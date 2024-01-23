Fallout TV series is the highly anticipated retrofuturistic show co-created by Geneva Robertson-Dworet and Graham Wagner for Amazon Prime Video. The post-apocalyptic series is based on the role-playing popular video game of the same name. Considering the engaging storyline of the video game and the massive fanbase it commands, the TV series is expected to become an instant hit. Fallout is being developed by Lisa Joy and Jonathan Nolan, renowned for their work on HBO’s Westworld.
Created by Interplay Entertainment and currently owned by Bethesda Softworks, Fallout video games stand in a league of their own among other games set in post-apocalyptic worlds. The unique perspective of the video game franchise made it a global success and a cult classic. As such, Amazon Prime Video has set plans in motion to bring the game’s characters and storyline to life. Rights to produce the live-action version were secured in 2020 while several people who worked on the games were hired to make the TV show. As viewers and fans of the Fallout games wait for the show to be released, here’s everything you need to know about the Fallout TV series.
What Is Fallout TV Series About?
Set 200 years after the apocalypse, the Fallout TV series shines a light on a post-apocalyptic Los Angeles where residents can only survive in underground bunkers away from radiation caused by a nuclear decimation. Following the mass annihilation through advanced nuclear technology during WWII, the majority of the human race is wiped out. Amid the apocalyptic nuclear exchange, a few survivors resort to living in the underground bunkers they call Vaults, forming a community that endured for many decades. The Vaults were built by their ancestors ahead of the disaster to preserve what is left of humanity when nuclear annihilation occurs.
For two centuries, people lived in the luxury fallout Vaults away from the dangerous world their ancestors destroyed. Curious about what lies beyond the bunkers, Lucy, a descendant of the original Vault Dwellers, sets out to discover the savage Wasteland of the city of Los Angeles in ruins. Her optimistic nature keeps her hope for a better world alive but a violent universe rife with mutants and bandits awaits her. While the show shares similar elements with the video game, showrunners took extra steps to avoid adapting any of the previous games entirely. Instead, an original story will be explored as the TV series unfolds.
Cast & Characters: Who Stars in the Anticipated Show?
While details are still rolling out, the Fallout TV series boasts three main cast members – Ella Purnell as Lucy, Walton Goggins as The Ghoul / Cooper Howard, and Aaron Moten as Maximus. Purnell’s character is an optimistic Vault Dweller with a peaceful and endearing nature. Moten’s Maximus hides a tragic past but the young soldier is dedicated to his service in the Brotherhood of Steel which he believes will bring law and order to the Wasteland. On the other hand, Goggins plays the ruthless Ghoul who roams the Wasteland as a bounty hunter. His mysterious past makes him even more interesting.
In addition to the main cast, the Fallout TV series is already packing several guest stars, including Kyle MacLachlan who plays Lucy’s father and Vault overseer Hank. Other notable guest appearances will be made by actors such as Mike Doyle as Mr. Spencer, Moisés Arias as Lucy’s brother – Norm, Johnny Pemberton as Thaddeus, Cherien Dabis as Birdie, and Dale Dickey as Ma June. Dog lovers will be excited to meet the CX404 character on the show and should also expect to see some deadly creatures preying on humans. Sarita Choudhury, Leslie Uggams, Chris Parnell, Zach Cherry, and Frances Turner also made the guest list but their characters are not public knowledge yet. Meanwhile, Geneva Robertson-Dworet and Graham Wagner are series showrunners and would also serve as executive producers and writers.
When Is The Fallout TV Series Release Date?
The television adaptation of the Fallout video game franchise was greenlit in 2020 as Amazon Studios secured the rights to it. The announcement was made in July 2020 while the production team and cast were put together. Prime Video has released the teaser trailer and images for the Fallout TV series. Fallout is set to globally premiere across over 240 countries and territories on April 12, 2024. The series will be viewed exclusively on Prime Video starting from the date above.
