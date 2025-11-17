Hey Pandas, Show Us What You Collect (Closed)

by

I am a collector myself. I am curious to see your collections.

#1 Memento Mori Rings And Lockets From 1700-1869

#2 Wwi Trench Art

#3 Fiestaware By Homer Laughlin. Safe In Dishwasher, Microwave & Oven. Made In USA And Totally Iconic

#4 I Collect LEGO Builds! This Is Only Half Of The Ones Ive Built

#5 Swords And Other Medieval Weapons

#6 I Collect Carnival Glass. My Grandparents Did, All Their Kids And Now Me!

#7 Fallen Feathers!

#8 Little Golden Books

#9 Things. I Just Collect Things. Buttons And Rocks And Screws And Beads And Coins And Marbles And Beads And Earrings And Paper Clips. Most Of Them Are Shiny. My Mom Calls Me A Crow (But I’m Cool With That Crows Are Amazing!!!)

#10 The Quality Is Super Bad Bcz I’m On My School Computer Instead Of My Phone Sorry😓 But My Rock Collection, I Found And Smashed Open All Of Them :)

#11 Books

#12 The Flamingo Room

#13 Old Things Found In My Old House

#14 Rubik’s Cubes. At Present Moment I Have 90 Items So Far

#15 Biker Rings; Have Not Yet Reached The First Step Of Recovery. Just Over 100

#16 Wedding Anniversaries: Get A New Set Of Candlesticks Every Year, Up To 27

#17 Books! (This Is Only A Little Bit Of My Collection. It’s Absurd)

#18 Second Submission, The Thing About Me Is Im Like A Crow, I Collect Little Trinkets That Catch My Eye (Bottle Tops, Necklaces, Rusty Nails, Etc) This Is Them :3

#19 1/18 Car Collection. Startet 30 Years Ago. Around 240 Cars. 90% Second Hand Founds

#20 Star Wars Funko Pops

#21 ‘the Night Before Christmas” Book Collection

#22 Pokemon Cards!

#23 Squishmallows! I Also Collect Rocks, Fossils, And Plants

#24 Dust And Random Piles Of Junk (Bonus: Dog)

#25 Bad Quality Alert!!! My Third Submission, All Of My Pokemon Cards, (The Ones With Hair Ties Around Them Are Stacks Of That Type, Water, Fire Rock, Etc) Pretty Sure I Got A First Edition Metwo In There Somwhere

#26 Playmobil Figures Collection

#27 Teddies!! Half Of All Mine

Patrick Penrose
