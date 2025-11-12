Hey Pandas, Share Photos Of Your Kids And Dogs Being Best Friends

by

Most of us wanted to have a little puppy more than anything else when we were kids. It was certainly one of my biggest dreams! And it came true… But sadly not until I was 18-years-old.

Dogs can be perfect companions for kids. Kids and dogs become inseparable friends, and of course partners in their little crimes.

If you have a photo of your kids and dogs hanging out together, add it to this cute list! The best pictures will later be featured in a separate post that will be shared on our Facebook pages, so give your kids and dogs the chance to become Internet-famous.

#1 My Puppy And My Baby Girl Fight Over Who’s Going To Warm Their Butt On The Vent In The Morning. The Baby Won Today. The Puppy Is Pouting About It

Image source: moonstep77

#2 When She Comes Home From A Long Day At School, Having A Bad Day, Been Told Off Or Sad… She Cuddles Her Best Friend

Image source: Pseudo_username

#3 My Son & Our Dog, Blue Were Born A Month Apart. When My Son Was Old Enough To Understand Birthdays, He Said, “Blue Is My Brother”

#4 This Puppy And 8-Month-Old Baby Are The Best Sleeping Buddies

Image source: Elizabeth Spence

#5 Kinda Loves The Boy.

#6 Home From School With The Flu: 🤒 Asked My Son Why The Top Of Our Teacup Chihuahua’s Head Was Wet When They Woke Up From Nap Time. He Said, “I Licked Him. I Wanted To Say ‘I Love You’ In His Language So He Would Really Know.” 🤦‍♀️♥️

#7 My Baby And Corgi Are Now Old Enough To Work Together. Now They Roam My House Like A Mini Harley And The Joker With The Dial Set To “Annoy”

Image source: banpeiSF

#8 My Sleeping Beauties

#9 Puppy Hugs

#10 Best Buds!!!

#11 He Loves Snuggles ❤

#12 Tilly And Ellie Holding Hands

#13 Their Smiles Say It All

#14 Our Rescue And Our 4yo Exploring The World Together

#15 I Said The Magic Word For Both Of Them…treats!

#16 I Love My Hooman!!!

#17 The Day Our German Shepherd Maya Met Our Newborn Daughter 6 Years Ago. Her Face Is Priceless.

#18 My Son And Our Siberian Husky

#19 Kisses 😚

#20 More Snuggles ❤

#21 Who’s There?

#22 First To Be Greeted When My Niece Came To Visit

#23 A Boy And His Dog!

#24 True Love ❤️

#25 My Daughter And Part Of The Crew.

#26 Sleepy Time!

#27 I Have So Many Pics Of These Two, But This One Is My Favorite. She Sleeps In His Room Every Night And Had To Supervise Every Bath Time When He Was A Baby.

#28 Odie Nathaniel And Neeva The 3 Amigos ❤️

#29 Our Dog Was Happy That His Best Friend Was Home Again ..

#30 My Two Loves

#31 Truce…

#32 Fighting Over Who Gets The Blanket

#33 Waiting For The Ice Cream Man.

#34 Beauty And The Beast

#35 Cuddle Buddies….

#36 Every Little Girl Dererves Her Own Bulldog!

#37 Our Dog Waiting For His Marshmallow. One For Him One From My Daughter.

#38 Best Buds After A Hard Day!!

#39 Liked The Wing Of A Stuffed Penguin Under His Nose. Dog Ear… Penguin Wing… Same Thing

#40 Puppy Love

#41 My Son And His Best Friend

#42 Lulu ( And Her Big Sister……sleeping In

#43 Her “Big Brother’s Dog”…??!!!

#44 Inseparable For 13 Years, Brothers Forever. Rip Nanook Bearpaw. We Miss You Bud.

#45 My Daughter And Our Blue Heeler, Starr

#47 Best Car Trip Pillow!

#48 My New Girl Quinn

#49 Hanging Out On A Lazy Day

#50 Sharing Is Caring

#51 Both Of My Girls And Doggo Enjoying A Sunday Afternoon Nap.

#52 Brothers Since The Beginning! (Django (Dog) Has A Resting Sad Face)

#53 My Two Loves Who Love Each Other!

#54 My Daughter Used To Put Her Great Nannas Curlers On Our Dog

#55 My Wee Man Wants To Be Just Like His Buddy!

#56 My Daughter And My Brother’s Basset Hound, Calhoun, Became Fast Friends.

#57 Waiting For Dad

#58 Two Big Inseparable Puppies !

#59 Morning Puppy Pile

#60 My Son Home From School, Sick. Scout Comforting Him.

#61 Our 6yo German Shepherd Cross Rescue With Our 4yo Son. They Love Each Other To Bits

#62 After School Nap

#63 My Youngest And Her New Best Friend. Rescued At 18mos.

#64 My Dogs Official Seat In The House Is My Lap. No Matter What I’m Doing She’s Always Sitting In My Lap😂💕

#65 My Daughter Stealing Her Best Friend’s Bed.

#66 Just A Girl And Her Bff Great Dane Tiny

#67 Rello & Legend Puppy Love!

#68 Kisses

#69 Did I Rescue Buster Or Did Buster Rescue Me? Who Rescued Who?

#70 And We Were Worried They Wouldn’t Like Each Other.

#71 Her “Brother’s Dog” …. 😏

#72 Jessi Cannot Even Go To The Potty Without Tiny! Lol

#73 How He Slept Till The Day He Dies (Which Was Two Years Ago)

#74 He Hid Inside A Carton… With My Peanut Butter.. And Had No Shame Stealing It!!!

#75 Introductions

#76 #healthgoals

#77 Sweet Kisses

#78 Tummy Time

#79 Bedtime Buddies

#80 Love

#81 Samson Has Since Passed Away, But We Remember Him Often!

#82 Always By Their Side…

#83 My Oldest Daughter And Golden Sharing A Drink From The Bird Bath. 16yrs Later Napping After Christmas Dinner Together.

#84 Little Baby Boy With Dog

Image source: drawberry.com

#85 My Daughter And Her Cat!

#86 Just Your Average Duo Doing The Nightly Sudoku.

#87 Siri And Our 1 Yo

#88 She Gets On His Nerves But He Wouldn’t Have It Any Other Way!!

#89 Our Babies!

#90 Woke Up The Cuddle Bugs~

#91 Best Friends

#92 Our New Girl Nala And Her 10 Year Old Brother

#93 Me And My Babies On A Cold Rainy Day

#94 Young Love

#95 My Grandniece Ellie And Her Love Wally!

#96 Niece & Ralphie

#97 Zoe & Ralphie (The Neighborhood Doggle)

#98 Working On Homework Together.

#99 I Dont Have A Dog

#100 No Doughnut Sharing Today

#101 I Love You, Noodle.

#102 Zoe & Tokie

#103 Grandson Niko With Chase.

#104 🐾 💤 Mummy Thinks 🤔 We Don’t Know That She Wants To Bath 🛀 Us Ha,ha,ha, 🤭 But We Are Going Too Sleep 😴all Day…. We Both Know She Won’t Wake Us Up Lol 😝

#105 My Son With His Cat.

