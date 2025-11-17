30 Unusual Tools Designed To Solve Problems That Many Of Us Have Never Even Thought Of (New Pics)

You cannot imagine humankind without tools. They, alongside our ingenuity and creativity, are the bedrock of civilization. Once, the height of innovation may have been the humble stone axe, however, these days we have tools for practically every single niche you can think of.

That’s where the r/specializedtools subreddit comes in. A sprawling online community of over 1.6 million internet users from around the globe, it’s dedicated to sharing photos and videos of bizarre and intriguing tools created for very specific purposes. We’ve collected some of the coolest new pics, as featured on the community, to share with you. Scroll down to check them out, and don’t forget to upvote your faves!

#1 Duck Ramp

Image source: MouthBreather

#2 My Ski Boot Prosthetics

Image source: benhundben

#3 Wheelchair Designed To Be Used In Rough Conditions Like Snow

Image source: serious_impostor

#4 A Little Hook Tool To Pull Through Those Tiny Little Straps That Come With A Lot Of Devices

Image source: seth_saber

#5 Poking Words Into Cardboard

Image source: stylezLP

#6 Passport Photo Shears Used By My Local Post Office

Image source: glittalogik

#7 Cherry Pitting Tool For Kitchen | Canning

Image source: canadad

#8 Heated Razor Blade To Remove Decals

Image source: jaybram24

#9 Old German Map Measuring Tool With Compass I Found In The House I Bought

Image source: No_Bag9098

#10 Bowling Lane Oil Robot

Image source: HereForTerraria

#11 Leroy Technical Lettering Kit. I Was Told Some People Here Might Enjoy This

Image source: unsp0ken905

#12 Baseboard Scrubber

Image source: edgeofruin

#13 I Asked My Mother If She Had Any Suggestions For How To Remove A Broken Light Bulb Base From The Socket And She Produced This

Image source: sanchitoburrito

#14 A Special Blade To Cut Metal Sheets

Image source: RedTomatoSauce

#15 # Of Weeks From Date Calculator

Image source: AnubisInCorduroy

#16 Drywall Lift. This Makes Ceiling Drywall So Much Easier. I’ve Done It With And Without The Lift And It’s Definitely Worth It. Home Depot Four Hour Rental Was Only $36

Image source: PastorQuincy

#17 Money Holders For Banks (Or Rich People)

Image source: giuliomagnifico

#18 Applicator Tip For Cove Base Adhesive To Apply A Flat, Even Amount Of Glue. Instead Of The Typical Single Bead Of A Standard Caulk Gun

Image source: Big_Worm69

#19 Japanese Engraving Machine For Chopsticks

Image source: Sasuke0pro

#20 A Roof Leak-Catching Tool/Contraption I Seen At The Shop

Image source: errobbie

#21 A Level Made For Balancing Roulette Wheels

Image source: snarus

#22 Corner Line Anchor For Bricklayers

Image source: SithLard

#23 A Back-Worn Suspension Rig For Heavy Camera Equipment

Image source: FoxStang

#24 Tool To Move Truck Trailers By Hand

Image source: Suckmygrassblock

#25 Geonics Em-31 Electromagnetic Survey Unit. That’s Me Using It To Check The Conductivity Of The Soil That Correlates To Chloride Levels From An Oil And Gas Spill

Image source: jimtheedcguy

#26 Device To Clean The Track In The Spanish F1 Grand Prix

Image source: TheVictorotciV

#27 Boat Forklift For Moving Docks And Boat Lifts

Image source: VirtualLife76

#28 Brass Crowbar For Working On Plastic Injection Molds

Image source: flgsrockon

#29 Hydraulic Hand Strength Dynamometer

Image source: reprobyte

#30 Specialized Tools For Bottling Wine

Image source: mks113

