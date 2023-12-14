Director McG‘s comedy Family Switch was released on November 30, 2023. Although it has received mixed to average reviews from audiences and critics, the PG-rated family comedy is one to tick off the box this holiday. The 105-minute comedy was the last Netflix original film released in November 2023.
Initially titled Family Leave, Netflix’s Family Switch revolves around the Walker family. Due to their opposing views of life, the Walkers are always at odds with each other. While at the Griffith Observatory to witness a rare planetary alignment, the family of five and a dog switch bodies after their wish to experience life in each other’s shoes is granted. These are the top cast members of Netflix’s Family Switch.
Jennifer Garner as Jess Walker
Family Switch is Jennifer Garner‘s only feature film of 2023. Besides leading the cast and playing Jess Walker, Garner is also a co-producer. Jess Walker is a mother of three, doing all she can to run her home, as well as compete to be promoted to partner at work. Although she’s proud of her daughter’s soccer skills, she doesn’t want her to take it seriously as a career. After the body switch, Jess Walker wakes up in the body of her teenage daughter. Although taking on lesser roles in recent times, Jennifer Garner is known for her performances in Alias (2001–2006), Daredevil (2003), 13 Going on 30 (2004), Ghosts of Girlfriends Past (2009), The Invention of Lying (2009), Miracles from Heaven (2016), The Adam Project (2022), and The Last Thing He Told Me (2023).
Ed Helms as Bill Walker
Actor and comedian Ed Helms was cast as the patriarch of the Walker family, Bill Walker, on Family Switch. Bill is a music teacher at his children’s school. Although he loves the job, Bill gave up a chance to become part of the famous American pop-rock band Maroon 5 to raise a family. After their encounter at the Griffith Observatory, Bill wakes up in Wyatt’s body. Ed Helms is popularly known on the small screen for playing Andy Bernard on NBC’s The Office (2006–2013). On the big screen, Helms’ most notable role was playing Stuart Price in The Hangover trilogy.
Emma Myers as CeeCee Walker
Netflix’s Wednesday TV series Star Emma Myers is cast as CeeCee Walker in Family Switch (2023). The 21-year-old actress plays the teenage daughter of Jess and Bill Walker. CeeCee has the talent and passion to play soccer professionally. Unbeknownst to her, her mother is proud of her soccer talents. However, CeeCee is hoping to get scouted by recruiters for the national team as an escape from home. However, when she switches bodies with her mother, she learns of her mother’s admiration for her and her sacrifices to ensure she plays soccer. Netflix’s Wednesday and Family Switch have been Emma Myers’ breakthrough roles in television and film, respectively.
Brady Noon as Wyatt Walker
Brady Noon plays the geeky son of Jess and Bill Walker, Wyatt Walker, in Family Switch (2023). Wyath, an intelligent student, is hoping to ace his interview for a Yale scholarship. However, he switches bodies with his father a day before the interview. Besides the struggle to live life in his father’s body, Wyatt soon understands and appreciates the sacrifices made by his father. Before Family Switch, most of Brady Noon’s film credits have been as a voice actor. On television, Noon has starred in only two series, Boardwalk Empire (2010–2013) as Thomas Darmody and The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers (2021–2022) as Evan Morrow.
Rita Moreno as Angelica
Triple Crown and EGOT winner Rita Moreno was cast in the supporting role on Netflix’s Family Switch. Moreno plays the role of Angelica, an angel/fairy who chooses to grant the Walkers their wishes by switching their bodies. Angelica intends to bring the family closer by having each one of them appreciate the efforts and contributions of the other person. The nonagenarian actress has continued to take on acting roles in film and television. More recently, Rita Moreno has starred in several film and television productions, including Bless This Mess (2019–2020), West Side Story (2021), 80 for Brady (2023), and Fast X (2023).
Matthias Schweighöfer as Rolf
German actor and filmmaker Matthias Schweighöfer plays Rolf, the Walker’s neighbor. He isn’t only a dog lover and enthusiast but also helps look after baby Miles while the Walkers figure out how to live in their new bodies. Family Switch is his third and last film of 2023, having starred in Oppenheimer (2023) as Werner Heisenberg and Heart of Stone (2023) as Jack of Hearts.
