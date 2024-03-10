How Don Cheadle Became War Machine Over Howard

Remember when Terrence Howard was all set to don that sleek silver armor as War Machine in the Marvel Cinematic Universe? Oh, what could have been, right? Instead, we got Don Cheadle stepping into the role like he owned it from the start. But let’s rewind and see how we went from Howard’s ‘next time, baby’ to Cheadle’s nonchalant takeover.
Iron Man 2008
So there was Terrence Howard, casually hinting at his future as War Machine with a “Next time” in ‘Iron Man’. Fans were buzzing with anticipation, expecting to see Howard gear up in sequels. I mean, the guy was the first actor signed for ‘Iron Man’ and was paid more than any of his castmates, including a certain Mr. Downey Jr. But in a plot twist worthy of its own Marvel movie, that ‘next time’ never came for Howard.
Contract Disputes
Things got murky faster than a fight scene in a rainstorm. Howard claimed he was pushed out over money issues, saying
I read something in the trades implicating that it was about money or something. But apparently the contracts that we write and sign aren’t worth the paper that they’re printed on, sometimes. Marvel stayed mum, but whispers of financial differences were louder than an Iron Man suit taking off. And just like that, Howard’s star as War Machine dimmed before it could even light up the sky.
Don Cheadles Casting
In comes Don Cheadle, not so much swooping in to save the day but more like strolling onto set with a ‘what’s up?’ attitude. After Marvel decided to go Scrooge McDuck on Howard’s paycheck for the sequel, they didn’t waste time courting Cheadle. The guy was busy shooting with heavyweight actors like Gere and Hawke when Marvel decided to take War Machine for a spin in a new direction. And just like that, Cheadle was our new Rhodey without so much as a ‘by your leave’ to Howard.
Fan Reactions
Fans were torn—some were scratching their heads wondering if Marvel had lost its Midas touch while others shrugged it off like a minor inconvenience. Comments ranged from
Did Marvel really screw this one up? to less-than-enthused remarks about Cheadle’s performance being as bland as unsalted popcorn. Talk about mixed signals! It was like half the fandom was ready to storm Marvel HQ with pitchforks while the other half was chill enough to give Cheadle a chance.
Terrence Howards Response
Howard’s response to his Marvel exit was as frosty as Captain America before his defrosting session. He said his piece with all the subtlety of Thor’s hammer:
They came to me [for] the second and said, ‘We will pay you one-eighth of what we contractually had for you, because we think the second one will be successful with or without you.’ And I called my friend that I helped get the first job, and he didn’t call me back for three months. Ouch! That’s gotta sting more than a Hulk smash.
Cheadles Performance
Cheadle slipped into the War Machine suit like it was tailored for him—because well, it literally was at this point. Some fans thought there was zero chemistry between him and RDJ, while others felt he brought something new to the table. Whether you loved him or felt lukewarm, Cheadle made War Machine his own—no easy feat when stepping into an already iconic universe.
Legacy and Impact
The War Machine role swap is now part of MCU lore—like that one weird uncle everyone has stories about but no one really talks to at family reunions. Cheadle has since deepened his character’s relationship with Tony Stark and cemented his place in the Avengers lineup. As for Howard? Well, let’s just say he didn’t get that standalone superhero film Marvel had initially planned for him. Instead, he became a cautionary tale of Hollywood casting and what-ifs.
Follow Us