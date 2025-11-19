30 Heartwarming Comics That Celebrate Life’s Simple Joys, Created By Joanne Ang (New Pics)

In a very rough and intense world, it is always so calming to find creators who focus on a sweeter side of life.

JangandFox is a wholesome webcomic created by Joanne Ang, or Jang, a self-taught children’s book illustrator from Singapore. The artist shared that she has been drawing cute animals that capture the simple, tender thoughts, inspirations, and conversations around her since 2018. “At their heart, my comics speak a language of simplicity, warmth, and playfulness. Each character carries a piece of this, embodying the small, quiet joys of being ‘human.’” 

The comics quickly gained popularity, and as of today, Jang has over 327K followers on Instagram alone. So, without further ado, we invite you to explore Jang’s short stories that can feel like a warm hug when facing difficult days.

More info: Instagram | jangandfoxstudio.com

#1

Image source: jangandfox

#2

Image source: jangandfox

#3

Image source: jangandfox

#4

Image source: jangandfox

#5

Image source: jangandfox

#6

Image source: jangandfox

#7

Image source: jangandfox

#8

Image source: jangandfox

#9

Image source: jangandfox

#10

Image source: jangandfox

#11

Image source: jangandfox

#12

Image source: jangandfox

#13

Image source: jangandfox

#14

Image source: jangandfox

#15

Image source: jangandfox

#16

Image source: jangandfox

#17

Image source: jangandfox

#18

Image source: jangandfox

#19

Image source: jangandfox

#20

Image source: jangandfox

#21

Image source: jangandfox

#22

Image source: jangandfox

#23

Image source: jangandfox

#24

Image source: jangandfox

#25

Image source: jangandfox

#26

Image source: jangandfox

#27

Image source: jangandfox

#28

Image source: jangandfox

#29

Image source: jangandfox

#30

Image source: jangandfox

