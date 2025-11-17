Hey Pandas, Vent About Your Problems Here (Closed)

Please be respectful and help others, hate speech will not be tolerated.
#1
I have moderate arthritis in my hip. The problem is is that I’m in agony and I limp when I walk, and because of this I’ve got pain in my whole thigh and throbbing pain around my knee. It’s seriously affecting my quality of life! The pain is unbearable and I’m in tears often, but because I’m only 51yrs and the consultant doesn’t recommend a replacement. I’m desperate! I’d love to have people comment and advise me. I’d appreciate peoples opinion.
#2
There is so much hate right now. Against my people and others, but there doesn’t seem to be anything I can do. I’m also under a lot of stress.
On a less sad note, I finished my first draft for my ideology, but I don’t know how to share it with strangers in a safe way where I can get perspective that don’t know me that well without making myself vulnerable to harm.
#3
I see my dad every day, but he still isn’t really a part of my life anymore. He barely even knows me, constantly tells me he loves me and is proud of me but acts like I’m a little toddler with no valuable input to conversations. I don’t think this is ever going to change, because my mom (parents are divorced) says he often treated her like that too. My mom is awesome, but she still doesn’t understand that I don’t really HAVE a relationship my dad anymore. She knows I’m upset about how he treats me, and she’s on my side, but she doesn’t know how deeply this impacts my relationship with him. I keep TRYING all the time, thinking maybe if I talked to him more he would actually care about my life enough to know me a little better. But talking to him never gets anywhere, it’s like he can’t hear me. On the rare occasion that we have a conversation, he speaks to me like I’m a six year old the whole time. It’s impossible to talk to him about ANYTHING, being around him is infuriating. But I keep trying because idk what else to do, I see him every day and there isn’t a way I can avoid that. But even when I do go months barely talking to him, he doesn’t notice. He also only ever notices my flaws to correct, never my brother’s. It’s exhausting. I just want him to care about me enough to ACTUALLY TRY to be a part of my life. Cause he CONSTANTLY tells me he loves me so much, always talks to his friends about how proud he is of me and how clever I am. It would be nice if he ever demonstrated all that love (which is actually there) by treating me like a real person. Wow, sorry that was long.
#4
im an anxious mess im getting more and more panic attacks, its been gradual but its definitely there, i want to get on meds but i CANT because im not old enough to get some without parental consent and theres no way im telling my parents about it
#5
Do you guys actually see me as nonbinary or do you see me as a girl? I want your honest answers pls, I won’t get mad but it’s something I’d like to know.
#6
Ok so this isn’t exactly a super deep and scary problem but that being said I DO need advice.
So a while ago I broke into my mums phone (muahahahahaha) and discovered that the app she has to monitor my debit card purchases only shows WHERE I buy stuff and not WHAT I spend it on.
You probably know what I’m thinking at this point :P
I’ve saved up some money and am planning to go clothes shopping with my friends sometime soon, so I was thinking of buying a binder and/or some they/them pins or smthn.
Idk where I could buy a binder though. Like, it needs to be at an actual store, not an online ordering thingy because my parents don’t allow me to. For reference I live in the US, so if you guys know of any stores that sell them here please tell me!
It can’t be a specialty binder store though because my friend’s mum is driving us since neither of us have drivers licenses yet. I’m pretty sure her parents are transphobic.
If I can’t find a store ig I’ll just wait until my friend gets her license (wahhh 2 more years to go)
Ty for reading lol byeeee :D
#7
Sorry for blowing up your post mermeow 😅
Now we’re going to be serious though.
Has anyone seen Chex? I took a bit of a short break from BP about a week ago and I haven’t seen them since I came back. I’m pretty sure I was following Chex’s account but I just looked through everyone I was following and couldn’t find them. I know they were threatening to k!ll themselves so I’m getting super worried. Did they change their account name or did they just completely leave BP and delete their account? I’m so confused someone pls helppppp
#8
ok so yesterdays attempt at binding was a flop. i convinced my mum to take me to the store and i bought ky tape (compression tape for sports/joint pain)
i told her it was “for my ankle” (which was actually true cuz i sprained my ankle today lol) so she was like, ok yeah whatever.
So we bought it and i put some on my anke, but uhhh, i also decided to use it to uhm bind. it does work, and it isn’t nearly as painful as the other methods i tried. i tried making it not super tight because i dont wanna restrict my breathing too much, but i am kinda concerned about getting rib issues.
#9
Alright so I convinced my mum to take me to a pharmacy to get sports wrap lol. I didn’t tell her the reason (diy binding) but she let me soooo… 🤭
Ngl the ones I bought look really uncomfortable so I might ask my mum to take me to another store sometime soon to get ace bandages (they didn’t have them at the pharmacy we went to)
The only think is that there are LOTS of pretty severe health risks with DIY binding, especially when using sports wraps, but it’s what I’m going to have to do until I find a safer way to bind. Let’s just hope I don’t, like, crack any ribs or something because then I’ll have some serious explaining to do…
WISH ME LUCKKKKK 🥹
Oh and also I had a therapy appointment today. She knows I’m ✨non binary✨ so we kinda talked about me coming out to my parents eventually. The only thing is that if I DO come out and things go wrong, I don’t have a safe place to stay at. I’ve got a few friends who accept me but since we’re all underage and we all have transphobic parents so I can’t stay at their houses. My closest relatives are 16 hours away. So… :/
My therapist said she’d help me find a safe place to stay at if things go wrong though. Still, I probably won’t come out for a while.
#10
My life feels so slow and so fast, I feel like I don’t have much time to keep living. Because of the pandemic I didn’t go to school for THREE years and it feels like a time machine. I feel old, I feel like I am going to get my own house and car really soon yet I feel like everything is going too slowly. Help please
#11
I was going to rant about my terrible mental health or how much pain I’m in, but something very annoying happened so you guys get to hear (see?? Idk) me complain about that instead :D
For context i go to a public high school that reaslcenrly installed a weapons detector that everyone has to walk through every morning.
Yesterday morning, after having my bag thoroughly searched multiple times and walking through the weapons detector no less than four separate times, I was informed that unless I want to to be searched every single day I need to remove the pins from my bag. I was also told that my bag was too messy and I needed to clean it, even though the main reason it’s messy is because it gets dug through randomly by teachers and security officers so often. After the administrator finally decided there weren’t any weapons in my bag (something that apparently requires taking literally everything out of my bag and shoving in back in randomly to determine) she said “the pins are super cute though” (despite having just told me to take them off) and left me to pack up my stuff and rush up 2 flights of stairs and down a very long hallway in the less than 2 minutes that remained before class started.
Needless to say, I will be acquiring many more pins as soon as possible.
#12
I’m a teen and eeeghh. I’ve had to deal with two suicidal friends in the past 2 years. (They’re fine now. Well one is still not feeling great but at least not dead) I don’t feel prepared for high school. Elementary and part of middle school were a joke, like i learned but it wasn’t as good as other school systems in the world (I’m in America) This year I am in the school play (like last year but this time it’s actually an important role.) And my parents signed me up for 3 after school sports and the schoolwork suddenly got more intense (8th grade) to “prepare” us for high school. There’s a lot of stress and when I say that my parents say I’ll need to take even more after school activities in high school in order to get into college (they’re not wrong it just scares me) and I’m scared at the prospect of “future.” I have to work nonstop, possibly unable to retire, working some job I hate if I don’t find something I like and go for it. I am in advanced classes but in the class i’m average. I don’t have a passion, im not good at the things i want to be good at but I procrastinate and don’t practice, making me hate myself but not actually doing anything about it. sigh. i’m sometimes devoured by utmost loneliness. I have great friends and family but i feel like I need an SO. I feel so utterly alone.
#13
I got to put this here, or else I won’t forgive myself: The war against Israel.
Here are somethings I need to make sure are known, I am speaking for myself, and probably others, I respect the other side ONLY if they will respect mine, which so far they have not from what I have seen.
Hamas started this attacking on a holiday, called Shmeni Atzeret, or translated from Hebrew, the time of our happiness, which happened to coincide with shabbat.
No matter what you’ve heard or think, Hamas is not the side to back. They attacked on a time when everyone was with their loved ones, k!lling, taking hostage, and much worse things to innocents. Why, because they think that Israel should not exist, and that all Israelis must be exterminated. Their supports promote Anti-semitism, the very idea that Jews, must go bye-bye.
This is hard on me because this an attack on my people, my family an attack on and those who are with Hamas, they want another Holocaust, they want death and they want it so much, they are willing to die and for their supports to as well just to k!ll.
Anyone who supports them, don’t, and don’t attack me just because I’m sounding very one sided. I am being one sided because the one thing I know about Jews is that we are always prosecuted, for being ourselves. This is an attack on the ability for others to just exist. And it’s hard to just sit and not be able to do anything to stop this plague that has existed in humanity. This mindless hate that destroys and corrupts, and it seems it will consume the world at this point, or maybe just mine
Sorry for dumping this, but please don’t just speak with hate, I know it’s hard not to but if we don’t, we will only speed the decay of this doomed world.
