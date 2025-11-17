30 Unusual Tools Designed To Solve Problems That Many Of Us Have Never Even Thought Of (New Pics)

You cannot imagine humankind without tools. They, alongside our ingenuity and creativity, are the bedrock of civilization. Once, the height of innovation may have been the humble stone axe, however, these days we have tools for practically every single niche you can think of.
That’s where the r/specializedtools subreddit comes in. A sprawling online community of over 1.6 million internet users from around the globe, it’s dedicated to sharing photos and videos of bizarre and intriguing tools created for very specific purposes. We’ve collected some of the coolest new pics, as featured on the community, to share with you. Scroll down to check them out, and don’t forget to upvote your faves!
#1 Duck Ramp
#2 My Ski Boot Prosthetics
#3 Wheelchair Designed To Be Used In Rough Conditions Like Snow
#4 A Little Hook Tool To Pull Through Those Tiny Little Straps That Come With A Lot Of Devices
#5 Poking Words Into Cardboard
#6 Passport Photo Shears Used By My Local Post Office
#7 Cherry Pitting Tool For Kitchen | Canning
#8 Heated Razor Blade To Remove Decals
#9 Old German Map Measuring Tool With Compass I Found In The House I Bought
#10 Bowling Lane Oil Robot
#11 Leroy Technical Lettering Kit. I Was Told Some People Here Might Enjoy This
#12 Baseboard Scrubber
#13 I Asked My Mother If She Had Any Suggestions For How To Remove A Broken Light Bulb Base From The Socket And She Produced This
#14 A Special Blade To Cut Metal Sheets
#15 # Of Weeks From Date Calculator
#16 Drywall Lift. This Makes Ceiling Drywall So Much Easier. I’ve Done It With And Without The Lift And It’s Definitely Worth It. Home Depot Four Hour Rental Was Only $36
#17 Money Holders For Banks (Or Rich People)
#18 Applicator Tip For Cove Base Adhesive To Apply A Flat, Even Amount Of Glue. Instead Of The Typical Single Bead Of A Standard Caulk Gun
#19 Japanese Engraving Machine For Chopsticks
#20 A Roof Leak-Catching Tool/Contraption I Seen At The Shop
#21 A Level Made For Balancing Roulette Wheels
#22 Corner Line Anchor For Bricklayers
#23 A Back-Worn Suspension Rig For Heavy Camera Equipment
#24 Tool To Move Truck Trailers By Hand
#25 Geonics Em-31 Electromagnetic Survey Unit. That’s Me Using It To Check The Conductivity Of The Soil That Correlates To Chloride Levels From An Oil And Gas Spill
#26 Device To Clean The Track In The Spanish F1 Grand Prix
#27 Boat Forklift For Moving Docks And Boat Lifts
#28 Brass Crowbar For Working On Plastic Injection Molds
#29 Hydraulic Hand Strength Dynamometer
#30 Specialized Tools For Bottling Wine
