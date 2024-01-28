Death and Other Details is one of the television series turning the small screen into a lair of murder mysteries in early 2024. The year is off to a great start with production powerhouses such as Prime Video, Paramount+, and Hulu churning out intriguing shows in their numbers. From Griselda to Fool Me Once and The Brothers Sun, the small screen has a lot of options for television lovers, and more shows are in the pipeline. The small screen seems to have many shows that will have viewers solving murder mysteries.
A murder mystery with piled-up secrets and a quest to dig up the truth, Death and Other Details explores the most intriguing part of powerful families and their web of generational secrets. Created by Mike Weiss and Heidi Cole McAdams, the television series stars Mandy Patinkin (Rufus Coteworth) opposite Violette Beane (Imogene Scott) in prominent roles alongside a star-studded cast. With Hulu’s exciting collection of murder mystery shows such as A Murder at the End of the World and Only Murders in the Building, Death and Other Details is expected to be as thrilling as they come. Here’s all you need to know about the unfolding “classic locked-room mystery” to add to your list of binge-worthy shows.
A Breakdown of Death and Other Details Plot
Set on the S.S. Varuna luxury cruise ship conveying the rich and influential Collier family and their guests, Death and Other Details focuses on the brilliant Imogene Scott who finds herself roped in a locked-room murder mystery. Imogene put herself in a tight situation by being at the wrong place at the wrong time and that turned her into the prime suspect in a locked-room murder mystery. She must collaborate with Rufus Cotesworth, once acclaimed as the world’s greatest detective. There is just one problem though, she despises the world-class detective but proving her innocence is tied to her partnership with him.
The show opens almost two decades in the past when Rufus met 10-year-old Imogene (Sophia Reid-Gantzert) at the Collier estate to ask questions about her mother’s suspicious death. 18 years later, Imogene, now 28, is seen at a Mediterranean port from where she boards the cruise liner SS Varuna chattered by the Colliers who took her in after her mother’s tragic demise. With the patriarch of the family Lawrence Collier celebrating his retirement and Imogene’s best friend Anna Collier stepping up as CEO of Collier Mills, the atmosphere befits an opulent party with dignitaries in attendance. However, things quickly go south when a guest ends up dead and Imogene is the prime suspect. A few twists and turns in the investigation unveil secrets from the past as Imogene strives to redeem herself.
Who Stars in Death and Other Details?
The cast of Death and Other Details is led by Violett Beane who portrays Imogene Scott. Beane’s role as the primary suspect in the murder mystery further showcases her talent which has been witnessed on films and TV shows such as The Flash, Truth or Dare and God Friended Me. The younger Imogene is played by Sophia Reid-Gantzert. Mandy Patinkin was cast as one-time “the world’s greatest detective” – Rufus Coteworth. He joined the cast in early 2022 when the series got picked up.
Another notable cast member is Lauren Patten as Anna Collier – Imogene’s gay best friend while Pardis Saremi plays her paranoid wife Leila. Others include Rahul Kohli as Sunil Bhandari, Hugo Diego Garcia as Jules, Linda Emond as Agent Hilde Eriksen, and Angela Zhou as Teddy Goh. Death and Other Details also boasts a few guest stars, including David Marshall Grant as Collier Mills retiring CEO Lawrence Collier, Jayne Atkinson as Katherine Collier, Jere Burns as Llewellyn Mathers, Annie Q. Riegel as Winnie Goh, Sofia Rosinsky as Yeva, Christian Svensson as Andreas Windeler, and Karoline as Eleanor Chun.
The Murder Mystery Series Premiered In Early 2024
Picked up by Hulu in March 2022, the series commenced casting while the crew worked towards production. Mike Weiss and Heidi Cole McAdams serve as co-showrunners on the show which they also wrote and executive-produced. After almost two years, Death and Other Details premiered on January 16, 2024. The murder mystery is available for streaming on Hulu. Death and Other Details premiered to average ratings across review aggregator websites, including a 55% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes and a score of 60 on Metacritic.
Watch Death and Other Details on Hulu
