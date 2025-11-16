Hey Writing Pandas, What Are The Theme Songs Of Your Main Characters/Book?

Don’t lie, we all have them.
#1
Eris; Me! By Taylor swift, Oops!… I Did It Again by Britney spears, or Applause by Lady gaga
Rez; Wish You Were Sober by Conan Gray
Ajax; Don’t Stop Believin’ by journey
Aspen; Serotonin by girl in red, The Archer by Taylor Swift
Cal; Super Mario Theme
Roen; Pumped Up Kicks by Foster the People, Look What You Made Me Do by Taylor Swift
Fen; Gorgeous by Taylor Swift
Candle; Bulletproof by La Roux, I Love It (Feat. Charlie XCX) by Icona Pop
I will admit that I like Taylor swift.
#2
My characters are joint main characters, and a chapter is told in pattern from their point of view.
They also fallin love
The song is defying gravity (the glee version)
#3
I don’t have one for my characters but for my entire story: You’re Not Alone by the Mowgli’s
(The story is titled I Am Not Alone)
#4
Still figuring out characters so I’ll group the humans and nymphs together. (Nymphs are kinda like the ghouls from Tokyo Ghoul or the demons from Demon Slayer if that paints a better picture)
Humans – Unstoppable by SIA
Nymphs – Unholy by Sam Smith and Kim Petras, Blood // Water by Grandson
#5
Jeremy: Hall of fame by the Script, and Legends Never Die by League of Legends
Aris: Paper crowns by Alex Benjamin, and Believer by Imagine Dragons
Anise(a animal): I’m a gummy bear
Daedalus: Enemy by imagine Dragons
Rhett: Jealously Jealously by Olivia Rodrigo
Trylys: Get well soon by Ariana Grande
Destiny: Break up with your girlfriend, I’m bored by Ariana Grande and
#6
Something along the lines of Rossini’s William Tell Overture Finale for my characters. It perfectly describes how chaotic all my characters are and the stuff they get up to
#7
I actually make playlists often for my characters! Here are the main songs for some of them though, ignore all the state names, my mind was dumb and I’ve gotten attached to them. December- Sway, be So Below. Just… the vibes. And honestly a good bit of the lyrics. Maine – Thing Called Love, by NF. I’m to scared to write all that that poor girl’s been through. Carolina- Confession by Neoni. That girls refuses to give up despite all her mistakes
#8
For context, my book is set in 1954 and it revolves around a detective trying to find out what caused the population of a small Nevada town to fall ill. Even though some of these aren’t 50s songs, I feel they describe my characters best (or at least the names)
– Detective James Ford: Enemy – Imagine Dragons, Everybody Loves Me – OneRepublic, Lead a Double Life – Loverboy
– Dr. Sid Porter: Fever – Peggy Lee, Dance This World Away – Rick Springfield
– Detective John Myers: Beyond the Sea – Bobby Darin
– Michael Oscar: Watch Out – Loverboy
I haven’t developed all of my characters yet, but these are the ones I have so far :)
And the overall theme for this book would be Life’s Incredible Again (incredibles soundtrack) and Strike Zone from Loverboy. It kind of gave the vibe.
#9
– unamed protagonist- a reserved, quiet and intelligent man with extremely slow ageing who has existed for thousands of years, who decides to make an impact on the world by adopting a child- when the wind was green- frank sinatra
– Catherine Rees- A young woman with moderate social and mental disabilities who also had slow ageing, who the protagonist used to look after before she committed suicide. However, she was bubbly, creative and extroverted- thats why the lady is a tramp- ella fitzgerald and venus- gustav holst
– Cathy- the girl the protagonist adopts. She has albinism and is gay, and the latter is something the protagonist struggles to accept throughout the story- La la lu- Peggy lee
-Alice- the only other person alive with slowed ageing. Was a former slave who fled to south america. she runs an blog that the protagonist watches, that motivates him to visit her in her rural home- i gotta be me – sammy davis jr
