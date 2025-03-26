“I am the Disney Princess” of ‘Grey’s Anatomy'”: Ellen Pompeo Looks Back on Pushing for $20 Million Salary

Good American Family star Ellen Pompeo recently recalled negotiating a huge $20 million salary after years of earning much less than her male costar, Patrick Dempsey, on Grey’s Anatomy. Pompeo’s recollections come after she made major buzz back in 2018 when her new salary was first revealed.
On the March 19, 2025, episode of Alex Cooper’s Call Her Daddy podcast, the ABC star explained that her agent convinced her to film the Grey’s Anatomy pilot after her movie career didn’t give her the financial freedom she was looking for. According to her agent, this TV show would help her make a lot of money. However, Pompeo admitted that when she signed her first contract with ABC, she wasn’t necessarily thinking of making more money than her costar, even though she was the show’s lead actress. Her feelings on the matter changed in 2018, when she realized she was worth more than what she was earning. She explained:
“I am the Disney princess of that franchise. I have the data to back [it] up, I know the show generated this much money, I definitely deserve a percentage of that. I advocate for women always fighting for themselves because most likely they are getting undervalued compared to what they’re offering men.”
Ellen Pompeo Also Detailed Her Frustration Over Patrick Dempsey Making More Than Her
During Pompeo’s Call Her Daddy appearance, she also opened up about what it was like to earn much less than what Dempsey, her former costar, made during his time on the show. While the actress claimed that Dempsey did deserve more money than her at the beginning of Grey’s Anatomy — as he was a known star, while she was still an up-and-coming one — she also detailed how frustrated she would get with the network over their unequal salaries.
According to Pompeo, she would get very “salty” that ABC initially didn’t seem to value her and Dempsey as equals. While Grey’s Anatomy has always been an ensemble show with a large cast, the medical drama has also always followed the life of Meredith Grey, as made famous by Pompeo’s portrayal of the doctor. As a result, Pompeo felt that she deserved the salary she eventually got.
Furthermore, Pompeo pointed out that Dempsey seemed to have an upper hand over her when it came to their salaries — and it was all because he was a man. In the TV star’s opinion, only a man could be able to have more than a dozen failed pilots, yet never be hurt when it came to salary negotiations.
Pompeo’s newest show, Good American Family, premiered on Hulu on March 19, 2025. Meanwhile, Grey’s Anatomy Season 21 is currently airing on ABC on Thursdays at 10 p.m. EST, and all previous seasons can be streamed on Hulu, Disney Plus, and Netflix.
|Grey’s Anatomy
|Cast
|Ellen Pompeo, Chandra Wilson, James Pickens Jr., Kevin McKidd, Kim Raver
|First Air Date
|March 27, 2005
|Stream On
|ABC, Hulu, Netflix (select regions)
|Created by
|Shonda Rhimes
|Produced by
|Shonda Rhimes, Betsy Beers, Krista Vernoff
|Based On
|Original concept by Shonda Rhimes
|Plot Summary
|A medical drama following the lives of surgical interns, residents, and attendings as they navigate personal and professional challenges at Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital.
|Musical Elements
|Known for iconic soundtrack moments, featuring songs like “Chasing Cars” by Snow Patrol.
|Current Status
|Currently airing Season 21 on ABC.
Follow Us