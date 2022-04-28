Fast X Just Lost Its Director: Is That a Sign?

It’s not exactly a good look when a director bows out of a movie right after the work starts up, but it sounds even worse when it’s a director that has been a part of a franchise for five movies and already has the ending of the franchise mapped out. Not that anyone really believes that the Fast and Furious franchise is going to end entirely when the last movie is made, but losing Justin Lin, who’s been one of the most well-respected directors in the franchise at this time, feels like the tone and the feel of the movies might change. Things could continue as expected since Lin isn’t walking away entirely, he simply won’t be directing. Taking on the role of a producer, he’ll still have something to do with the movies, but how much control he’ll have over it is tough to say at the moment. Another director is no doubt going to want to do things their way and take the story in one direction or another that might contradict what’s already been mapped out. In other words, things are bound to get interesting.
It’s already been noted that changing directors at any point when making a movie is kind of an odd move to make since it’s bound to happen that things are going to change a bit since from one director to another there are a lot of different lines of thought that tend to contradict one another. This can be seen throughout the movies since those that weren’t directed by Lin and those that were show very distinct differences that are hard to miss. But now that Lin is stepping aside, it’s fair to wonder if the FF movies are going to change in a way that will make them appear more grounded, or just as nuts when it comes to stunts, car chases, and other elements.
The thing about the FF franchise is that it feels like it should have already ended, but instead, it’s become a diverse tale that’s something akin to an adolescents dream of what a big-time action movie might be like, but without any hint that it’s grounded in reality at all. These movies have been so out of control for so long that eventually, the audience has simply decided to go with it and accept that a bunch of street racers and a few honest to goodness skilled individuals can save the world more than once by combining their skills to create a type of synergistic luck that helps them to glide through one movie after another. There are so many overwhelming stakes that are raised in the movies at this point that there are only two outcomes that people are expecting, and death isn’t one of them unless the character that’s not as important to the story has no further use. In other words, the main characters are in no real danger because…well, just because. The danger might look intense, and the situations might be inescapable and hopeless, but the point is that there’s a way back for every character that’s died, unless they don’t benefit the story. At this point a lot of people are waiting to see if Giselle is going to come striding back into the story, having miraculously survived her tumble down the runway after saving Han.
At this point, thinking that a switch in directing would be a bad thing is uncertain since there’s a need to think that the FF series might need to be pulled back to reality instead of being allowed to race into the sunset with an ending that would heighten the legend and make it appear that these street racers are bound to be seen as superheroes, much as they already have been. These movies have been the type of action that has made it clear that good sense and logic don’t have any place in a world where awesome car chases are the norm and rage-induced strength can allow a person to overcome skill and numbers every time. At some point, it might actually be nice to see one of the crew wake up in bed and reveal that this has all been an elaborate fever dream, as that might be a little more believable.
But with Justin Lin sitting this one out, it’s fair to think that just about anything could happen given that there are likely directors out there that are willing to take what’s there and do something different. One has to wonder how flexible the cast will be, which means how accepting Vin Diesel, who has been there since the start, will be since he does sound like the guy that has been calling a few of the shots throughout the movies. We’ll have to wait and see what happens, but one can guess that Fast X and the last couple of movies are going to be something that people aren’t going to be able to anticipate.