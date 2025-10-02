Outrage Erupts After UK Health Guidance Lists “Benefits” Of Marrying Your Cousin

by

A document published under NHS England’s Genomics Education Programme has triggered widespread criticism and mockery after suggesting that first-cousin marriages may bring “stronger extended family support systems and economic advantages.” 

While the guidance acknowledged the elevated risk of genetic disorders in first-cousin unions, many felt its language minimized the practice’s dangers. 

Following backlash from the public and health experts, NHS England clarified that the document was not an official stance but a summary of scientific and policy discussions.

The NHS’ surprising guidance caught public attention

Outrage Erupts After UK Health Guidance Lists “Benefits” Of Marrying Your Cousin

Image credits: NHS

The guidance appeared last week, focusing on the genetics of consanguineous marriage, the medical term for unions between blood relatives. 

In it, the document pointed to possible social benefits while also conceding that such relationships increase the risk of passing on inherited conditions.

Outrage Erupts After UK Health Guidance Lists “Benefits” Of Marrying Your Cousin

Image credits: NHS

The document mentioned that marriage between cousins has “long been the subject of scientific discussion,” but it could also be linked to “stronger extended family support systems and economic advantages,” according to The Telegraph.

Critics argued that presenting the issue this way blurred the dangers families face when genetic diseases are passed on to children.

Outrage Erupts After UK Health Guidance Lists “Benefits” Of Marrying Your Cousin

Image credits: Johnstocker / stock.adobe

The document even referenced historical figures, such as King Henry VIII, who married cousins Anne Boleyn and Catherine Howard. 

This comparison attracted criticism online, with many pointing out that Henry VIII was not biologically related to either women, as pointed out by Not The Bee.

Outrage Erupts After UK Health Guidance Lists “Benefits” Of Marrying Your Cousin

Image credits: trending / X

Dr. Patrick Nash, an Oxford-based academic and director of the Pharos Foundation, described the guidance as “truly dismaying” and urged the NHS to withdraw it. 

“This official article is deeply misleading and should be retracted with an apology so that the public is not misled by omission and half-truths,” he said.

Outrage Erupts After UK Health Guidance Lists “Benefits” Of Marrying Your Cousin

Image credits: Olivia Bauso / Unsplash

Amid the backlash, the NHS took down the controversial document.

Experts and politicians slammed the NHS’ controversial, short-lived guidance

Outrage Erupts After UK Health Guidance Lists “Benefits” Of Marrying Your Cousin

Image credits: Prostock-studio / stock.adobe

The reaction was swift across both the medical field and political circles. Many public health specialists emphasized that there is no balance to strike between genetic risk and cultural tradition when it comes to protecting children. 

Nash, along with other experts, warned that normalizing cousin marriage in official publications could misinform families about the realities of inherited disease.

Outrage Erupts After UK Health Guidance Lists “Benefits” Of Marrying Your Cousin

“Cousin marriage is in**st, plain and simple, and needs to be banned with the utmost urgency. There is no ‘balance’ to be struck between this cultural lifestyle choice and the severe public health implications it incurs,” the Pharos Foundation director said.

Politicians also weighed in, arguing that healthcare guidance should reflect clear scientific consensus rather than cultural relativism. Tory MP Richard Holden slammed the NHS and Prime Minister Keir Starmer in a comment to the Mail.

Outrage Erupts After UK Health Guidance Lists “Benefits” Of Marrying Your Cousin

“Our NHS should stop taking the knee to damaging and oppressive cultural practices. The Conservatives want to see an end to cousin marriage as a backdoor to immigration too, but Labour are deaf to these sensible demands.

“Sir Keir Starmer should stop running scared of the misogynistic community controllers and their quislings who appear in the form of cultural relativist-obsessed sociology professors, and ban a practice the overwhelming majority, from every community in Britain, want to see ended for good,” he said.

Outrage Erupts After UK Health Guidance Lists “Benefits” Of Marrying Your Cousin

Image credits: micheile henderson / Unsplash

Amid the criticism, NHS England responded by distancing itself from the document. 

“The article published on the website of the Genomics Education Programme is a summary of existing scientific research and the public policy debate.

Outrage Erupts After UK Health Guidance Lists “Benefits” Of Marrying Your Cousin

Image credits: Drew Coffman / Unsplash

“It is not expressing an NHS view,” an NHS England spokesperson said. 

The internet did not hold back in its criticism of the NHS’ guidance

Outrage Erupts After UK Health Guidance Lists “Benefits” Of Marrying Your Cousin

While the NHS has stepped back from its controversial guidance, netizens were not quick to forget. On social media platforms such as X, Facebook and Instagram, the criticism was notable. 

“The fact that cousin marriage is under discussion in the United Kingdom is outrageously disturbing. Criminalize cousin marriage,” one X user wrote.

Outrage Erupts After UK Health Guidance Lists “Benefits” Of Marrying Your Cousin

“Be honest, NHS UK, there are NO benefits to marrying and sleeping with your cousins. It is creating severely disabled children. THIS IS DANGEROUS MESSAGING,” another X user wrote. 

“Who in their right mind thinks that’s acceptable in this country?!” An Instagram user wrote.

Outrage Erupts After UK Health Guidance Lists “Benefits” Of Marrying Your Cousin

Image credits: NHS

Jokes about the NHS “promoting” in**st also became prevalent on social media. 

“Economic advantages include only having to invite one family to the wedding,” joked one Facebook user.

Outrage Erupts After UK Health Guidance Lists “Benefits” Of Marrying Your Cousin

Image credits: Aditya Romansa / Unsplash

“And you don’t have to change your last name,” joked another.

“When you want your family tree to look like a telephone pole,” wrote another.

Netizens shared their thoughts on the NHS’ quickly-deleted guidance on social media

Outrage Erupts After UK Health Guidance Lists “Benefits” Of Marrying Your Cousin

Image credits: ebeth360

Outrage Erupts After UK Health Guidance Lists “Benefits” Of Marrying Your Cousin

Image credits: ArchRose90

Outrage Erupts After UK Health Guidance Lists “Benefits” Of Marrying Your Cousin

Image credits: ChuckStric75347

Outrage Erupts After UK Health Guidance Lists “Benefits” Of Marrying Your Cousin

Image credits: Dekunle27

Outrage Erupts After UK Health Guidance Lists “Benefits” Of Marrying Your Cousin

Image credits: Niall1874

Outrage Erupts After UK Health Guidance Lists “Benefits” Of Marrying Your Cousin

Image credits: cemoktem89

Outrage Erupts After UK Health Guidance Lists “Benefits” Of Marrying Your Cousin

Image credits: thesundaysport

Outrage Erupts After UK Health Guidance Lists “Benefits” Of Marrying Your Cousin

Image credits: NoContextBrits

Outrage Erupts After UK Health Guidance Lists “Benefits” Of Marrying Your Cousin

Image credits: BlocksNThoughts

Outrage Erupts After UK Health Guidance Lists “Benefits” Of Marrying Your Cousin

Image credits: NixonPunished

Outrage Erupts After UK Health Guidance Lists “Benefits” Of Marrying Your Cousin

Image credits: nclfuzzy

Outrage Erupts After UK Health Guidance Lists “Benefits” Of Marrying Your Cousin

Image credits: HellcatTheHater

Outrage Erupts After UK Health Guidance Lists “Benefits” Of Marrying Your Cousin

Image credits: PortAntonioGirl

Outrage Erupts After UK Health Guidance Lists “Benefits” Of Marrying Your Cousin

Image credits: FireSisterBee

Outrage Erupts After UK Health Guidance Lists “Benefits” Of Marrying Your Cousin

Image credits: riccoker

Outrage Erupts After UK Health Guidance Lists “Benefits” Of Marrying Your Cousin

Image credits: RealLexieLore

Outrage Erupts After UK Health Guidance Lists “Benefits” Of Marrying Your Cousin

Image credits: AwakePatriot_

Outrage Erupts After UK Health Guidance Lists “Benefits” Of Marrying Your Cousin

Image credits: sentra17

Outrage Erupts After UK Health Guidance Lists “Benefits” Of Marrying Your Cousin

Image credits: jaileysjourney

Outrage Erupts After UK Health Guidance Lists “Benefits” Of Marrying Your Cousin

Image credits: TheHauskarl

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Five Time Periods The Live-Action Assassin’s Creed Series Should Visit
3 min read
Dec, 14, 2020
10 Al Bundy Moments We’ll Never Forget
3 min read
Feb, 23, 2016
The Five Smartest Characters in Television History
3 min read
May, 8, 2017
Check Out The First Trailer for Netflix’s “Jupiter’s Legacy”
3 min read
Apr, 15, 2021
The 6 Most Chilling Villains from Dexter: A Cinematic Analysis
3 min read
Jun, 11, 2018
Critical Point When Your Body Starts To Age Rapidly Found In New Study
3 min read
Aug, 13, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.