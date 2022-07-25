Five Celebrity Friendships with a Massive Age Difference

Age is nothing but a number is the rumor. However, if this is true, why do so many people focus on the age differences between celebrities and their significant others? And, not always in the same manner, either. Some people are horrified by a woman with a much older man. Others are intrigued by a man with a much older woman. But, age differences aren’t just discussed in celebrity relationships. It seems some celebrity friendships come with a massive difference, and fans are curious. When Meghan Markle joined Gloria Steinem for lunch in July 2022, fans were curious. Markle is 48 years younger than 88-year-old Steinem. It’s got fans wondering. Who are some other celebrity friends with a large age difference?
Ed Sheeran and Courtney Cox – 26 years
Did you know Ed Sheeran is the man who introduced Cox to her husband? She’s married to Johnny McDaid of Snow Patrol. They met when he joined friends of hers at a party at her home, and he ended up staying the night. Not in a romantic way, of course. He slept on her couch that night. He even lived with her for a while afterward. They are great friends to this day. His favorite hobby is to order inappropriate sexual masks and hide them around her house for guests to find. Now, that is a great friendship. Often, the most beautiful friendships are the unexpected friendships in which you meet someone and expect nothing. Ed Sheeran had no idea a casual invitation to join friends would lead to one of his greatest friendships, but it did.
Elton John and Eminem – 26 years
Eminem is the hottest rapper of our generation. Elton John is the musical mastermind of his generation. They are unlikely friends due to the fact that music seems to be the only thing they have in common. However, despite their many differences, these two are close. They collaborated back in 2001 on a Grammy performance, and it went over well. Their friendship blossomed after that. John is somewhat of a mentor to the much younger rapper. He’s always there for Eminem, and he supports him through his own addiction issues. It’s an unlikely friendship, but it is a good one. Many were upset about the friendship because they assume Eminem has an issue with the LGBT community, but he does not. His raps are often misunderstood, and his friendship is important to him.
50 Cent and Bette Midler – 30 years
She’s the bossiest of the Sanderson Sisters, and he’s the man who hopes to party like it’s your birthday. The iconic actress and the rapper share an unlikely friendship, but it works for them. They’ve been friends since 2008, and they are going strong. He’s got a foundation called 50 Cent’s G-Unity Foundation. She’s got a foundation called the New York Restoration Project. Their foundations once joined forces to build a community garden, and the friendship blossomed. 50 Cent once said, “Bette Midler is on my list of my favorite people in the world”. She called him gorgeous and said he was a doll. Together, they are just an amazing duo who work well together. They genuinely enjoy spending time together, and it shows.
Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart – 30 years
The world loves this friendship. She’s a proper lady, and he’s a crude rapper. Together, they are unstoppable. He likes to talk about smoking weed. She likes to talk about place settings and menu items. About the only thing they have in common is their past prison sentences. Now, they host television shows together, and the world is invested in this friendship. It’s about as unlikely as a friendship can get, but these two make it work. Their chemistry is undeniable, and these two bring out the absolute best in one another. If you’ve never watched them together, do yourself a favor. Tune into their show and take a look.
Elton John and Charlie Puth – 45 years
Charlie Puth and Elton John met at dinner. While both dining at the same LA restaurant, a friendship was born. Elton John spoke some brutally honest truths with Puth about some of his music, but Puth was not upset. During the pandemic, Charlie Puth ate lunch with the John family every Sunday. Elton John’s kids adore him. He’s a close family friend, and now they write music together. Two of music’s most talented men make this friendship that much more exciting. They might be further apart in age than most, but their friendship doesn’t notice the age difference.