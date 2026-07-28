Every Upcoming Quentin Tarantino Project Unpacked

Quentin Tarantino has never been a filmmaker who reels out films year after year. Nor will he ever be. For over a decade now, he has firmly stated that he will direct 10 movies and then retire from the artform of cinema.
Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood served as his penultimate motion picture, which he nearly followed with The Movie Critic. However, after he scrapped that film entirely, word has gone extremely quiet on when his final film will arrive. But he’s busy elsewhere, flexing his creativity across many different mediums. So, let’s break down everything he is up to at the moment.
The Adventures of Cliff Booth
After he pulled the plug on The Movie Critic in its pre-production stage, Quentin Tarantino got right to work on another original script. Originally titled “The Continuing Adventures of Cliff Booth”, this Once Upon a Time in… Hollywood spin-off was set to be his final movie. Tarantino showed the script to Brad Pitt, who instantly got excited about reprising his Oscar-winning role as the tough-as-nails titular character. However, Tarantino changed his mind yet again, deciding he didn’t want it to be his big bow out of cinema.
Reportedly, Pitt was so engrossed in the script that he asked for Tarantino’s permission to find another director. QT obliged and Pitt enlisted previous collaborator, David Fincher (Seven, The Curious Case of Benjamin Button). This marks the first time another filmmaker has handled Tarantino’s work since From Dusk Till Dawn in 1996. As of yet, plot details are being kept under wraps. However, it is known that the film will chart Cliff’s escapades as a fixer in Los Angeles. The Adventures of Cliff Booth is scheduled to debut in cinemas for an exclusive two-week run on November 25, 2026. Following this, it will be available to stream globally on Netflix on December 23, 2026.
The Popinjay Cavalier
Right now, the legendary Pulp Fiction director is getting ready to tackle his first ever stage production, The Popinjay Cavalier. Partnering with powerhouse Sonia Friedman Productions (the multi-Tony award-winning team behind Harry Potter and the Cursed Child), Tarantino is looking to hit the stage in January 2027. Set entirely in 1830s Europe, the official synopsis bills it as a “rambunctious comedy of deception and disguise” heavily inspired by classic stage-and-screen swashbuckling epics.
Tarantino officially moved himself and his family to London in January 2026 to dive headfirst into heavy development and rehearsals for the project. While the specific West End venue, exact show dates, and explosive casting announcements are still being kept under a strict embargo, the official Popinjay Play Website has already launched priority booking sign-ups. Most excitingly, this play could wind up serving as the material for his tenth and final film. He stated that if the play is a total “fiasco,” he’ll leave it on stage. But if it is a massive smash hit, he might adapt it into a feature length film.
The Sylvester Stallone Pair-Up
Sylvester Stallone has turned down the opportunity to work with Tarantino on two occasions. The first was for the role of Louis Gara in Jackie Brown (which ultimately went to Robert De Niro), and the second was for Stuntman Mike in Death Proof (which was filled by Kurt Russell). However, decades later, the two are rumored to be working on a TV show together.
Stallone is currently hard at work filming Tulsa King season 4 and the spin-off series, Frisco King, simultaneously. As his films roles have died down, he has stepped towards producer duties more frequently, recently signing on as an executive producer for the Rambo prequel movie, John Rambo. According to TMZ, his next dive into television will see him partner up with Tarantino for a 1930’s crime series. The supposed 6-part series will see Stallone switch from producer to director, sharing the position with Tarantino. This will mark Stallone’s first ever directing gig for television. Rather than focusing on just one element, the narrative will reportedly weave a massive tapestry of the era, colliding gangsters, showgirls, sports, boxing, and period-accurate music.
Bounty Law
Bounty Law is a fictional 1960s Western series created by Quentin Tarantino for Once Upon a Time in… Hollywood. However, it became much more than a subplot for Leonardo DiCaprio‘s character – Tarantino fell in love with the concept and wrote a 5-part TV series, which he revealed in 2020. The script is reportedly finished and Tarantino intends to direct every episode himself. However, with all of his other projects going on, as well as the books he has written since Bounty Law, it is still sitting unproduced.
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