Five Excellent Movies Involving The Cast Of How I Met Your Father

In the spin-off to CBS’s successful How I Met Your Mother show, the latest adventure follows Sophie and her group of friends who are trying to figure out who they are and how to fall in love in the age of dating apps and limitless options. How I Met Your Father features a mix of veterans and newcomers with a solid filmography. This list will highlight the five best movies involving the cast of How I Met Your Father. Each of the movies has ten or more favorable reviews. The only features exempt from this list are animated. Let’s get started with the first movie.
Up in the Air
In this superb romantic comedy, Up in the Air stars George Clooney as Ryan Bingham, a corporate downsizer who travels with a new and young co-worker and demonstrates the importance of face-to-face meetings with those they must fire. While mentoring his colleague, he arranges hookups with another frequent-flier, and his developing feelings for the woman inspire him to see others in a new light. On the surface, Up in the Air seems light and breezy, but the film is more thought-provoking when it comes to messages of love and the importance of balancing life and work. Though Up in the Air can be depressing at times, its raw honesty is refreshing in a world that’s usually portrayed as glitzy and candy-coated with happiness. Not surprisingly, George Clooney is perfect as he’s charming, funny, and perfectly hits all of the emotional beats that the script demands him to hit. However, newcomer Anna Kendrick is the standout here, she navigates her role like a veteran and has a nice onscreen presence. It also helps that Jason Reitman and Sheldon Turner’s script is very sharp and touching.
The Help
Set in the 1960s, Southern society girl Skeeter has dreams of becoming a writer and she turns to her small town to interview the maids who have spent their lives taking care of prominent white families. At first, most of the help is scared to speak up; however, more women decide to come forward and reveal that they have quite a bit to say. While the focus could’ve been better served with Aibileen as the lead protagonist, there’s no denying the joys of seeing such an A-list cast play a solid film. The Help doesn’t really get to the roots of the film’s racist themes, but it’s still packed with great performances and a good script that’s anchored by standouts Octavia Spencer and Viola Davis. Not the best film you’ll ever see in this genre, but still a highly entertaining one.
Veronica Mars
This neat send off to the Veronica Mars series sees Kristen Bell return to the role as the title character, who gets a call from ex-boyfriend Logan, who’s being accused of murder. Veronica returns home to help find him a good defense attorney, but her suspicious grow when she becomes weary of the way Logan’s case is being handled. Veronica finds herself thrust back into the world that she left behind for good: that of an amateur sleuth. Fans get a proper send off to the popular series thanks to some clever writing that pays homage to the original series and remains a compelling standing alone. Kristen Bell fits back into the world of Veronica Mars like a glove, continuously proving that no one else can play the title character better than anyone else. She manages to be witty, smart, and serious with ease, and Bell helps guide the audience through the labor of mystery surrounding the latest case. While it sucks that Veronica Mars ended earlier than it should have, this feature should satisfy longtime fans who was with the series from the beginning.
Life of Pi
This striking adaptation centers around Santosh and Gita Patel, who boards a freighter with their sons and few remaining animals after they sell their zoo in India. However, a horrible storm sinks the ship, leaving their teenage son, Pi, as the only human survivor. Pi isn’t alone, as a fearsome Bengal tiger has found refuge aboard the lifeboat. As time passes by, Pi and the tiger must learn to trust each other if both are to survive. Once deemed impossible to adapt, Ang Lee’s film blows that notion out of the water with this stunning character driven piece that is both a visual marvel and a strong achievement in terms of scriptwriting. Life of Pi proves that nothing is unfilmable as long as the right amount of talent is attached.
Happy Death Day 2U
In this hilarious follow-up, Tree Gelbman once again is stuck in a time loop in a parallel universe. However, her life is completely upside down, her boyfriend is now with someone else, and her friends seem to be completely different versions of themselves. When she finds out that Carter’s been altering time, she finds herself the target of a masked killer. When the murderous brute goes after her inner circle, Tree must sacrifice herself over and over again to save everyone. While it lacks the freshness of the original film, Happy Death Day 2U is still an entertaining romp that’s a great showcase for Jessica Rothe.