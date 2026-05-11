The Best 50 Comics That Prove Dark Humor Is The Best Kind Of Humor By Ryan Hudson

by

Known for its dark humor, absurd scenarios, and brilliantly unexpected punchlines, Channelate has become one of the internet’s most recognizable webcomic series. Created by Ryan Hudson back in 2008, the comic has built a huge online following over the years, with more than 1 million followers on TikTok alone who keep coming back for Hudson’s clever writing and twisted sense of humor.

Inspired by iconic comics like The Perry Bible Fellowship and Cyanide & Happiness, the artist developed a style that feels instantly recognizable – simple yet sharp, bizarre yet oddly relatable. Alongside the comics themselves, he also creates short animated versions of his strips, often voicing the characters himself and turning the jokes into tiny sitcom-like sketches.

Today, we’ve gathered some of the best Channelate comics to share with you, so scroll down and enjoy a collection full of dark humor, awkward moments, and unexpected twists.

More info: Instagram | tiktok.com | x.com | channelate.com | youtube.com | patreon.com

#1

The Best 50 Comics That Prove Dark Humor Is The Best Kind Of Humor By Ryan Hudson

Image source: ryankhudson

The Best 50 Comics That Prove Dark Humor Is The Best Kind Of Humor By Ryan Hudson

#2

The Best 50 Comics That Prove Dark Humor Is The Best Kind Of Humor By Ryan Hudson

Image source: ryankhudson

#3

The Best 50 Comics That Prove Dark Humor Is The Best Kind Of Humor By Ryan Hudson

Image source: ryankhudson

#4

The Best 50 Comics That Prove Dark Humor Is The Best Kind Of Humor By Ryan Hudson

Image source: ryankhudson

#5

The Best 50 Comics That Prove Dark Humor Is The Best Kind Of Humor By Ryan Hudson

Image source: ryankhudson

#6

The Best 50 Comics That Prove Dark Humor Is The Best Kind Of Humor By Ryan Hudson

Image source: ryankhudson

#7

The Best 50 Comics That Prove Dark Humor Is The Best Kind Of Humor By Ryan Hudson

Image source: ryankhudson

#8

The Best 50 Comics That Prove Dark Humor Is The Best Kind Of Humor By Ryan Hudson

Image source: ryankhudson

#9

The Best 50 Comics That Prove Dark Humor Is The Best Kind Of Humor By Ryan Hudson

Image source: ryankhudson

#10

The Best 50 Comics That Prove Dark Humor Is The Best Kind Of Humor By Ryan Hudson

Image source: ryankhudson

#11

The Best 50 Comics That Prove Dark Humor Is The Best Kind Of Humor By Ryan Hudson

Image source: ryankhudson

#12

The Best 50 Comics That Prove Dark Humor Is The Best Kind Of Humor By Ryan Hudson

Image source: ryankhudson

#13

The Best 50 Comics That Prove Dark Humor Is The Best Kind Of Humor By Ryan Hudson

Image source: ryankhudson

#14

The Best 50 Comics That Prove Dark Humor Is The Best Kind Of Humor By Ryan Hudson

Image source: ryankhudson

#15

The Best 50 Comics That Prove Dark Humor Is The Best Kind Of Humor By Ryan Hudson

Image source: ryankhudson

#16

The Best 50 Comics That Prove Dark Humor Is The Best Kind Of Humor By Ryan Hudson

Image source: ryankhudson

#17

The Best 50 Comics That Prove Dark Humor Is The Best Kind Of Humor By Ryan Hudson

Image source: ryankhudson

#18

The Best 50 Comics That Prove Dark Humor Is The Best Kind Of Humor By Ryan Hudson

Image source: ryankhudson

#19

The Best 50 Comics That Prove Dark Humor Is The Best Kind Of Humor By Ryan Hudson

Image source: ryankhudson

#20

The Best 50 Comics That Prove Dark Humor Is The Best Kind Of Humor By Ryan Hudson

Image source: ryankhudson

#21

The Best 50 Comics That Prove Dark Humor Is The Best Kind Of Humor By Ryan Hudson

Image source: ryankhudson

#22

The Best 50 Comics That Prove Dark Humor Is The Best Kind Of Humor By Ryan Hudson

Image source: ryankhudson

#23

The Best 50 Comics That Prove Dark Humor Is The Best Kind Of Humor By Ryan Hudson

Image source: ryankhudson

#24

The Best 50 Comics That Prove Dark Humor Is The Best Kind Of Humor By Ryan Hudson

Image source: ryankhudson

#25

The Best 50 Comics That Prove Dark Humor Is The Best Kind Of Humor By Ryan Hudson

Image source: ryankhudson

#26

The Best 50 Comics That Prove Dark Humor Is The Best Kind Of Humor By Ryan Hudson

Image source: ryankhudson

#27

The Best 50 Comics That Prove Dark Humor Is The Best Kind Of Humor By Ryan Hudson

Image source: ryankhudson

#28

The Best 50 Comics That Prove Dark Humor Is The Best Kind Of Humor By Ryan Hudson

Image source: ryankhudson

#29

The Best 50 Comics That Prove Dark Humor Is The Best Kind Of Humor By Ryan Hudson

Image source: ryankhudson

#30

The Best 50 Comics That Prove Dark Humor Is The Best Kind Of Humor By Ryan Hudson

Image source: ryankhudson

#31

The Best 50 Comics That Prove Dark Humor Is The Best Kind Of Humor By Ryan Hudson

Image source: ryankhudson

#32

The Best 50 Comics That Prove Dark Humor Is The Best Kind Of Humor By Ryan Hudson

Image source: ryankhudson

#33

The Best 50 Comics That Prove Dark Humor Is The Best Kind Of Humor By Ryan Hudson

Image source: ryankhudson

#34

The Best 50 Comics That Prove Dark Humor Is The Best Kind Of Humor By Ryan Hudson

Image source: ryankhudson

#35

The Best 50 Comics That Prove Dark Humor Is The Best Kind Of Humor By Ryan Hudson

Image source: ryankhudson

#36

The Best 50 Comics That Prove Dark Humor Is The Best Kind Of Humor By Ryan Hudson

Image source: ryankhudson

#37

The Best 50 Comics That Prove Dark Humor Is The Best Kind Of Humor By Ryan Hudson

Image source: ryankhudson

#38

The Best 50 Comics That Prove Dark Humor Is The Best Kind Of Humor By Ryan Hudson

Image source: ryankhudson

#39

The Best 50 Comics That Prove Dark Humor Is The Best Kind Of Humor By Ryan Hudson

Image source: ryankhudson

#40

The Best 50 Comics That Prove Dark Humor Is The Best Kind Of Humor By Ryan Hudson

Image source: ryankhudson

#41

The Best 50 Comics That Prove Dark Humor Is The Best Kind Of Humor By Ryan Hudson

Image source: ryankhudson

#42

The Best 50 Comics That Prove Dark Humor Is The Best Kind Of Humor By Ryan Hudson

Image source: ryankhudson

#43

The Best 50 Comics That Prove Dark Humor Is The Best Kind Of Humor By Ryan Hudson

Image source: ryankhudson

#44

The Best 50 Comics That Prove Dark Humor Is The Best Kind Of Humor By Ryan Hudson

Image source: ryankhudson

#45

The Best 50 Comics That Prove Dark Humor Is The Best Kind Of Humor By Ryan Hudson

Image source: ryankhudson

#46

The Best 50 Comics That Prove Dark Humor Is The Best Kind Of Humor By Ryan Hudson

Image source: ryankhudson

#47

The Best 50 Comics That Prove Dark Humor Is The Best Kind Of Humor By Ryan Hudson

Image source: ryankhudson

#48

The Best 50 Comics That Prove Dark Humor Is The Best Kind Of Humor By Ryan Hudson

Image source: ryankhudson

#49

The Best 50 Comics That Prove Dark Humor Is The Best Kind Of Humor By Ryan Hudson

Image source: ryankhudson

#50

The Best 50 Comics That Prove Dark Humor Is The Best Kind Of Humor By Ryan Hudson

Image source: ryankhudson

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Bachelor Party Takes Unexpected Twist When They Hear Dog Barking In The Mud
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
Boyfriend Suspects His GF Might Be Cheating ‘Cause She Lied About Where She Was, But Things Take A Wholesome Turn
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Andrew Barth Feldman: Bio And Career Highlights
3 min read
May, 8, 2026
Ranking Michael C. Hall’s Top Roles
3 min read
Aug, 3, 2023
Girlfriend Orders 1K Googly Eyes, Spends 2 Hours Sticking Half Of Them On Everything In Her Boyfriend’s Apartment
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
30-Year-Old Women Share What They Looked Like In Their 20s And How They Look Now
3 min read
Oct, 18, 2025