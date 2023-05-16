7 Best Movies & TV Shows About Fictional Coronations

The very idea of monarchy is incomplete without the rituals of coronations. Often an icing on an already opulent lifestyle, it’s the perfect opportunity to showcase the best of the might and wealth of an empire. For as long as the concept of royalty remains part of society, movies depicting coronations and monarchies will remain a fascinating watch.
From ancient Egypt and Greece to the modern-day royal families of Europe and Asia, coronations have been an occasion of great pomp and circumstance. Over the years, many movies and TV shows have explored the intrigue, drama, and sheer spectacle of coronations, both real and fictional. From sweeping historical epics to fantastical tales of magic and adventure, these films offer a glimpse into a world of power, and royalty, immersing us in the elaborate rituals, costumes, and pageantry of coronations. If you crave some royal fantasy, these movies and TV shows serve up some of the most gorgeous and awe-inspiring fictional coronation scenes.
1. Shadow and Bone (Season 2, Episode 8)
Shadow and Bone is set in the fictional Grisha universe where a young Alina Starkov (Jessie Mei Li) an orphan and member of Ravka nation’s First Army, discovers she was born with special gifts hence her rise to prominence. In the Season 2 finale, Alina’s ally Nikolai Lantsov (Paddy Gibson) mobilizes his men to make the daunting trip on foot to the Fold. After intense fighting, there’s a coronation with a massive crowd watching on as Nikolai is crowned King of Ravka. Not your regular coronation scene, but captivating nonetheless with ample bloodshed and violence in place of the regular regal pomp and panache.
2. Princess Switch: Switched Again
It takes quite some doing to fit in a coronation, Christmas, and a wedding in one movie. Directed by Mike Rohl, The Princess Switch: Switched Again is the second installment in The Princess Switch trilogy starring Vanessa Hudgens, Sam Palladio, Suanne Braun, and Nick Sagar. The Christmas romantic comedy film follows the continuing adventures of Duchess Margaret and Princess Stacy (Vanessa Hudgens) as they navigate their romantic interests. The unorthodox coronation scene here involves a devious plot to impersonate the queen and get her cousin crowned in her quest to loot the royal treasury. With a series of identity switches involving three women running around pretending to be one another amid treasonous intrigue, the coronation gets a little chaotic and comical.
3. The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement
Directed by Garry Marshall and starring Anne Hathaway and Julie Andrews. The Princess Diaries 2 is the sequel to the 2001 film The Princess Diaries, based on the book series by Meg Cabot. Five years after the first installment, Mia is now ready to take on the responsibilities of the throne but discovers she cannot become queen unless she is married within 30 days. This sets off a chain of events, including a royal ball and a series of suitors. The coronation is a lavish event, adorned with absolutely stunning costumes, and a gown that oozes royalty.
4. Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story (Episode 3)
Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story is a drama miniseries produced by Netflix and created by Shonda Rhimes. The show serves as a prequel to the popular Netflix series Bridgerton and follows the journey of a young Queen Charlotte as she navigates her path to power and prominence in society. Episode 3 captures Charlotte’s (India Amarteifio) and George’s (Corey Mylchreest) coronation amid the excitement and jubilations. The spectacle is fitting for the new King in all its splendor. Behind-the-scenes, while the happiness goes on outside, the palace is in an entirely different mood. The King and the Queen have a tumultuous relationship that fouls the mood keeping everyone edgy and weary of what the next move might be.
5. The Other Boleyn Girl
The film, based on the novel by Philippa Gregory, centers on the life of the Boleyn sisters, Anne and Mary, who compete for the love and attention of King Henry VIII of England. Anne Boleyn’s (Natalie Portman) coronation is a pivotal moment in the story after she has tightened her grip on the King and his first wife Katherine of Aragon is finally out of the way. During filming, the crew shuttled between Wiltshire, Derbyshire, Berkshire, and Kent. The coronation is filmed at Ely Cathedral, with all the trappings of Westminster Abbey, the result is a grand spectacle, with elaborate costumes and sets that capture the opulence of the Tudor court.
6. Game of Thrones (Season 8, Episode 6)
Very few movies or TV shows match Game of Thrones for intrigue and plot twists around the ascension of a throne. Season 8 Episode 6, The Iron Throne brings an end to the many decades of rancor and scheming with Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner) crowned Queen of the North. The episode concludes with the various characters going their separate ways, with a sense of closure for some and uncertainty for others. Arya (Maisie Williams) sets out on a voyage of exploration of the uncharted Sunset Sea west of Westeros. Sansa returns to Winterfell where she is crowned Queen in the North. Jon Snow is exiled to the Night’s Watch. In spite of everything that plays out in the episode, the sight of Sansa sitting on the throne with knights chanting “Queen in the North” remains the crowning moment for the show, and one of the best fictional coronations in movies and TV shows in recent memory.
7. The Crown (Season 1, Episode 5)
The Crown, the hit Netflix series chronicling the reign of Queen Elizabeth II, features a stunning coronation scene in episode 5 of Season 1 (Smoke and Mirrors) as it follows the young Queen Elizabeth II (Claire Foy) as she prepares for her coronation. From the pilot episode, you get the feeling that everything in the story is gearing up for this big moment, the anticipation is palpable, even a bit anxious, Philip’s resistance to his role as consort, the ever-raging conflict between modernity and tradition, and the small matter of a coronation being televised for the first time in history. The coronation scene is a tour-de-force of production design, cinematography, and acting, capturing the grandeur and pageantry of the event, as well as the personal struggles and emotional turmoil of the young Queen.
