving psychopath that is highly-trained, highly intelligent, and highly irresponsible when it comes to, well, pretty much everything. As Bruce Wayne, he’s not exactly in touch with the people that inhabit the city that he ‘protects’ and as Batman, he’s a character that unloads on criminals in a way that would be deemed as criminal by pretty much everyone since despite not killing everyone, he tends to leave those he attacks in traction or capable of healing and then returning to the streets. Here are five reasons why Batman is a psychopath.
5. He’s actually researched and discovered how to ‘neutralize’ his fellow heroes.
His lack of trust in his allies is so great that it’s made him paranoid enough to form defenses and methods that are capable of being used to neutralize metahumans that he normally would have no chance against. To think that he’s smart enough to do this but doesn’t have the common sense to think that this will keep anyone from trusting him once they find out what he’s done is an indication that he didn’t care about how it would look to each of his allies. This guy actually came up with various ways to kill his fellow heroes because he was afraid of what might happen if they were tempted to use their powers against humanity. Talk about massive trust issues.
4. He allows kids to become vigilantes.
Some will no doubt argue that the kids in question that came under Batman’s tutelage wanted to be there at one point, but instead of trying to guide them down a path that wouldn’t get them harmed or possibly killed, Batman basically gave them an outfit and trained them to be every bit as ruthless as he is. What a great role model, right? Don’t worry about becoming a useful member of society that can change things at a level that might help so much better when it comes to combatting crime, just put on a suit, train until your bones ache, and then break the law in order to get justice for people. Yeah, great role model.
3. His ‘no killing’ policy is conveniently forgotten or stretched whenever it needs to be.
There are some individuals in the movies and the comics that likely wished they were dead after Batman was done with them, since being human he does have the capacity for losing control, no matter how many fans want to say that he has an iron will and total control. Given that he’s killed people in the past and then justified it, and broken nearly every bone in the bodies of a few individuals, that line that he doesn’t want to cross must be invisible since Batman plays the game of convenience when it comes to whether or not he’ll kill someone, and if he ‘loses control’ that appears to be a good enough excuse.
2. His presence doesn’t inspire lawlessness.
Granted, his presence might inspire low-level criminals to take the night off, but if anything, he inspires supervillains and those like them to perform even larger crimes as they see this as a challenge and are either out to test the Batman or eliminate him entirely. Of course, those like the Joker are out to toy around with him since it’s good sport in their eyes, and it’s something that Batman will usually rise to the occasion for when he sees the need. But with the rise of Batman came the rise of supervillains, who could then rally the lower-level criminals and inspire them to keep doing their thing, so Batman’s presence kind of makes the situation worse.
1. Bruce is not a complete human being.
Bruce doesn’t really connect that well with his fellow human beings, making one think that he’s never been to therapy sessions that might have helped with the childhood trauma that has obviously followed him into adulthood. By the time he became the Batman, however, things were too far gone, and it would take a great deal of work to actually help him at this point. But then, connecting with humanity wasn’t really a big part of his overall plan when it came to cleaning up Gotham. If anything, he was bound to become a hero because of his own issues and the fact that he couldn’t fix them on his own. So becoming Batman was like an extreme form of therapy. Seriously, Batman is not right in the head.