Everything We’ve Heard about Family Reunion Season 3

Over the last few years, Netflix has really stepped it up in terms of its original content, and Family Reunion is a part of that. Debuting in 2019, the series follows the McKellan family who is traveling across the country from Washing to Georgia to attend their family reunion. However, after going to the event they decide that they want to stay in Georgia to be closer to the rest of their family. Of course, this decision lends itself to lots of funny moments and the series is entertaining and light-hearted. Not only is adjusting to life in a new place always challenging but being close to family isn’t always as fun as it seems. Now, getting ready to enter its third (and final season) season, Family Reunion is ready to go out with a bang. Keep reading to find out everything we know about season 3 of Family Reunion.
What Will Season 3 Be About?
One of the first things many viewers want to know is what the third season will be about. Unfortunately, that information has not yet been shared with the public. More than likely, we won’t know until the premiere is closer. That said, there are quite a few directions the writers could go in so it’ll be very interesting to see how they decide to wrap things up.
How Many Episodes Will The Season Have?
Since it’s already known that season three will be the last season of Family Reunion, lots of fans are hoping that any loose ends will be tied up. Unfortunately, the series is going to have to make that happen in fewer episodes than normal. The third season of Family Reunion will have just ten episodes which compares to 20 episodes in the first season and 15 episodes in the second. However, despite having less time to work with, the creators seem to be ready to rise to the occasion and give viewers a great show.
Who Will Be Part Of The Cast?
One of the best things about Family Reunion has always been the cast. With a mix of newcomers (Isaiah Russell-Bailey, Talia Jackson, etc.) and industry veterans (Richard Roundtree, Tia Mowry, and Loretta Devine) everybody brought something special to the show and their chemistry was always great. As far as we know, all of the cast members will be reprising their roles. This is great news because it means that writers won’t have to try to come up with creative ways to explain certain people’s absence while also trying to make sure they can work towards an ending that makes sense for the show.
Why Is The Show Being Canceled?
At the moment, no official reason has been given for the show’s cancelation. That said, it’s starting to seem like a trend for Netflix series to only last for a few seasons. In an article, The Hollywood Reporter mentioned that sometimes the cost of production and cast members’ salaries can rise to the point where Netflix feels like it would make more sense to focus on creating something new. At the end of the day, a lot of viewers probably wouldn’t agree with this method because who wants to keep getting invested in shows that are only going to last for three to four seasons? Despite the short cancelation, the show’s creator, Meg DeLoatch, doesn’t have any hard feelings. According to The Hollywood Reporter, she said, “I am so excited that Family Reunion will be returning for a third season. I will always be grateful to Netflix for giving me the opportunity to finally tell my story and the platform to share the beautiful, loving and joyous McKellan family with the world.” Although she will be involved in the final season, DeLoatch will no longer be the showrunner. Instead, that responsibility will be split between Adrienne Carter and Arthur Harris. At the moment, it doesn’t appear that DeLoactch has any other projects in the works, but we definitely haven’t seen the last of her.
When Will Season Three Premiere?
There hasn’t been an official announcement on when the third season of Family Reunion will premiere. Since 2021 is almost over, I think it’s safe to say that we won’t be seeing it this year. Realistically, the season will hit Netflix at some point in 2022. It’s unclear if all 10 episodes will be released at once or if the season will be broken into two parts as has been done in the past. Since it’s the show’s final season, it seems like it would make the most sense to just put all of the episodes out at the same time.