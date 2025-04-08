Every Shonda Rhimes-Created TV Show, Ranked

Shonda Rhimes is a powerhouse in the world of television. She’s known for her ability to create complex characters, emotionally charged storylines, and captivating drama. From her breakthrough medical drama hit to her recent successes, Rhimes has repeatedly proven she’s a master storyteller. It’s no wonder that several of her shows have received Emmy Awards recognition.
As a producer and seasoned screenwriter, Shonda Rhimes executive produced and worked on several other series where she wasn’t the show’s creator/shower. Established in 2005, Rhimes’ production company, Shondaland, has produced several hit shows that Rhimes herself didn’t create. These include How to Get Away with Murder (2014–2020), Station 19 (2018–2024), and Bridgerton. With Shondaland’s new 2025 mystery drama The Residence already a critical success, here’s a ranking of all five TV shows Shonda Rhimes herself has created.
5. Inventing Anna
IMDb: 6.9/10
Tomatometer: 64%
Popcornmeter: 38%
The 2022 drama miniseries Inventing Anna is Shonda Rhimes’ least-rated created TV show. The series was based on the true story of Anna Sorokin (portrayed by Julia Garner), a Russian con artist who posed as a wealthy New York socialite named Anna Delvey. She deceived banks, hotels, and other socialites, claiming to be a wealthy heiress while attempting to launch a lavish arts club.
Inventing Anna follows the investigation into Sorokin’s crimes, exploring themes of wealth, privilege, and development. Although critics praised Julia Garner’s performance, highlighting her ability to capture Anna’s charming yet manipulative persona, reactions to the series were generally average. Surprisingly, it was the audiences that had below-average reviews for the miniseries.
4. Private Practice
IMDb: 6.8/10
Popcornmeter: 80%
Private Practice was a medical drama series that aired on ABC from September 26, 2007, to January 22, 2013. It was a spin-off of the popular Grey’s Anatomy and centered around Dr. Addison Montgomery (Kate Walsh). Dr. Montgomery had left Seattle Grace Hospital to join a private practice in Los Angeles. The series followed her and the other doctors at the Oceanside Wellness Group as they navigated medical and personal challenges.
Critically, Private Practice generally received positive reviews. The ensemble cast was also appreciated for their chemistry and character-driven stories. However, several critics felt the show struggled with consistency. While the medical drama aspects were often engaging, the personal storylines could sometimes be overly melodramatic, detracting from the series’ overall impact.
3. Grey’s Anatomy
IMDb: 7.6/10
Tomatometer: 84%
Popcornmeter: 72%
Grey’s Anatomy, the medical drama premiered on March 27, 2005, is one of the longest-running scripted primetime shows. Its success created several spin-off shows. Shonda Rhimes served as the show’s creator and showrunner from 2005 to 2015, when she stepped down. Grey’s Anatomy follows the lives of surgical residents and attendings at Seattle Grace Hospital (later renamed Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital). At the heart of the series is Dr. Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo), whose personal and professional life is chronicled as she navigates the challenges of being a surgeon.
The initial seasons of Grey’s Anatomy received widespread acclaim, particularly for its character-driven storytelling, sharp writing, and powerful performances. As the show progressed, critical reception became more mixed. While some appreciated its ability to reinvent itself with new characters and fresh storylines, others felt like the series began to stretch its premise thin, relying too heavily on melodrama. With 38 Primetime Emmy Award nominations and counting, Grey’s Anatomy is seen as a groundbreaking show in the medical drama genre with a loyal fanbase. Grey’s Anatomy spawned two other webisodes, Seattle Grace: On Call (2009) and Seattle Grace: Message of Hope (2009), which had Shonda Rhimes also credited as creator.
2. Scandal
IMDb: 7.7/10
Tomatometer: 93%
Popcornmeter: 72%
The Kerry Washington-led political thriller series Scandal remains one of Shonda Rhimes most-rated and successful series. The series focuses on Washington’s Olivia Pope, a former White House Communications Director who starts her own crisis management firm, Pope & Associates. Olivia and her team specialize in fixing high-profile scandals, often involving powerful political figures. Throughout the series, Olivia becomes entangled in complex political conspiracies, personal relationships, and ethical dilemmas. This includes a passionate and controversial affair with the President of the United States, Fitzgerald Grant (Tony Goldwyn).
1. Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story
IMDb: 7.6/10
Tomatometer: 94%
Popcornmeter: 74%
As of 2025, the 2023 prequel miniseries Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story is Shonda Rhimes’ top-rated created TV show. The show explored the rise of Queen Charlotte (India Amarteifio) from a young princess to becoming the powerful queen of the British monarchy, as well as her romance with King George III (Corey Mylchreest). In addition to focusing on Queen Charlotte and King George’s love story, the show also introduces a younger Lady Danbury (Arsema Thomas) and Princess Augusta (Michelle Fairley), providing more context and depth to characters seen in Bridgerton.
