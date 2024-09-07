Meet the Star-studded Cast of Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist Miniseries

Peacock’s Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist cast packs some of Hollywood’s eclectic black actors. Created by Shaye Ogbonna, the 8-episode miniseries is scheduled to air from September 5, 2024, to October 10, 2024. Since its premiere, the limited series has received generally positive reviews from critics and audiences.
With Muhammad Ali set to return to boxing after a three-year mandatory break, the high-stakes charity boxing event attracted Atlanta’s elite and criminal underworld. Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist is based on the audacious and infamous robbery at the event’s after-party on October 26, 1970. Here is the star-studded cast of Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist.
Kevin Hart as Gordon ‘Chicken Man’ Williams
Famous comedian and actor Kevin Hart leads the Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist cast, playing the protagonist Gordon ‘Chicken Man’ Williams. As a hustler and opportunist, Chicken Man looks to capitalize on the attention Muhammad Ali’s fight brings to his city. He organizes the after-party, partnering with big-money gangsters. However, after the infamous robbery at his party and a soiled reputation, he must do all he can to find the robbers.
Considered one of Hollywood’s most successful comedians, Kevin Hart is currently one of the industry’s busiest and most bankable black actors. Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist is Kevin Hart’s first major acting role on television since the 2021 Netflix True Story limited series. On the big screen, Hart recently appeared on Lift (2024) and Borderlands (2024).
Taraji P. Henson as Vivian Thomas
Academy Award-nominated actress Taraji P. Henson also joins the Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist cast, playing Vivian Thomas. Her character is Chicken Man’s mistress and right-hand woman. Like Chicken Man, Vivian is a hustler. She offers her home for the infamous after-party, hoping to turn Atlanta into a “Black Vegas.” Taraji P. Henson’s work cut across stage, television, and film. In the last decade, Henson’s most notable work on television has been playing Loretha “Cookie” Lyon in Empire (2015–2020). On the big screen, she last appeared in Coffee & Kareem (2020) and The Color Purple (2023).
Don Cheadle as Detective JD Hudson
Detective JD Hudson is introduced as Atlanta’s first black detective. With the Muhammad Ali fight in the city, he’s put in charge of Ali’s security detail. Hudson, a by-the-book detective, effectively protects Muhammad Ali during his stay in the city. With the infamous robbery at the fight’s after-party, Detective Hudson is assigned the case. Although Chicken Man is his first suspect, they put their differences behind them to try to find the real robbers. Academy Award-nominated actor Don Cheadle plays Detective JD Hudson with perfection. Cheadle is known for portraying James “Rhodey” Rhodes/War Machine in Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) films.
Samuel L. Jackson as Frank Moten
Muhammad Ali’s boxing event attracted several powerful gangsters from across the country. One such gangster is New York’s underworld crime boss, Frank Moten. Like several other gangster bosses, Frank Moten gives a nod to Chicken Man and Vivian’s after-party plans. Choosing to attend, Moten is one of many gangsters held hostage and robbed by the robbers. Legendary actor Samuel L. Jackson joins the Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist cast as Frank Moten. Jackson, regarded as one of the world’s highest-grossing actors, has starred in several Box Office hits. On the big screen, he’s famous for portraying Marvel’s Nick Fury in the MCU.
Terrence Howard as Cadillac Richie
Terrence Howard is also part of the Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist cast. Howard plays Cadillac Richie, a gangster from New Jersey. He also arrived in Atlanta for the fight and the after-party. Cadillac Richie is as ruthless as they come and not one to forgive easily. Caught in the robbery and humiliated, he seeks revenge, hunting down the robbers. Terrence Howard received an Oscar nomination for his Hustle & Flow performance. Howard is most famous for playing Lucious Lyon in the Empire TV series.
Chloe Bailey as Lena Mosley
Also joining the Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist cast is singer and actress Chloe Bailey. She plays Lena Mosley, a character that plays a crucial role in the infamous Atlanta after-party robbery. Besides her successful musical career with her sister, Halle Bailey, Chloe Bailey has also raked in credits as an actress. She’s known for roles in Grown-ish (2018–2022), Jane (2022), and Praise This (2023).
Lori Harvey as Lola Falana
American model Lori Harvey also stars in Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist. She is the adoptive daughter of comedian Steve Harvey and portrays singer, dancer, and actress Lola Falana. Interestingly, Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist is Lori Harvey’s acting debut. With the Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist cast delivering amazing performances, Hysteria! is another upcoming Peacock TV series in 2024.
