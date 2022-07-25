Home
Entertainment
Five Celebrity Friendships with a Massive Age Difference

Five Celebrity Friendships with a Massive Age Difference

2 mins ago

Age is nothing but a number is the rumor. However, if this is true, why do so many people focus on the age differences between celebrities and their significant others? And, not always in the same manner, either. Some people are horrified by a woman with a much older man. Others are intrigued by a man with a much older woman. But, age differences aren’t just discussed in celebrity relationships. It seems some celebrity friendships come with a massive difference, and fans are curious. When Meghan Markle joined Gloria Steinem for lunch in July 2022, fans were curious. Markle is 48 years younger than 88-year-old Steinem. It’s got fans wondering. Who are some other celebrity friends with a large age difference?

Ed Sheeran and Courtney Cox – 26 years

Did you know Ed Sheeran is the man who introduced Cox to her husband? She’s married to Johnny McDaid of Snow Patrol. They met when he joined friends of hers at a party at her home, and he ended up staying the night. Not in a romantic way, of course. He slept on her couch that night. He even lived with her for a while afterward. They are great friends to this day. His favorite hobby is to order inappropriate sexual masks and hide them around her house for guests to find. Now, that is a great friendship. Often, the most beautiful friendships are the unexpected friendships in which you meet someone and expect nothing. Ed Sheeran had no idea a casual invitation to join friends would lead to one of his greatest friendships, but it did.

Elton John and Eminem – 26 years

Eminem is the hottest rapper of our generation. Elton John is the musical mastermind of his generation. They are unlikely friends due to the fact that music seems to be the only thing they have in common. However, despite their many differences, these two are close. They collaborated back in 2001 on a Grammy performance, and it went over well. Their friendship blossomed after that. John is somewhat of a mentor to the much younger rapper. He’s always there for Eminem, and he supports him through his own addiction issues. It’s an unlikely friendship, but it is a good one. Many were upset about the friendship because they assume Eminem has an issue with the LGBT community, but he does not. His raps are often misunderstood, and his friendship is important to him.

50 Cent and Bette Midler – 30 years

She’s the bossiest of the Sanderson Sisters, and he’s the man who hopes to party like it’s your birthday. The iconic actress and the rapper share an unlikely friendship, but it works for them. They’ve been friends since 2008, and they are going strong. He’s got a foundation called 50 Cent’s G-Unity Foundation. She’s got a foundation called the New York Restoration Project. Their foundations once joined forces to build a community garden, and the friendship blossomed. 50 Cent once said, “Bette Midler is on my list of my favorite people in the world”. She called him gorgeous and said he was a doll. Together, they are just an amazing duo who work well together. They genuinely enjoy spending time together, and it shows.

Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart – 30 years

The world loves this friendship. She’s a proper lady, and he’s a crude rapper. Together, they are unstoppable. He likes to talk about smoking weed. She likes to talk about place settings and menu items. About the only thing they have in common is their past prison sentences. Now, they host television shows together, and the world is invested in this friendship. It’s about as unlikely as a friendship can get, but these two make it work. Their chemistry is undeniable, and these two bring out the absolute best in one another. If you’ve never watched them together, do yourself a favor. Tune into their show and take a look.

Elton John and Charlie Puth – 45 years

Charlie Puth and Elton John met at dinner. While both dining at the same LA restaurant, a friendship was born. Elton John spoke some brutally honest truths with Puth about some of his music, but Puth was not upset. During the pandemic, Charlie Puth ate lunch with the John family every Sunday. Elton John’s kids adore him. He’s a close family friend, and now they write music together. Two of music’s most talented men make this friendship that much more exciting. They might be further apart in age than most, but their friendship doesn’t notice the age difference.

About The Author

Tiffany Raiford
More from this Author

Tiffany Raiford is a lifelong Floridian, wife to my high school sweetheart and mother of four littles (two girls and boy/girl twins...no, they are not identical and yes, I'm sure). My kids love to whine, so I love to wine. My loves include nap time, bed time, date night, travel and evenings and weekends when my husband is home because he handles all diaper changes.

Add Comment

American Horror Story BMF Cobra Kai Dexter Hawkeye Heels Money Heist Ozark Shark Tank Squid Game Stranger Things Succession Ted Lasso The Mandalorian
Michonne And Rick Will Be Getting Their Own Spinoff Series
The Five Best Real Housewives Returns of All Time
Magneto Will Lead The X-Men In The ’97 Series
Action Adventure Comedy Documentary Drama Fantasy Horror Movie Lists Mystery Romance Sci-Fi Thriller
“The Tuxedo” Turns 20 In 2022
Will Michael Myers Finally Die In Halloween Ends?
“One Hour Photo” Turns 20 In 2022
Comics Lists News Things You Didn't Know Whatever Happened To
Five Celebrity Friendships with a Massive Age Difference
Whatever Happened to Alisa Reyes?
Seven Stars Who Have Ivy League College Degrees
Revisiting Netflix’s Devilman Crybaby
Is It Time To Put An End To The Pokemon Anime?
crunchyroll funimation merger sony
Funimation Content Moving to Crunchyroll
Characters On The Legend Of Korra That Deserve A Spin-off
Duke Nukem Is Finally Getting The Movie Treatment
Guy Uses Colonist IO to Propose to Girlfriend
Hogwarts Legacy Takes Us Right Into The Wizarding World
Fortnite turned Jokes into content
How Fortnite Turned Jokes Into Content