Every Upcoming Project from Sinners Star Jack O’Connell

Jack O’Connell has been delivering powerhouse performances for two decades now. Despite proving himself as a versatile talent, his mainstream popularity has fluctuated and, for a while, it felt like he may never reach A-list territory. However, 2025 changed that.
First up, O’Connell dazzled with his menacing rendition as Remmick in the Oscar-winning Sinners. He then upped the ante in the villain department as the terrifyingly captivating Jimmy Crystal in 28 Years Later, and 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple. These three movies catapulted him from a well-known actor in the UK to a global superstar. With that, the offers have been flooding in. So, here’s what he is up to next.
SAS Rogue Heroes – Season Three
Jack O’Connell’s early years were characterized by a string of volatile young men roles, often playing a thug or a violent criminal. After swerving away from this for a few years, he brought forth the same relentlessness, but this time to play a real-life hero. In SAS Rogue Heroes, O’Connell plays Paddy Mayne, a fierce, poetry-quoting, and authority-hating Irish rugby star turned elite soldier.
As the unpredictable, wild-card backbone of the Special Air Service, this role has allowed O’Connell to build upon his intensity but with a level of maturity missing from roles in shows like Skins, and films like Eden Lake. After the triumph of the first two seasons, SAS Rogue Heroes was greenlit for a third in September, 2025. Filming has wrapped and it is expected to land at some point in 2027.
Pretty Boy Delaney
Pretty Boy Delaney is an independent drama movie written by and starring London-born actor, Jamie Bacon (White Lines). Set amongst the backdrop of the struggling Skid Row in Los Angeles, the film centres on Delaney (Bacon), a former boxer now homeless and battling a fentanyl addiction, who tries to piece his life back together and reconnect with his daughter. The cast mostly consists of unknown or up-and-coming actors. Jack O’Connell appears to be the big name draw, starring in a last-billed role as Mike. As of yet, no release date has been announced and the film is still in post-production.
Ink
After 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple tanked at the box office, Danny Boyle put the planned third entry to the wayside. However, he knew exactly who he wanted in the starring role for his next ambitious project. Ink will see O’Connell re-team with Boyle to tell the story of the early days of The Sun newspaper in the UK.
Based on a 2017 play of the same name by James Graham, Ink will see O’Connell step into the shoes of Larry Lamb, the foundation editor for the popular newspaper who introduced the topless Page 3 pin-up to British tabloid journalism in 1970. Guy Pearce will star as Rupert Murdoch, the man who completely transformed The Sun into a sensationalist tabloid and the most-read newspaper in the UK. Production is eyeing a 2027 release date.
Godzilla x Kong: Supernova
Godzilla x Kong: Supernova will see Jack O’Connell share the silver screen again with Sinners co-star Delroy Lindo. The film’s short logline reveals: “Godzilla and Kong face off against a cataclysmic threat.” While finer plot details are being kept under wraps, test-screenings have revealed some juicier story points. According to early synopses from the China Licensing Expo, the film reportedly revolves around a delicate balance of coexistence and trust between humans and prehistoric behemoths. The core conflict is triggered by a massive, earth-shaking monster storm that forces Godzilla and Kong to face an unprecedented, world-ending threat.
O’Connell’s character name is yet to be revealed, however, he is believed to be playing the older brother of lead actress Kaitlyn Dever‘s character. Other cast members include Stranger Things‘ Matthew Modine, Sam Neill, and Dan Stevens, who will reprise his role as Travis ‘Trapper’ Beasley. Godzilla x Kong: Supernova is scheduled for release on March 26, 2027.
A Quiet Place Part III
After stepping away from his brain-child franchise for the spin-off movie A Quiet Place: Day One, John Krasinski is returning to the director’s chair for A Quiet Place Part III. Emily Blunt, Noah Jupe, and Millicent Simmonds will all return as the Abbot family, and Cillian Murphy is set to reprise his role as Emmett. Krasinski took to Instagram on March 16, 2026 to announce the film via a picture of the scripts laid out with cast members’ names attached to them. Jack O’Connell’s name was alongside fellow franchise newcomers Katy O’Brian (The Running Man) and Jason Clarke (Zero Dark Thirty). Filming began in New York City on May 10, 2026. The film is scheduled for release on July 30, 2027.
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