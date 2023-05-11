Top Five Moments Of The Fast X Trailer

The main Fast saga is finally coming to an end. After its debut in 2001, the first film became a cultural phenomenon that’s remained relevant for the past two decades. Dom, Letti, Brian, and the rest of the crew will share the screen in this loaded installment that features scar winners like Charlize Theron and Brie Larson.
Dom Toretto and his family have practically outsmarted every enemy that has crossed their path — until now. Fueled by anger and hatred, a new threat emerges from the shadows. They have one sole aim, which is to shatter Dom’s world and destroy everything he loves. The movie itself is scheduled to be released on May 19, 2023. Meanwhile, here are the top moments of Fast X.
1. Dom Admits He’s Afraid of Losing Someone He Loves
The themes of family run deep in the Fast series. While it can come across as cheesy at times, Dom’s core values are what make the franchise endearing. For the most part, the Fast series has mostly backtracked on the death of characters like Han. However, this is the final film, so deaths will stick this time. Unless they magically return in a Fast spin-off.
The Fast franchise has always done a solid job of balancing heart with its over-the-top action. As such, the audience genuinely cares about these characters, and the threat of doom makes the final film an intriguing endeavor beyond the wild action set pieces.
2. The Bad Guy Declares Himself
It’s cool to see Jason Mamoa play a bad guy, which is why it’s one of the top moments of Fast X. The actor himself has described his character as sadistic, androgynous, a bit of a peacock, and full of issues. It’ll be great to see how his world expands beyond the generic action villain. There’s a hint of a deeply layered story surrounding Dante. The Fast series isn’t exactly known for its deeply layered and compelling villains, but his character does seem like a fun adversary for Dom and his crew. In a series full of cartoonish action, if Fast X can truly tap into Dante’s humanity, he could easily become the best villain of the franchise.
3. The Return of Brian
Brian O’Connor had the perfect send-off in Furious 7. However, he’s back, so hopefully, his character is given the respect he deserves. No doubt that’s worthy to be called one of the top moments of Fast X. The motive for his return is likely because of Dante’s attempt to break Dom’s family piece by piece. It would be great if his role is expanded so he’s more than just a catalyst for Dom’s latest adversary. Given the incredible depth of talent in Fast X, it’s unlikely that the narrative will give Brian the full attention he deserves. But if there’s a compelling journey that enhances or deepens his character, he’ll be a worthy return.
4. Deckard Shaw And Han Working Together
Han’s death and return left a lot to be desired. On the flip side, Hobbs & Shaw did a great job of giving more dimension to the latter, which turned him into a fun anti-hero. Plus, it’s Jason Statham, who traditionally excels at anything involving action.
It should be fun to see how these characters put their differences aside to work together. Shaw is not a part of Dom’s family. They both have different morals and though the story won’t be focused on them primarily, it would be nice to explore their partnership. So, seeing how they coexist realistically and organically should be interesting.
5. Dom Kills Two Helicopters
It wouldn’t be a Fast series without insane and over-the-top stunts. Sure, a metal ball roaming through the streets looked cool. But Dom’s car crashing two helicopters into each other pulls off an impressive feat. The stunt manages to keep a balance between ridiculously over-the-top to realistic, a feat only the Fast series can pull off.
Needless to say, there are times when the series goes overboard with its stunts. However, the action sequences don’t seem to break those boundaries this time around. The incredible spectacle is the core reason fans love the Fast series, but over-pushing the limits can be alienating.
