Fire Country Season 2: Everything You Need To Know

With the start of the new year, Fire Country audiences are only a few weeks away from the premiere of the long-awaited second season. Viewers have had to wait a year since Fire Country season 2 was greenlit for production in January 2023. The CBS action drama follows the work life and relationships of Bode Donovan, the Leone family, and the staff of the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire).
Executive produced by Jerry Bruckheimer, Fire Country is created by Max Thieriot, Tony Phelan, and Joan Rater. Fire Country season 1 left viewers with lots of unanswered questions, with several cliffhangers needing closure. As the countdown to the premiere of season 2 begins, here’s everything to know about Fire Country season 2.
What Went Down In Fire Country Season 1?
Before moving on to what to expect from Fire Country season 2, here’s a detailed look at where Season 1 left off. At the heart of the series, Fire Country is centered around the Leone family, whose son, Bode Donovan (Max Thieriot), returns home after 5 years as an incarcerated volunteer (at Three Rock) with the California Conservation Camp Program. After an accident that killed his sister while he was driving, Bode Donovan left Edgewater, his hometown. However, when he volunteers for a chance at reducing his prison sentence, Bode is brought back to Edgewater to be stationed with the Cal Fire Department headed by his parents, Sharon Leone (Diane Farr) and Vince Leone (Billy Burke).
With the series all about redemption, most of season 1 takes a look at the personal and professional lives of the personnel of Cal Fire. However, just when Bode Donovan’s life seems to be on track with hopes of getting a favorable hearing at his parole hearing. One of the highlights of Fire Country season 1 was the budding relationship between Bode and Gabriela Perez (Stephanie Arcila), Cal Fire Captain Manny Perez’s (Kevin Alejandro) daughter. Although Bode had suggested Manny conduct random drug tests on Three Rock volunteers, Bode’s test results surprisingly came back positive. In the Fire Country season 1 finale, audiences watched in shock as Bode Donovan chose to save his best friend, Freddy (W. Tré Davis), by claiming at his parole hearing to be running the drug ring at the camp and using drugs.
What to Expect in Fire Country Season 2
Fire Country season 1 ended with Bode Donovan being sent back to prison because of his confession. His best friend, Freddy, is released without knowing what Bode did to help out. Fire Country season 2 will look at Bode’s life back in prison, with new castings showing a significant part of the season will focus on Bode back at Three Rock. Paroled, Freddy can focus on marrying his girlfriend, Cookie (Katrina Reynolds). Audiences will get to see Sharon Leone’s recovery after the kidney transplant from her son, Luke Leone (Michael Trucco). With the revelation of Cara’s (Sabina Gadecki) child, viewers will discover if Bode is truly the child’s father.
Who Is Returning in Fire Country Season 2?
With no official announcements of the exit of any cast member, all of Fire Country‘s top cast are set to return for season 2. Show creator and lead actor Max Thieriot will undoubtedly return to reprise his role as the series’ protagonist, Bode Donovan. As a free man, actor W. Tré Davis will reprise his role as Freddy. The patriarch and matriarch of the Leone family will also appear as supporting characters, with the actors returning. Although the focus will be on Three Rock prison, viewers can expect major supporting characters (and their respective actors) to appear in season 2.
However, it isn’t only older cast members who will return to the series in season 2. With Fire Country‘s protagonist returning to prison, Bode Donovan’s new cellmate will be Cole, a former MMA fighter. Actor Tye White will play Cole’s character. The showrunners are also introducing Venezuelan actor and singer Rafael de la Fuente to play the character of Diego. Although he’s been introduced to help Gabriela with her firefighter certifications, with Bode Donovan back in prison, audiences can expect Diego to be a worthy distraction (possibly a love triangle). Turning up the heat, showrunners also cast actor Jason O’Mara to play Liam, an attractive firefighter who once worked with Sharon Leone.
When Is Fire Country Season 2 Premiering?
With only a few weeks away, Fire Country season 2 will premiere on February 16, 2024, two days after Valentine’s Day. However, unlike in Season 1, Fire Country season 2 will have fewer episodes. The first season of the CBS show attracted an average of over 8 million weekly viewers. Fire Country will also be available for streaming the next day on Paramount+.