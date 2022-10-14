Pete Davidson Will Be Voicing a Transformer

Voice roles have evolved along with other acting styles over the years, and it’s been seen that more and more actors who are well-known for their live-action roles have taken on voice-acting as well in one project or another. The Transformers franchise has never really been known for the large number of highly-skilled voice talents that have given voice to some of their more recognizable characters, but the movies have made use of some very notable actors from the first animated movie onward.
It’s very easy to remember that Judd Nelson did voice the character of Hot Rod back in the day, while George Orwell and Leonard Nimoy joined the cast as well. But the live-action movies that have been rolling out for years now aren’t anything to be scoffed at since such talents as Hugo Weaving, Frank Welker, and Peter Cullen have been a part of these movies as well, and it’s fair to say that every voice actor that’s taken part in these movies has done a great job. But in the coming movie that will feature characters from Beast Wars as well as characters that people will easily recognize, it would appear that the cast is expanding yet again.
Pete Davidson will be taking on the role of Mirage, a high-ranking Autobot that’s been around for quite a while.
It does feel as though Mirage was given far more of a presence in the comics and the animated show, but in the movie, he was present enough to be helpful but was otherwise kind of a supporting character who was there when he needed to be there and absent the rest of the time. That makes it feel as though Davidson might be taking on the role of a supporting character once again, kind of like he did in Suicide Squad as Blackguard.
This time around, though, it’s fair to think that he might be around a little bit longer in order to bolster the movie, even if he doesn’t happen to be the star. The way the news is being spread makes it feel as though he’ll be someone that’s in the background that will pipe up when it’s necessary but otherwise will be kept as a part of the landscape.
Michelle Yeoh will take on the part of Airazor, a lesser-known character that belongs to Beast Wars.
Fans of the Transformers that have been through every portion of the franchise and know every character will likely know something about Airazor, but many others won’t have a clue who this is until they do their own research or until the movie finally arrives.
The fact is that while Beast Wars does have fans that are loyal to the franchise, they’re not nearly as well known as many of the other characters that have been rolled out over the years. But with Michelle Yeoh and Pete Davidson coming to the cast, it does feel as though more hype will be given to this movie, and that could help to push it along, especially if there are other individuals brought aboard who will be able to take on one role or another that will get people on board with the idea that Transformers is still alive and well and is just waiting for another chance to be great.
That feels tough to say at the moment with everything that’s happened over the years, but it kind of needs to be said since, over the years, the faith that people have in this franchise has waned considerably.
Transformers is a franchise that can easily get out of hand.
This has been proven with the heavy-handed touch of Michael “Boom-Boom” Bay during several of the Transformer movies when the explosions and over-the-top effects became the biggest deal of each movie. The storyline tends to disappear into almost nothing, while the effects end up driving the story and becoming the reason that people make their way to the theaters in order to see it. Things haven’t been getting much better over the years since the Age of Extinction, and The Last Knight had a lot of potentials, but they still didn’t really live up to what fans expected to see, as too many promises were made and not kept.
It would appear that fans are still divided on the direction of this franchise.
Whether it’s Pete Davidson, Peter Cullen, Michelle Yeoh, Mark Wahlberg, or any other celebrity that gets attached to this franchise, it would appear that the faith of the audience has been waning for a while, and it’s not hard to think why.
The effects have been spectacular for a while, but the story has suffered in such a way that one has to wonder if bringing up Beast Wars is going to do any good. It could be a good idea, but then again, it could be another mistake in a long line of them.